Netflix's New Releases Coming in December 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
As the temperatures drop in December, Netflix will add a number of new movies and TV shows to its streaming service to give subscribers a reason to stay inside.
New original movies coming to the streamer include Marriage Story, The Two Popes, 6 Underground and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.
As for original TV shows, new seasons of Fuller House, You, Alexa & Katie, Magic for Humans, The Chosen, Ultraviolet, Lost in Space and The Degenerates will appear throughout the month.
Meanwhile, new original series include Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, Glow Up, Three Days of Christmas and Virgin River.
A number of comedy specials will also be coming to Netflix in December, including Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show and Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Other films that will arrive on the streamer this month include the Austin Powers trilogy, It Comes at Night, The Sky Is Pink, Burlesque, The Danish Girl, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Lawless, Die Another Day and Red Dawn.
New seasons of Outlander, The Magicians, Greenleaf and The Last O.G. will also be streaming in December, with the complete series of Private Practice added on Dec. 22.
Missed last month? See November's additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's December TV show and movie additions.
-
Dec. 1
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Dead Kids
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
-
Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
-
Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
-
Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let's Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
-
Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
-
Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
-
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
-
Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night
-
Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
-
Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink
-
Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
-
Dec. 13
6 Underground
-
Dec. 15
Dil Dhadakne Do
A Family Man
Karthik Calling Karthik
-
Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
-
Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
-
Dec. 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
-
Dec. 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon A Time
-
Dec. 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
-
Dec. 22
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
-
Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
-
Dec. 24
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2
-
Dec. 25
Sweetheart
-
Dec. 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
-
Dec. 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
-
Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
-
Dec. 29
Lawless
-
Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
-
Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures