Netflix's New Releases Coming in January 2020

2:32 PM 12/27/2019

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

With a new year comes a new batch of titles being added to Netflix.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Inception, American Beauty, Julie & Julia, Chasing Amy, Catch Me If You Can, True Grit, The Queen, The Master, A Cinderella Story, Steve Jobs and The Bling Ring are among the movies being added to the streamer in January.

Additionally, both Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will debut on Jan. 1. 

Television shows that will be added to Netflix include the second season of Good Girls, the first season of Playing with Fire and seasons 4-5 of Saint Seiya.

Original movies that will debut on Netflix include Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace, All the Freckles in the World, Ghost Stories, 37 Seconds and A Sun.

New seasons of Grace and Frankie, Sex Education, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Harvey Girls Forever!, Hip-Hop Evolution, Word Party, Diablero and BoJack Horseman will also be added throughout the month.

The final season of Anne with an E will debut on Jan. 3, while the series conclusion of The Ranch will be added on Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, new original series include Dracula, Spinning Out, The Circle, Thieves of the Wood, AJ and the Queen, Medical Police, Messiah, Next In Fashion, The Stranger, The Ghost Bride and Ragnarok.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's January TV show and movie additions.

  • Jan. 1

    21
    A Cinderella Story
    American Beauty
    Catch Me If You Can
    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
    Chasing Amy
    Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
    Chloe
    The Circle
    City of God
    Dinner for Schmucks
    Dragonheart
    Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
    Dragonheart: A New Beginning
    Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
    Ferris Bueller's Day Off
    Free Willy
    Ghost Rider
    Ghost Stories
    Good Girls: Season 2
    Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
    Hitch
    Inception
    Instructions Not Included
    Julie & Julia
    Kate & Leopold
    Kill Bill: Vol. 1
    Kill Bill: Vol. 2
    Kingpin
    Kiss the Girls
    Messiah
    Monster-in-Law
    New York Minute
    Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
    Pan's Labyrinth
    Patriot Games
    Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
    Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
    Shrek Forever After
    Strictly Ballroom
    Spinning Out
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
    The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
    The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
    The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
    The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
    The Original Kings of Comedy
    The Ring
    The Talented Mr. Ripley
    Tremors
    True Grit
    Up in the Air
    What Lies Beneath
    Wild Wild West
    Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
    Wyatt Earp
    Yes Man

  • Jan. 2

    Sex, Explained: Limited Series
    Thieves of the Wood

  • Jan. 3

    Anne with an E: The Final Season
    All the Freckles in the World

  • Jan. 4

    Go! Go! Cory Carson

  • Jan. 8

    Cheer

  • Jan. 10

    AJ and the Queen
    The Evil Dead
    Giri / Haji
    Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
    The Inbestigators: Season 2
    Medical Police
    Scissor Seven
    Until Dawn
    Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2

  • Jan. 12

    Betty White: First Lady of Television

  • Jan. 13

    The Healing Powers of Dude

  • Jan. 14

    Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
    The Master

  • Jan. 15

    Big Fat Liar
    Grace and Frankie: Season 6
    Quien a hierro mata

  • Jan. 16

    NiNoKuni
    Steve Jobs

  • Jan. 17

    Ares
    Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
    Sex Education: Season 2
    Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
    Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace
    Vivir dos veces
    Wer kann, der kann!
     

  • Jan. 18

    The Bling Ring

  • Jan. 20

    Family Reunion: Part 2

  • Jan. 21

    Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
    Word Party: Season 4

  • Jan. 22

    Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
    Playing with Fire: Season 1

  • Jan. 23

    The Ghost Bride
    October Faction
    The Queen
    Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/ Part 2

     

  • Jan. 24

    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
    The Ranch: The Final Season
    Rise of Empires: Ottoman
    A Sun
     

  • Jan. 26

    Vir Das: For India

  • Jan. 27

    Country Strong
    We Are Your Friends

  • Jan. 28

    Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

  • Jan. 29

    Frères Ennemis
    Next In Fashion
    Night on Earth
    Omniscient 

     

  • Jan. 30

    Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
    Nighthawks
    Raising Cain
    The Stranger

     

  • Jan. 31

    37 Seconds
    American Assassin
    BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
    Diablero: Season 2
    I am a Killer: Season 2
    Luna Nera
    Ragnarok