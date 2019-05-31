Netflix's New Releases Coming in June 2019

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

With a new month comes new movies and TV shows on Netflix.

Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Magic Mike, The Zookeeper, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet are among the new movies that will be added to the streaming service throughout June.

On the TV side, new seasons of Dynasty, Grey's Anatomy, Shooter and Madam Secretary will also be added to the streamer.

Additionally, Netflix will debut a number of original movies and shows. Some of the upcoming original shows include the fifth season of Black Mirror, the second season of Girls Incarcerated and the third season of Designated Survivor. Original films include The Black Godfather, Elisa & Marcela, I Am Mother, Cinderella Pop, Murder Mystery and Beats.

The final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones will also start streaming on June 14.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's June TV show and movie additions.

  • June 1

    Arthdal Chronicles
    Oh, Ramona!
    50/50
    A.I. Artificial Intelligence
    Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
    Batman Begins
    Cabaret
    Carrie
    Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
    Dynasty: Season 2
    Good Night, and Good Luck
    Gran Torino
    Life in the Doghouse
    Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
    Magic Mike
    Network
    Platoon
    Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
    Satan & Adam
    Small Soldiers
    The Dark Knight
    The Phantom of the Opera
    The Space Between Us
    What a Girl Wants

  • June 3

    Documentary Now!: Season 3
    Malibu Rescue: The Series

  • June 4

    Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome

  • June 5

    A Silent Voice
    Black Mirror: Season 5
    Dr. Suess' The Grinch

  • June 6

    Alles ist gut
    Todos lo saben

  • June 7

    3%: Season 3
    Belmonte
    The Black Godfather
    The Chef Show
    Designated Survivor: Season 3
    Elisa & Marcela
    I Am Mother
    Pachamama
    Rock My Heart
    Super Monsters Monster Pets
    Tales of the City
     

  • June 8

    Berlin, I Love You

  • June 11

    Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

  • June 12

    Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot
    Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

  • June 13

    The 3rd Eye 2
    Jinn
    Kakegurui xx

  • June 14

    Aggretsuko: Season 2
    The Alcàsser Murders
    Awake: The Million Dollar Game
    Charité at War
    Cinderella Pop
    Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
    Leila
    Life Overtakes Me
    Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3
    Marlon: Season 2
    Murder Mystery
    Unité 42

  • June 15

    Grey's Anatomy: Season 15

  • June 16

    Cop Car

  • June 18

    Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
    Big Kill

  • June 19

    Beats
    The Edge of Democracy

  • June 20

    Le Chant du Loup

  • June 21

    Ad Vitam
    Bolivar
    The Casketeers: Season 2
    The Confession Tapes: Season 2
    Dark: Season 2
    The End of Evangelion
    EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
    Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
    GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
    Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
    La misma sangre
    Mr. Iglesias
    Neon Genesis Evangelion
    Shooter: Season 3

  • June 24

    Forest of Piano: Season 2

  • June 25

    Mike Epps: Only One Mike

  • June 26

    The Golem
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
    The Zookeeper

  • June 27

    Answer for Heaven

  • June 28

    20th Century Women
    7SEEDS
    Dope: Season 3
    Exhibit A
    Instant Hotel: Season 2
    Motown Magic: Season 2
    Paquita Salas: Season 3
    The Chosen One

     

  • June 29

    Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

  • June 30

    Madam Secretary: Season 5