Netflix's New Releases Coming in February 2019

The new month will bring a number of new titles to Netflix, with several keeping in theme with February holidays.

Netflix will debut the Jake Gyllenhaal-led horror film Velvet Buzzsaw on Feb 1. Other original films set to hit the streaming service throughout the month include Paddleton, starring Ray Romano, and High Flying Bird, directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Netflix is set to add all four Jaws films to its library, as well as About a Boy, Hairspray, Pretty in Pink, Little Women and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Comedy specials Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho; Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner; and Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History will debut alongside the four-part limited series Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy.

On the TV side, Netflix will add originals ¡Nailed It! México, Korean drama Romance Is A Bonus Book, witchy time-traveling drama Siempre Bruja and the Ellen Page-starring adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's Dark Horse Comics series The Umbrella Academy in February.

New seasons of Chef's Table, One Day At A Time, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and The Dragon Prince will also become available to stream.

Read the complete list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in February, below.