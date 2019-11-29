Netflix's New Releases Coming in December 2019

4:42 PM 11/29/2019

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

As the temperatures drop in December, Netflix will add a number of new movies and TV shows to its streaming service to give subscribers a reason to stay inside.

New original movies coming to the streamer include Marriage Story, The Two Popes, 6 Underground and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

As for original TV shows, new seasons of Fuller House, You, Alexa & Katie, Magic for Humans, The Chosen, Ultraviolet, Lost in Space and The Degenerates will appear throughout the month.

Meanwhile, new original series include Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, Glow Up, Three Days of Christmas and Virgin River.

A number of comedy specials will also be coming to Netflix in December, including Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show and Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Other films that will arrive on the streamer this month include the Austin Powers trilogy, It Comes at Night, The Sky Is Pink, Burlesque, The Danish Girl, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Lawless, Die Another Day and Red Dawn.

New seasons of Outlander, The Magicians, Greenleaf and The Last O.G. will also be streaming in December, with the complete series of Private Practice added on Dec. 22.

Missed last month? See November's additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's December TV show and movie additions.

  • Dec. 1

    Courtesy of Hamptons International Film Festival

    A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
    The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
    Austin Powers in Goldmember
    Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
    Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
    Cut Bank
    Dead Kids
    Eastsiders: Season 4
    Malcolm X
    Searching for Sugar Man
    Sweet Virginia
    The Tribes of Palos Verdes
     

  • Dec. 2

    Jonathan Hession/Syfy

    Nightflyers: Season 1
    Team Kaylie: Part 2

  • Dec. 3

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
    Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
    War on Everyone

  • Dec. 4

    Courtesy of TBS

    The Last O.G.: Season 2
    Let's Dance
    Los Briceño
    Magic for Humans: Season 2

  • Dec. 5

    Courtesy of Netflix

    A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
    Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
    Greenleaf: Season 4
    Home for Christmas
    V Wars

  • Dec. 6

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
    The Chosen One: Season 2
    The Confession Killer
    Fuller House: Season 5
    Glow Up
    Marriage Story
    Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
    Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 
    Three Days of Christmas
    Triad Princess
    Virgin River
     

  • Dec. 8

    Photofest

    From Paris with Love

  • Dec. 9

    A Family Reunion Christmas
    It Comes at Night

     

  • Dec. 10

    Courtesy of Starz

    Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
    Outlander: Season 3

  • Dec. 11

    Courtesy of TIFF

    The Sky Is Pink

  • Dec. 12

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
    Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

  • Dec. 13

    Courtesy Netflix

    6 Underground

  • Dec. 15

    Dil Dhadakne Do
    A Family Man
    Karthik Calling Karthik

  • Dec. 16

    Photofest

    Burlesque
    The Danish Girl
    The Magicians: Season 4

  • Dec. 17

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

  • Dec. 18

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
    Soundtrack

  • Dec. 19

    Courtesy of Netflix

    After The Raid
    Ultraviolet: Season 2
    Twice Upon A Time

  • Dec. 20

    The Two Popes
    The Witcher

  • Dec. 22

    ABC

    Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

  • Dec. 23

    Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

  • Dec. 24

    Courtesy of Netflix

    CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2
    Como caído del cielo
    Crash Landing on You
    John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
    Lost in Space: Season 2
    TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2

  • Dec. 25

    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    Sweetheart

  • Dec. 26

    Courtesy of Netflix

    The App
    Le Bazar de la Charité
    Fast & Furious Spy Racers
    You: Season 2

  • Dec. 27

    The Gift
    Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
    The Secret Life of Pets 2

  • Dec. 28

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

  • Dec. 29

    Courtesy of Photofest

    Lawless

  • Dec. 30

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Alexa & Katie: Season 3
    The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

  • Dec. 31

    MGM/UA/Photofest

    The Degenerates: Season 2
    Die Another Day
    GoldenEye
    Heartbreakers
    The Neighbor
    Red Dawn
    Tomorrow Never Dies
    The World Is Not Enough
    Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

     