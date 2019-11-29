Netflix's New Releases Coming in December 2019

As the temperatures drop in December, Netflix will add a number of new movies and TV shows to its streaming service to give subscribers a reason to stay inside.

New original movies coming to the streamer include Marriage Story, The Two Popes, 6 Underground and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

As for original TV shows, new seasons of Fuller House, You, Alexa & Katie, Magic for Humans, The Chosen, Ultraviolet, Lost in Space and The Degenerates will appear throughout the month.

Meanwhile, new original series include Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, Glow Up, Three Days of Christmas and Virgin River.

A number of comedy specials will also be coming to Netflix in December, including Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show and Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Other films that will arrive on the streamer this month include the Austin Powers trilogy, It Comes at Night, The Sky Is Pink, Burlesque, The Danish Girl, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Lawless, Die Another Day and Red Dawn.

New seasons of Outlander, The Magicians, Greenleaf and The Last O.G. will also be streaming in December, with the complete series of Private Practice added on Dec. 22.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's December TV show and movie additions.