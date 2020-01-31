Netflix's New Releases Coming in February 2020

Netflix is hoping to make your seasonal depression a little better by adding a number of new titles in February.

Original movies that will debut throughout the month include To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, The Last Thing He Wanted, Horse Girl, All the Bright Places, The Coldest Game, Sordo, Isi & Ossi and La trinchera infinita.

A number of original television shows will also premiere, including Locke & Key, My Holo Love, Love is Blind, Gentefied, Puerta 7, I Am Not Okay With This, Followers, Queen Sono and Unstoppable.

Additionally, the fifth and final season of Cable Girls will be added to the streamer on Feb. 14. The second season of Narcos: Mexico, volume three of Chef Show, the second season of Altered Carbon and the third season of Babylon Berlin will also start streaming during the month.

Movies that will be added include Jerry Maguire, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Anna Karenina, The Notebook, A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Driving Miss Daisy ,the Police Academy franchise, Hancock, The Other Guys, The Pianist and Sex and the City 2.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Better Call Saul will be added on Feb. 9 and three Jeopardy collections will be available to stream on Feb. 28.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's February TV show and movie additions.