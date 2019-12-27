Netflix's New Releases Coming in January 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
With a new year comes a new batch of titles being added to Netflix.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Inception, American Beauty, Julie & Julia, Chasing Amy, Catch Me If You Can, True Grit, The Queen, The Master, A Cinderella Story, Steve Jobs and The Bling Ring are among the movies being added to the streamer in January.
Additionally, both Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will debut on Jan. 1.
Television shows that will be added to Netflix include the second season of Good Girls, the first season of Playing with Fire and seasons 4-5 of Saint Seiya.
Original movies that will debut on Netflix include Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace, All the Freckles in the World, Ghost Stories, 37 Seconds and A Sun.
New seasons of Grace and Frankie, Sex Education, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Harvey Girls Forever!, Hip-Hop Evolution, Word Party, Diablero and BoJack Horseman will also be added throughout the month.
The final season of Anne with an E will debut on Jan. 3, while the series conclusion of The Ranch will be added on Jan. 24.
Meanwhile, new original series include Dracula, Spinning Out, The Circle, Thieves of the Wood, AJ and the Queen, Medical Police, Messiah, Next In Fashion, The Stranger, The Ghost Bride and Ragnarok.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's January TV show and movie additions.
-
Jan. 1
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
The Circle
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Ghost Stories
Good Girls: Season 2
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Messiah
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Pan's Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Spinning Out
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
-
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
-
Jan. 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season
All the Freckles in the World
-
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
-
Jan. 8
Cheer
-
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2
-
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
-
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
-
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
-
Jan. 15
Big Fat Liar
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Quien a hierro mata
-
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
-
Jan. 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
-
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
-
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
-
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
-
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
-
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/ Part 2
-
Jan. 24
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
A Sun
-
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
-
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
-
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
-
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
-
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger
-
Jan. 31
37 Seconds
American Assassin
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok