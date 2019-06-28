Netflix's New Releases Coming in July 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is adding an assortment of titles this July, giving subscribers a new batch of streaming options to beat the summer heat.
The highly anticipated new season of Stranger Things will be returning to Netflix on July 4 after an extensive hiatus that lasted nearly two years. The seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black will also be released in July along with new seasons of Queer Eye and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
Other TV debuts on Netflix in July include Designated Survivor: 60 Days, the Korean adaption of the Kiefer Sutherland starrer; the second seasons of Workin' Moms and The Let Down; Another Life; and the Tia Mowry-starring sitcom Family Reunion.
As for movies, hits like Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Inglourious Basterds, Taxi Driver, Philadelphia, The Hangover and Rain Man will make their way to the platform.
Netflix original movies set to hit the streamer in July include Cambridge Analytica doc The Great Hack; Point Blank, starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo; and the mockumentary Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.
Missed last month? See June's additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's July TV show and movie additions.
-
July 1
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who's That Knocking at My Door?
-
July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Good Witch: Season 4
-
July 3
The Last Czars
Yummy Mummies: Season 2
-
July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3
-
July 5
In The Dark: Season 1
-
July 6
Free Rein: Season 3
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
-
July 9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
-
July 10
Family Reunion
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental
-
July 11
Cities of Last Things
-
July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
4 latas
Blown Away
Bonus Family: Season 3
Extreme Engagement
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
Point Blank
Smart People
Taco Chronicles
True Tunes: Songs
-
July 13
Sorry Angel
-
July 16
The Break-Up
Disney’s Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
Wyonna Earp: Season 3
-
July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3
-
July 18
Secret Obsession
-
July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
La casa de papel: Part 3
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
Queer Eye: Season 4
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
Typewriter
-
July 22
Inglorious Basterds
-
July 24
The Great Hack
-
July 25
Another Life
Workin’ Moms: Season 2
-
July 26
Boi
The Exception
Girls With Balls
My First First Love: Season 2
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
The Son
Sugar Rush: Season 2
The Worst Witch: Season 3
-
July 29
The Croods
-
July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
-
July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part I
The Letdown: Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Wentworth: Season 7