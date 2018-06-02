Netflix's New Releases Coming in June 2018

As the month of June begins, a number of new movies and fresh seasons of TV series will be added to Netflix.

Movies including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok, The Departed, Blue Jasmine, The King's Speech, Just Friends, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Rumor Has It and Tarzan will all be added to the streaming service throughout the month of June. Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy and season eight of Portlandia will also become available during the month.

A number of Netflix originals will join the streaming service, including the films Set It Up, Sunday’s Illness and Alex Strangelove. New seasons of The Ranch, GLOW, Marcella and Marvel’s Luke Cage will also premiere, as well as the series finale film of Sense 8.

Take a look below at the complete list of June TV show and movie additions.