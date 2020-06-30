Netflix's New Releases Coming in July

7:13 PM 6/30/2020

by Alexandra Del Rosario

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Come July, Netflix viewers can rely on the musical musings of Fiddler on the Roof, the adorable animals of Charlotte's Web, the wisdom of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax and more to make time at home a little more bearable. 

The streaming platform will also release original series Unsolved Mysteries, The Baby-Sitters Club, Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Cursed and Stateless throughout the month.

Netflix series with new seasons dropping in July include The Umbrella Academy, Deadwind, The Protector, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Norsemen and part two of Cable Girls' final season.

Other Netflix titles set to start streaming in the upcoming month include The Old Guard, The Kissing Booth 2, The Business of Drugs, Dark Desire, Fatal Affair, MILF, Animal Crackers and Love on the Spectrum.

On the film side, well-known movies hitting Netflix next month include A Walk to Remember, The Notebook, Poltergeist, Schindler's List, Sleepless in Seattle, Spotlight, Clash of the Titans, Million Dollar Baby, Paranormal Activity, The Karate Kid series, Sucker Punch and Starsky & Hutch.

Also joining this month's lineup of new content are season 10 of Shameless and the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance

Didn't catch what came to Netflix last month? Read about the June additions here

Continue reading for the complete list of Netflix's July TV show and movie additions. 

 

  • July 1

    'The Karate Kid'
    Photofest

    #Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
    Abby Hatcher    : Season 1
    Airplane!
    Ali
    The Art of War
    Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
    A Bridge Too Far
    Charlotte's Web
    Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
    Clash of the Titans (1981)
    Cleo & Cuquin    : Season 2
    Cloud Atlas
    David Foster: Off the Record
    Deadwind    : Season 2
    Definitely, Maybe
    Delta Farce
    The Devil's Advocate
    Donnie Brasco
    Double Jeopardy
    Fiddler on the Roof
    The Firm
    Frida
    The F**k-It List
    I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
    The Karate Kid
    The Karate Kid Part II
    The Karate Kid Part III
    Killing Hasselhoff
    Kingdom    : Season 1-3
    Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
    Mean Streets
    Million Dollar Baby
    The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
    Paranormal Activity
    Patriots Day
    Poltergeist
    Quest for Camelot
    Red Riding Hood
    Say I Do
    Schindler's List
    Sleepless in Seattle
    Sleepy Hollow
    Spaceballs
    Splice
    Stand and Deliver
    Stardust
    Starsky & Hutch
    Sucker Punch
    Swordfish
    The Town
    The Witches
    This Christmas
    A Thousand Words
    Total Recall (1990)
    A Touch of Green: Season 1
    Trotro
    Under the Riccione Sun
    Unsolved Mysteries
    A Walk to Remember
    Winchester

  • July 2

    'Warrior Nun'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Thiago Ventura: POKAS
    Warrior Nun

  • July 3

    'The Baby-Sitters Club'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Baby-Sitters Club
    Cable Girls:     Final Season — Part 2
    Desperados
    JU-ON: Origins
    Southern Survival

  • July 5

    'ONLY'
    Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

    ONLY

  • July 6

    'A Kid from Coney Island'
    Andy Chan

    A Kid from Coney Island

  • July 7

    'The Lorax'
    Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment

    Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

  • July 8

    'The Long Dumb Road'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    The Long Dumb Road
    Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
    Stateless
    Was It Love
    Yu-Gi-Oh!:     Season 1

  • July 9

    'Japan Sinks: 2020''
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Japan Sinks: 2020
    The Protector    : Season 4

  • July 10

    'The Old Guard'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Claudia Kishi Club
    Down to Earth with Zac Efron
    The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
    Hello Ninja:     Season 3
    O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
    The Old Guard
    The Twelve

  • July 14

    The Business of Drugs
    On est ensemble (We Are One)
    Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

  • July 15

    Dark Desire
    Gli Infedli (The Players)
    Skin Decision: Before and After
    Sunny Bunnies:     Season 1-2

  • July 16

    'Fatal Affair'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Fatal Affair
    Indian Matchmaking
    MILF

  • July 17

    'Funan'
    Annecy International Animation Film Festival

    Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
    Cursed
    Funan

  • July 18

    'The Notebook'
    New Line Cinema

    Gigantosaurus: Season 1
    The Notebook

  • July 19

    'The Last Dance'
    Netflix

    The Last Dance

  • July 20

    Courtesy of Mandarin Motion Pictures

    How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
    Ip Man 4: The Finale
    Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
    Street Food: Latin America

  • July 22

    Open Road Films (II)/Photofest

    Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
    Love on the Spectrum
    Norsemen:     Season 3
    Signs
    61
    Spotlight

  • July 23

    The Larva Island Movie

  • July 24

    'The Kissing Booth 2'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
    Animal Crackers
    Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
    In the Dark:     Season 2
    The Kissing Booth 2
    Ofrenda a la tormenta

  • July 26

    'Shameless'
    Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME

    Banana Split
    Shameless:     Season 10

  • July 28

    'Jeopardy!'
    Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    Jeopardy!: Collection 6
    Last Chance U: Laney

  • July 29

    'The Hater'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Hater
    Inside the World's Toughest Prisons:     Season 4

  • July 30

    'Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie
    Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

  • July 31

    'The Umbrella Academy'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Get Even
    Latte and the Magic Waterstone
    Seriously Single
    The Speed Cubers
    Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
    The Umbrella Academy:     Season 2
    Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)