Netflix's New Releases Coming in July 2018

2:32 PM 6/27/2018

by Jillian Forstadt

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

In July, Netflix will add a number of new episodes of original series and fan-favorite franchises to its roster.

Orange Is the New Black will return July 27 for its sixth season, with its familiar cast of inmates entering a new prison. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will also return with host Jerry Seinfeld taking caffeinated rides with comedy heavyweights like Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle and the late Jerry Lewis.

Netflix subscribers can also expect to see the Jurassic Park trilogy on the streaming service starting July 1. Other films added throughout the month will include Happy Gilmore, The Princess Diaries, Interview With the Vampire and Spike Jonze's Her. The first season of USA Network's The Sinner and season eight of Shameless will also become available later in the month.

Take a look below at the complete list of July TV show and movie additions.

  • July 1

    'Jurassic Park' (1993)
    'Jurassic Park' (1993)
    Universal Pictures/Photofest

    Blue Bloods: Season 8
    Bo Burnham: what.
    The Boondock Saints
    Chocolat
    Deceived
    Finding Neverland
    Get Smart
    Happy Gilmore
    Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
    Interview With the Vampire
    Journey to the Center of the Earth
    Jurassic Park
    The Lost World: Jurassic Park
    Jurassic Park III
    Madam Secretary: Season 4
    Menace II Society
    NCIS: Season 15
    Pandorum
    Penelope
    The Princess Diaries
    Queens of Comedy: Season 2
    Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
    Scooby-Doo
    Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
    Spanglish
    Stealth
    Swordfish
    Traitor
    Troy
    Van Helsing
    The Voices
    We Own the Night
    We the Marines What We Started

  • July 2

    'The Sinner'
    'The Sinner'
    Courtesy of USA Network

    Dance Academy: The Comeback
    Good Witch: Season 4
    King of Peking
    Romina
    The Sinner: Season 1

  • July 3

    'The Comedy Lineup'
    'The Comedy Lineup'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Comedy Lineup

  • July 5

    'Blue Valentine' (2010)
    'Blue Valentine' (2010)
    David Russo/The Weinstein Co.

    Blue Valentine

  • July 6

    Dave Chappelle (left) and Jerry Seinfeld in 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee'
    Dave Chappelle (left) and Jerry Seinfeld in 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Anne With an E: Season 2
    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
    First Team: Juventus: Part B
    The Fosters: Season 5
    Free Rein: Season 2
    Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 2
    The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
    Sacred Games
    Samantha!
    The Skin of the Wolf
    Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
    White Fang
     

  • July 7

    'Scream 4' (2011)
    'Scream 4' (2011)
    Twentieth Century Fox

    Scream 4

  • July 9

    Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

  • July 10

    Drug Lords: Season 2

  • July 12

    'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)
    'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)
    Courtesy of Miramax

    Gone Baby Gone

  • July 13

    'Sugar Rush'
    'Sugar Rush'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
    How It Ends
    Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
    Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
    Sugar Rush

  • July 15

    'The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2'
    'The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2'
    Ramona Rosales/Netflix
    Bonusfamiljen: Season 2
    Going for Gold
    The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2

  • July 20

    'Amazing Interiors'
    'Amazing Interiors'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Amazing Interiors
    Dark Tourist
    Deep Undercover: Collection 3
    Duck Duck Goose
    Father of the Year
    Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
    Home: Adventures With Tip and Oh: Season 4
    Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
    Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
    Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
    Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

  • July 22

    An Education
    Disney's Bolt

  • July 24

    Iliza Shlesinger
    Iliza Shlesinger
    Mike Windle/Getty Images

    The Warning
    Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

  • July 27

    Laura Prepon (left) and Taylor Schilling on 'Orange Is the New Black'
    Laura Prepon (left) and Taylor Schilling on 'Orange Is the New Black'
    Cara Howe/Netflix

    Cupcake & Dino – General Services
    Extinction
    Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
    Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
    The Bleeding Edge
    The Worst Witch: Season 2
    Welcome to the Family

     

  • July 28

    'Shameless'
    'Shameless'
    Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

    Shameless: Season 8
    The Company Men

  • July 29

    'Her' (2013)
    'Her' (2013)

    Her
    Sofia the First: Season 4

  • July 30

    A Very Secret Service: Season 2

  • July 31

    Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

