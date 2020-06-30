Netflix's New Releases Coming in July

Come July, Netflix viewers can rely on the musical musings of Fiddler on the Roof, the adorable animals of Charlotte's Web, the wisdom of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax and more to make time at home a little more bearable.

The streaming platform will also release original series Unsolved Mysteries, The Baby-Sitters Club, Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Cursed and Stateless throughout the month.

Netflix series with new seasons dropping in July include The Umbrella Academy, Deadwind, The Protector, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Norsemen and part two of Cable Girls' final season.

Other Netflix titles set to start streaming in the upcoming month include The Old Guard, The Kissing Booth 2, The Business of Drugs, Dark Desire, Fatal Affair, MILF, Animal Crackers and Love on the Spectrum.

On the film side, well-known movies hitting Netflix next month include A Walk to Remember, The Notebook, Poltergeist, Schindler's List, Sleepless in Seattle, Spotlight, Clash of the Titans, Million Dollar Baby, Paranormal Activity, The Karate Kid series, Sucker Punch and Starsky & Hutch.

Also joining this month's lineup of new content are season 10 of Shameless and the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance.

Didn't catch what came to Netflix last month? Read about the June additions here.

Continue reading for the complete list of Netflix's July TV show and movie additions.