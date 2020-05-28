Netflix's New Releases Coming in June

Netflix is here to help people avoid the heat as the temperatures rise in June. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added during the upcoming month.

Original films set to debut throughout June include Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams; Nobody Knows I'm Here; The Last Days of American Crime; Feel the Beat; Lost Bullet; One-Way to Tomorrow; and Wasp Network.

The final season of Fuller House will be added on June 2, while the last season of 13 Reasons Why will become available on June 5. Meanwhile, new seasons of Queer Eye, Dating Around, F is for Family, Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts, Alexa & Katie, Marcella, Mr. Iglesias, The Order, Girls from Ipanema and The Politician will appear in June.

New original series that will debut include Curon, Reality Z and Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

Additionally, new seasons of How to Get Away With Murder, Pose, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Queen of the South and Alone will appear on the streaming service.

On the film side, movies that will be added during the upcoming month include Lady Bird, Baby Mama, Charlie St. Cloud, Frost/Nixon, Before I Fall, E.T., The Help, The Lake House, The Silence of the Lambs, Bad News Bears, Clueless, Casper, West Side Story, Twister and Zodiac.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's June TV show and movie additions.