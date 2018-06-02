Netflix's New Releases Coming in June 2018
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
As the month of June begins, a number of new movies and fresh seasons of TV series will be added to Netflix.
Movies including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok, The Departed, Blue Jasmine, The King's Speech, Just Friends, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Rumor Has It and Tarzan will all be added to the streaming service throughout the month of June. Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy and season eight of Portlandia will also become available during the month.
A number of Netflix originals will join the streaming service, including the films Set It Up, Sunday’s Illness and Alex Strangelove. New seasons of The Ranch, GLOW, Marcella and Marvel’s Luke Cage will also premiere, as well as the series finale film of Sense 8.
Take a look below at the complete list of June TV show and movie additions.
-
June 1
101 Dalmatians
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
The Boy
Busted!
The Covenant
The Departed
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris
Outside In
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
-
June 2
The King's Speech
-
June 6
Thor: Ragnarok
-
June 7
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
The Night Shift: Season 4
-
June 8
Alex Strangelove
Ali's Wedding
Marcella: Season 2
Sense8: The Series Finale
The Hollow
The Staircase
Treehouse Detectives
-
June 9
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
-
June 10
Portlandia: Season 8
-
June 14
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
-
June 15
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
La Hora Final
Lust Stories
Maktub
The Ranch: Part 5
Set It Up
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday's Illness
True: Magical Friends
True: Wonderful Wishes
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
-
June 16
Grey's Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
-
June 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
-
June 18
Encerrados
-
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
-
June 22
Brain on Fire
Cooking on High
Derren Brown: Miracle
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2
Us and Them
-
June 23
Tarzan
-
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
-
June 25
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
-
June 26
Secret City
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
-
June 29
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
GLOW: Season 2
Harvey Street Kids
Kiss Me First
La Forêt
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 2
Recovery Boys
TAU
-
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
Mohawk