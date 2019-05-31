Netflix's New Releases Coming in June 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
With a new month comes new movies and TV shows on Netflix.
Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Magic Mike, The Zookeeper, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet are among the new movies that will be added to the streaming service throughout June.
On the TV side, new seasons of Dynasty, Grey's Anatomy, Shooter and Madam Secretary will also be added to the streamer.
Additionally, Netflix will debut a number of original movies and shows. Some of the upcoming original shows include the fifth season of Black Mirror, the second season of Girls Incarcerated and the third season of Designated Survivor. Original films include The Black Godfather, Elisa & Marcela, I Am Mother, Cinderella Pop, Murder Mystery and Beats.
The final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones will also start streaming on June 14.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's June TV show and movie additions.
-
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
-
June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
-
June 4
Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome
-
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Suess' The Grinch
-
June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos lo saben
-
June 7
3%: Season 3
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City
-
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
-
June 11
Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet
-
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
-
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
-
June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery
Unité 42
-
June 15
Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
-
June 16
Cop Car
-
June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Big Kill
-
June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
-
June 20
Le Chant du Loup
-
June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolivar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
-
June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
-
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
-
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
-
June 27
Answer for Heaven
-
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
-
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
-
June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5