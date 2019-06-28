Netflix's New Releases Coming in July 2019

Netflix is adding an assortment of titles this July, giving subscribers a new batch of streaming options to beat the summer heat.

The highly anticipated new season of Stranger Things will be returning to Netflix on July 4 after an extensive hiatus that lasted nearly two years. The seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black will also be released in July along with new seasons of Queer Eye and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Other TV debuts on Netflix in July include Designated Survivor: 60 Days, the Korean adaption of the Kiefer Sutherland starrer; the second seasons of Workin' Moms and The Let Down; Another Life; and the Tia Mowry-starring sitcom Family Reunion.

As for movies, hits like Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Inglourious Basterds, Taxi Driver, Philadelphia, The Hangover and Rain Man will make their way to the platform.

Netflix original movies set to hit the streamer in July include Cambridge Analytica doc The Great Hack; Point Blank, starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo; and the mockumentary Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's July TV show and movie additions.