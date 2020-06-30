Netflix's New Releases Coming in July
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Come July, Netflix viewers can rely on the musical musings of Fiddler on the Roof, the adorable animals of Charlotte's Web, the wisdom of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax and more to make time at home a little more bearable.
The streaming platform will also release original series Unsolved Mysteries, The Baby-Sitters Club, Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Cursed and Stateless throughout the month.
Netflix series with new seasons dropping in July include The Umbrella Academy, Deadwind, The Protector, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Norsemen and part two of Cable Girls' final season.
Other Netflix titles set to start streaming in the upcoming month include The Old Guard, The Kissing Booth 2, The Business of Drugs, Dark Desire, Fatal Affair, MILF, Animal Crackers and Love on the Spectrum.
On the film side, well-known movies hitting Netflix next month include A Walk to Remember, The Notebook, Poltergeist, Schindler's List, Sleepless in Seattle, Spotlight, Clash of the Titans, Million Dollar Baby, Paranormal Activity, The Karate Kid series, Sucker Punch and Starsky & Hutch.
Also joining this month's lineup of new content are season 10 of Shameless and the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance.
Didn't catch what came to Netflix last month? Read about the June additions here.
Continue reading for the complete list of Netflix's July TV show and movie additions.
-
July 1
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
The Art of War
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
A Bridge Too Far
Charlotte's Web
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Deadwind: Season 2
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
The Firm
Frida
The F**k-It List
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood
Say I Do
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
A Thousand Words
Total Recall (1990)
A Touch of Green: Season 1
Trotro
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
A Walk to Remember
Winchester
-
July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun
-
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season — Part 2
Desperados
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
-
July 5
ONLY
-
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
-
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
-
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
-
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
-
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve
-
July 14
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
-
July 15
Dark Desire
Gli Infedli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
-
July 16
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
-
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Funan
-
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
-
July 19
The Last Dance
-
July 20
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
-
July 22
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
Signs
61
Spotlight
-
July 23
The Larva Island Movie
-
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
-
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
-
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney
-
July 29
The Hater
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4
-
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
-
July 31
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)