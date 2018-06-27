Netflix's New Releases Coming in July 2018

In July, Netflix will add a number of new episodes of original series and fan-favorite franchises to its roster.

Orange Is the New Black will return July 27 for its sixth season, with its familiar cast of inmates entering a new prison. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will also return with host Jerry Seinfeld taking caffeinated rides with comedy heavyweights like Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle and the late Jerry Lewis.

Netflix subscribers can also expect to see the Jurassic Park trilogy on the streaming service starting July 1. Other films added throughout the month will include Happy Gilmore, The Princess Diaries, Interview With the Vampire and Spike Jonze's Her. The first season of USA Network's The Sinner and season eight of Shameless will also become available later in the month.

Take a look below at the complete list of July TV show and movie additions.