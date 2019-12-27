Netflix's New Releases Coming in January 2020

With a new year comes a new batch of titles being added to Netflix.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Inception, American Beauty, Julie & Julia, Chasing Amy, Catch Me If You Can, True Grit, The Queen, The Master, A Cinderella Story, Steve Jobs and The Bling Ring are among the movies being added to the streamer in January.

Additionally, both Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will debut on Jan. 1.

Television shows that will be added to Netflix include the second season of Good Girls, the first season of Playing with Fire and seasons 4-5 of Saint Seiya.

Original movies that will debut on Netflix include Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace, All the Freckles in the World, Ghost Stories, 37 Seconds and A Sun.

New seasons of Grace and Frankie, Sex Education, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Harvey Girls Forever!, Hip-Hop Evolution, Word Party, Diablero and BoJack Horseman will also be added throughout the month.

The final season of Anne with an E will debut on Jan. 3, while the series conclusion of The Ranch will be added on Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, new original series include Dracula, Spinning Out, The Circle, Thieves of the Wood, AJ and the Queen, Medical Police, Messiah, Next In Fashion, The Stranger, The Ghost Bride and Ragnarok.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's January TV show and movie additions.