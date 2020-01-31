Netflix's New Releases Coming in February 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is hoping to make your seasonal depression a little better by adding a number of new titles in February.
Original movies that will debut throughout the month include To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, The Last Thing He Wanted, Horse Girl, All the Bright Places, The Coldest Game, Sordo, Isi & Ossi and La trinchera infinita.
A number of original television shows will also premiere, including Locke & Key, My Holo Love, Love is Blind, Gentefied, Puerta 7, I Am Not Okay With This, Followers, Queen Sono and Unstoppable.
Additionally, the fifth and final season of Cable Girls will be added to the streamer on Feb. 14. The second season of Narcos: Mexico, volume three of Chef Show, the second season of Altered Carbon and the third season of Babylon Berlin will also start streaming during the month.
Movies that will be added include Jerry Maguire, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Anna Karenina, The Notebook, A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Driving Miss Daisy ,the Police Academy franchise, Hancock, The Other Guys, The Pianist and Sex and the City 2.
Meanwhile, the fourth season of Better Call Saul will be added on Feb. 9 and three Jeopardy collections will be available to stream on Feb. 28.
Missed last month? See January's additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's February TV show and movie additions.
-
Feb. 1
Back to the Future Part III
A Bad Moms Christmas
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie's Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
A Little Princess
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
-
Feb. 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
-
Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!
-
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
-
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
-
Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
-
Feb. 8
The Coldest Game
-
Feb. 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
-
Feb. 11
Camino a Roma
Good Time
Q Ball
-
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
-
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
-
Feb. 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
-
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
-
Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
-
Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3
-
Feb. 20
Spectros
-
Feb. 21
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
A Haunted House
The Last Thing He Wanted
Puerta 7
System Crasher
-
Feb. 22
Girl On The Third Floor
-
Feb. 23
Full Count
-
Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
-
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This
-
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
-
Feb. 28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
-
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire