Netflix's New Releases Coming in February 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
The new month will bring a number of new titles to Netflix, with several keeping in theme with February holidays.
Netflix will debut the Jake Gyllenhaal-led horror film Velvet Buzzsaw on Feb 1. Other original films set to hit the streaming service throughout the month include Paddleton, starring Ray Romano, and High Flying Bird, directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Netflix is set to add all four Jaws films to its library, as well as About a Boy, Hairspray, Pretty in Pink, Little Women and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
Comedy specials Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho; Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner; and Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History will debut alongside the four-part limited series Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy.
On the TV side, Netflix will add originals ¡Nailed It! México, Korean drama Romance Is A Bonus Book, witchy time-traveling drama Siempre Bruja and the Ellen Page-starring adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's Dark Horse Comics series The Umbrella Academy in February.
New seasons of Chef's Table, One Day At A Time, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and The Dragon Prince will also become available to stream.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the January additions here.
Read the complete list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in February, below.
-
Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
The Edge of Seventeen
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre Bruja
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
-
Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book
-
Feb. 3
Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
-
Feb. 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
-
Feb. 6
The Soloist
-
Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México
El Árbol de La Sangre
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
One Day At A Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
Unauthorized Living
-
Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2
-
Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
-
Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women
-
Feb. 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
-
Feb. 15
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan
-
Feb. 16
Black Sea
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Studio 54
-
Feb. 21
The Drug King
-
Feb. 22
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive A Tu Manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris Ast à Nous)
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
Workin’ Moms
-
Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2
-
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
-
Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
-
Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound