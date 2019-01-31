Netflix's New Releases Coming in February 2019

by Abbey White

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

The new month will bring a number of new titles to Netflix, with several keeping in theme with February holidays.

Netflix will debut the Jake Gyllenhaal-led horror film Velvet Buzzsaw on Feb 1. Other original films set to hit the streaming service throughout the month include Paddleton, starring Ray Romano, and High Flying Bird, directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Netflix is set to add all four Jaws films to its library, as well as About a Boy, Hairspray, Pretty in Pink, Little Women and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. 

Comedy specials Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho; Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner; and Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History will debut alongside the four-part limited series Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

On the TV side, Netflix will add originals ¡Nailed It! México, Korean drama Romance Is A Bonus Book, witchy time-traveling drama Siempre Bruja and the Ellen Page-starring adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's Dark Horse Comics series The Umbrella Academy in February.

New seasons of Chef's Table, One Day At A Time, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and The Dragon Prince will also become available to stream. 

Read the complete list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in February, below.

  • Feb. 1

    About a Boy
    American Pie
    American Pie 2
    American Wedding
    As Good as It Gets
    Billy Elliot
    Dear Ex
    The Edge of Seventeen
    Final Destination
    Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
    Hairspray
    Hostel
    Jaws
    Jaws 2
    Jaws 3
    Jaws: The Revenge
    Personal Shopper
    Pretty in Pink
    Russian Doll
    Siempre Bruja
    True: Happy Hearts Day
    Velvet Buzzsaw
     

  • Feb. 2

    Bordertown: Season 2
    Romance is a Bonus Book

  • Feb. 3

    Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua

  • Feb. 5

    Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

  • Feb. 6

    The Soloist

  • Feb. 8

    ¡Nailed It! México
    El Árbol de La Sangre
    The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
    High Flying Bird
    Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
    One Day At A Time: Season 3
    ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
    Unauthorized Living

  • Feb. 9

    The Break: Season 2

  • Feb. 10

    Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 

     

  • Feb. 11

    Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
    Little Women
     

  • Feb. 14

    Dating Around
    Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

  • Feb. 15

    The Breaker Upperers
    The Dragon Prince: Season 2
    Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
    The Umbrella Academy
    Yucatan

  • Feb. 16

    Black Sea
    The 40-Year-Old Virgin
    Studio 54

  • Feb. 21

    The Drug King

  • Feb. 22

    The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
    Chef’s Table: Volume 6
    Firebrand
    GO! Vive A Tu Manera
    Paddleton
    Paris Is Us (Paris Ast à Nous)
    The Photographer of Mauthausen
    Rebellion: Season 2
    Suburra: Season 2
    Workin’ Moms

  • Feb. 25

    Dolphin Tale 2

  • Feb. 26

    Our Idiot Brother

  • Feb. 27

    Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

  • Feb. 28

    Jeopardy!: Collection 2
    The Rebound