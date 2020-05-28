Netflix's New Releases Coming in June
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is here to help people avoid the heat as the temperatures rise in June. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added during the upcoming month.
Original films set to debut throughout June include Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams; Nobody Knows I'm Here; The Last Days of American Crime; Feel the Beat; Lost Bullet; One-Way to Tomorrow; and Wasp Network.
The final season of Fuller House will be added on June 2, while the last season of 13 Reasons Why will become available on June 5. Meanwhile, new seasons of Queer Eye, Dating Around, F is for Family, Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts, Alexa & Katie, Marcella, Mr. Iglesias, The Order, Girls from Ipanema and The Politician will appear in June.
New original series that will debut include Curon, Reality Z and Pokémon Journeys: The Series.
Additionally, new seasons of How to Get Away With Murder, Pose, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Queen of the South and Alone will appear on the streaming service.
On the film side, movies that will be added during the upcoming month include Lady Bird, Baby Mama, Charlie St. Cloud, Frost/Nixon, Before I Fall, E.T., The Help, The Lake House, The Silence of the Lambs, Bad News Bears, Clueless, Casper, West Side Story, Twister and Zodiac.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's June TV show and movie additions.
-
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
The Boy
Cape Fear
The Car
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
The Disaster Artist
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
The Help
Inside Man
The Lake House
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Queen
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
-
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue
-
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream
-
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?
-
June 5
13 Reasons Why
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5
-
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
-
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
-
June 8
Before I Fall
-
June 10
Curon
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister Season 1
Reality Z
-
June 11
Pose: Season 2
-
June 12
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods
-
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
-
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
-
June 15
Underdogs
-
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
-
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
-
June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
-
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way to Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
-
June 21
Goldie
-
June 22
Dark Skies
-
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
-
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí
-
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
Straight Up
-
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
-
June 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half