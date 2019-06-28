Netflix's New Releases Coming in July 2019

2:44 PM 6/28/2019

by Kelsey Lentz

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is adding an assortment of titles this July, giving subscribers a new batch of streaming options to beat the summer heat.

The highly anticipated new season of Stranger Things will be returning to Netflix on July 4 after an extensive hiatus that lasted nearly two years. The seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black will also be released in July along with new seasons of Queer Eye and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Other TV debuts on Netflix in July include Designated Survivor: 60 Days, the Korean adaption of the Kiefer Sutherland starrer; the second seasons of Workin' Moms and The Let Down; Another Life; and the Tia Mowry-starring sitcom Family Reunion.

As for movies, hits like Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Inglourious Basterds, Taxi Driver, Philadelphia, The Hangover and Rain Man will make their way to the platform.

Netflix original movies set to hit the streamer in July include Cambridge Analytica doc The Great Hack; Point Blank, starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo; and the mockumentary Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's July TV show and movie additions.

  • July 1

    Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
    Astro Boy
    Caddyshack
    Caddyshack 2
    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
    Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
    Cloverfield
    Designated Survivor: 60 Days
    Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
    Frozen River
    Inkheart
    Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
    Kill the Irishman
    Lady in the Water
    Little Monsters
    Mean Dreams
    Mean Streets
    Megamind
    Nights in Rodanthe
    Paul Blart: Mall Cop
    Philadelphia
    Rain Man
    Road House
    Room on the Broom
    Scream 3
    Starsky & Hutch
    Swiped
    Swordfish
    Taxi Driver
    The Accountant of Auschwitz
    The American
    The Book of Eli
    The Brothers Grimm
    The Hangover
    The Pink Panther
    The Pink Panther 2
    War Against Women
    Who's That Knocking at My Door?

  • July 2

    Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
    Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
    Good Witch:     Season 4
     


     

  • July 3

    The Last Czars
    Yummy Mummies:     Season 2
     

  • July 4

    Kakegurui: Season 2
    Stranger Things 3

  • July 5

    In The Dark: Season 1

  • July 6

    Free Rein: Season 3
    The Iron Lady
    Sicilian Ghost Story
     

  • July 9

    Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
    Kinky
     

  • July 10

    Family Reunion
    Grand Designs:     Season 10
    Grand Designs: Season 15
    Parchís: El documental
     

  • July 11

    Cities of Last Things

  • July 12

    3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
    4 latas
    Blown Away
    Bonus Family:     Season 3
    Extreme Engagement
    Kidnapping Stella
    Luis Miguel – The Series:     Season 1
    Point Blank
    Smart People
    Taco Chronicles
    True Tunes: Songs
     

  • July 13

    Sorry Angel 

  • July 16

    The Break-Up
    Disney’s Princess and the Frog
    Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
    Wyonna Earp:     Season 3

     

  • July 17

    Pinky Malinky: Part 3
     

  • July 18

    Secret Obsession 

  • July 19

    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
    The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants:     Season 3
    La casa de papel: Part 3
    Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
    Queer Eye: Season 4
    SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
    Typewriter
     

  • July 22

    Inglorious Basterds

  • July 24

    The Great Hack
     

  • July 25

    Another Life
    Workin’ Moms:     Season 2
     

  • July 26

    Boi
    The Exception
    Girls With Balls
    My First First Love:     Season 2
    Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
    The Son
    Sugar Rush:     Season 2
    The Worst Witch: Season 3
     

  • July 29

    The Croods

  • July 30

    Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? 

  • July 31

    Kengan Ashura: Part I
    The Letdown: Season 2
    The Red Sea Diving Resort
    Wentworth: S    eason 7
     