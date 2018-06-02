Netflix's New Releases Coming in June 2018

12:18 PM 6/2/2018

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Courtesy of Netflix; Walt Disney Pictures/Photofest; Warner Bros./Photofest; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Photofest

As the month of June begins, a number of new movies and fresh seasons of TV series will be added to Netflix.

Movies including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok, The Departed, Blue Jasmine, The King's Speech, Just Friends, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Rumor Has It and Tarzan will all be added to the streaming service throughout the month of June. Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy and season eight of Portlandia will also become available during the month.

A number of Netflix originals will join the streaming service, including the films Set It Up, Sunday’s Illness and Alex Strangelove. New seasons of The Ranch, GLOW, Marcella and Marvel’s Luke Cage will also premiere, as well as the series finale film of Sense 8.

Missed last month? See Netflix’s May additions here.

Take a look below at the complete list of June TV show and movie additions.

  • June 1

    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

    101 Dalmatians
    Assassination Games
    Blue Jasmine
    The Boy
    Busted!
    The Covenant
    The Departed
    George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
    He Named Me Malala
    Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
    Just Friends
    Miracle
    National Treasure
    Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
    November 13: Attack on Paris
    Outside In
    The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
    Righteous Kill
    Rumor Has It
    Singularity
    Taking Lives
    Terms and Conditions May Apply

  • June 2

    Photofest

    The King's Speech

  • June 6

    Thor: Ragnarok

  • June 7

    Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
    The Night Shift: Season 4

  • June 8

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Alex Strangelove
    Ali's Wedding
    Marcella: Season 2
    Sense8: The Series Finale
    The Hollow
    The Staircase
    Treehouse Detectives

  • June 9

    Courtesy of Syfy

    Wynonna Earp: Season 2

  • June 10

    Augusta Quirk/ IFC

    Portlandia: Season 8

  • June 14

    Courtesy of NBC

    Cutie and the Boxer
    Marlon: Season 1

  • June 15

    'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus'
    'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus'
    Courtesy of Photofest

    The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
    La Hora Final
    Lust Stories
    Maktub
    The Ranch: Part 5
    Set It Up
    Step Up 2: The Streets
    Sunday's Illness
    True: Magical Friends
    True: Wonderful Wishes
    Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

  • June 16

    ABC/Eric McCandless

    Grey's Anatomy: Season 14
    In Bruges

  • June 17

    Mitch Haaseth/ABC

    Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
    Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

  • June 18

    Encerrados

  • June 19

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

  • June 22

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Brain on Fire
    Cooking on High
    Derren Brown: Miracle
    Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
    Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2
    Us and Them

  • June 23

    Walt Disney Pictures/Photofest

    Tarzan

  • June 24

    Courtesy of Netflix

    To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

  • June 25

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

    Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

  • June 26

    Secret City
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

  • June 29

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
    GLOW: Season 2
    Harvey Street Kids
    Kiss Me First
    La Forêt
    La Pena Maxima
    Nailed It!: Season 2
    Paquita Salas: Season 2
    Recovery Boys
    TAU

     

  • June 30

    Courtesy of Fantasia Festival

    Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
    Mohawk

comments powered by Disqus