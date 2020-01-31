Netflix's New Releases Coming in February 2020

8:02 PM 1/31/2020

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is hoping to make your seasonal depression a little better by adding a number of new titles in February.

Original movies that will debut throughout the month include To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, The Last Thing He Wanted, Horse Girl, All the Bright Places, The Coldest Game, Sordo, Isi & Ossi and La trinchera infinita.

A number of original television shows will also premiere, including Locke & Key, My Holo Love, Love is Blind, Gentefied, Puerta 7, I Am Not Okay With This, Followers, Queen Sono and Unstoppable.

Additionally, the fifth and final season of Cable Girls will be added to the streamer on Feb. 14. The second season of Narcos: Mexico, volume three of Chef Show, the second season of Altered Carbon and the third season of Babylon Berlin will also start streaming during the month.

Movies that will be added include Jerry Maguire, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Anna Karenina, The Notebook, A Bad Moms Christmas, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Driving Miss Daisy ,the Police Academy franchise, Hancock, The Other Guys, The Pianist and Sex and the City 2.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Better Call Saul will be added on Feb. 9 and three Jeopardy collections will be available to stream on Feb. 28.

Missed last month? See January's additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's February TV show and movie additions.

  • Feb. 1

    New Line Cinema

    Back to the Future Part III
    A Bad Moms Christmas
    Blade Runner: The Final Cut
    Center Stage
    Cookie's Fortune
    Dear John
    The Dirty Dozen
    Dirty Harry
    Driving Miss Daisy
    Elizabeth
    Elizabeth: The Golden Age
    Fools Rush In
    Hancock
    Love Jacked
    A Little Princess
    The Notebook
    The Other Guys
    The Pianist
    Police Academy
    Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
    Police Academy 3: Back in Training
    Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
    Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
    Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
    Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
    Purple Rain
    Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
    Scary Movie 2
    Sex and the City 2

  • Feb. 3

    Netflix

    Sordo
    Team Kaylie: Part 3

  • Feb. 4

    Netflix

    Faith, Hope & Love
    She Did That
    Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!

  • Feb. 5

    Netflix

    Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'
    #cats_the_mewvie
    The Pharmacist
    Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
     

  • Feb. 6

    Netflix

    Cagaster of an Insect Cage

  • Feb. 7

    Courtesy of Sundance

    The Ballad of Lefty Brown
    Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
    Horse Girl
    Locke & Key
    My Holo Love
    Who Killed Malcolm X?

  • Feb. 8

    Netflix

    The Coldest Game

  • Feb. 9

    Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

    Better Call Saul: Season 4
    Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
    Polaroid

  • Feb. 11

    Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

    Camino a Roma
    Good Time
    Q Ball

  • Feb. 12

    Bettina Strauss/Netflix

    Anna Karenina
    To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

  • Feb. 13

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Dragon Quest Your Story
    Love is Blind
    Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
     

  • Feb. 14

    Netflix

    Cable Girls: Final Season
    Isi & Ossi
    A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
     

  • Feb. 15

    Photofest

    Starship Troopers

  • Feb. 17

    Netflix

    The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

  • Feb. 19

    Chef Show: Volume 3

  • Feb. 20

    Netflix

    Spectros

  • Feb. 21

    Courtesy of Sundance

    Babies
    Gentefied
    Glitch Techs
    A Haunted House
    The Last Thing He Wanted
    Puerta 7
    System Crasher
     

  • Feb. 22

    Andy Goodwin/Queensbury Pictures

    Girl On The Third Floor

  • Feb. 23

    Full Count

  • Feb. 25

    Courtesy of Prolific Pictures

    Every Time I Die

  • Feb. 26

    Netflix

    I Am Not Okay With This

  • Feb. 27

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures

    Altered Carbon: Season 2
    The Angry Birds Movie 2
    Followers
    Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

     

     

  • Feb. 28

    Netflix

    All The Bright Places
    Babylon Berlin: Season 3
    Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
    Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
    Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
    Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
    La trinchera infinita
    Queen Sono
    Restaurants on the Edge
    Unstoppable

  • Feb. 29

    Courtesy of Photofest

    Jerry Maguire