Netflix's New Releases Coming in July 2018
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
In July, Netflix will add a number of new episodes of original series and fan-favorite franchises to its roster.
Orange Is the New Black will return July 27 for its sixth season, with its familiar cast of inmates entering a new prison. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will also return with host Jerry Seinfeld taking caffeinated rides with comedy heavyweights like Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle and the late Jerry Lewis.
Netflix subscribers can also expect to see the Jurassic Park trilogy on the streaming service starting July 1. Other films added throughout the month will include Happy Gilmore, The Princess Diaries, Interview With the Vampire and Spike Jonze's Her. The first season of USA Network's The Sinner and season eight of Shameless will also become available later in the month.
Take a look below at the complete list of July TV show and movie additions.
-
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
The Boondock Saints
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview With the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
The Princess Diaries
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
The Voices
We Own the Night
We the Marines What We Started
-
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
King of Peking
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
-
July 3
The Comedy Lineup
-
July 5
Blue Valentine
-
July 6
Anne With an E: Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
First Team: Juventus: Part B
The Fosters: Season 5
Free Rein: Season 2
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 2
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Sacred Games
Samantha!
The Skin of the Wolf
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
White Fang
-
July 7
Scream 4
-
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
-
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2
-
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
-
July 13
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush
-
July 15Bonusfamiljen: Season 2
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2
-
July 20
Amazing Interiors
Dark Tourist
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures With Tip and Oh: Season 4
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2
-
July 22An Education
Disney's Bolt
-
July 24
The Warning
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
-
July 27
Cupcake & Dino – General Services
Extinction
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
The Bleeding Edge
The Worst Witch: Season 2
Welcome to the Family
-
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
-
July 29
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
-
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2
-
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3