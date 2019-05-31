Netflix's New Releases Coming in June 2019

With a new month comes new movies and TV shows on Netflix.

Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Magic Mike, The Zookeeper, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet are among the new movies that will be added to the streaming service throughout June.

On the TV side, new seasons of Dynasty, Grey's Anatomy, Shooter and Madam Secretary will also be added to the streamer.

Additionally, Netflix will debut a number of original movies and shows. Some of the upcoming original shows include the fifth season of Black Mirror, the second season of Girls Incarcerated and the third season of Designated Survivor. Original films include The Black Godfather, Elisa & Marcela, I Am Mother, Cinderella Pop, Murder Mystery and Beats.

The final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones will also start streaming on June 14.

Missed last month? See May's additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's June TV show and movie additions.