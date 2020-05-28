Netflix's New Releases Coming in June

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is here to help people avoid the heat as the temperatures rise in June. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added during the upcoming month.

Original films set to debut throughout June include Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods; Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams; Nobody Knows I'm Here; The Last Days of American Crime; Feel the Beat; Lost Bullet; One-Way to Tomorrow; and Wasp Network.

The final season of Fuller House will be added on June 2, while the last season of 13 Reasons Why will become available on June 5. Meanwhile, new seasons of Queer Eye, Dating Around, F is for Family, Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts, Alexa & Katie, Marcella, Mr. Iglesias, The Order, Girls from Ipanema and The Politician will appear in June.

New original series that will debut include Curon, Reality Z and Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

Additionally, new seasons of How to Get Away With Murder, Pose, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Queen of the South and Alone will appear on the streaming service.

On the film side, movies that will be added during the upcoming month include Lady Bird, Baby Mama, Charlie St. Cloud, Frost/Nixon, Before I Fall, E.T., The Help, The Lake House, The Silence of the Lambs, Bad News Bears, Clueless, Casper, West Side Story, Twister and Zodiac.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's June TV show and movie additions.

  • June 1

    Act of Valor
    All Dogs Go to Heaven
    Bad News Bears
    The Boy
    Cape Fear
    The Car
    Casper
    Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
    Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
    Clueless
    Cocomelon: Season 1
    The Disaster Artist
    E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
    The Healer
    The Help
    Inside Man
    The Lake House
    Lust, Caution
    Observe and Report
    Priest
    The Queen
    The Silence of the Lambs
    Starship Troopers
    Twister
    V for Vendetta
    Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
    West Side Story
    You Don't Mess with the Zohan
    Zodiac

  • June 2

    Alone: Season 6
    Fuller House: The Farewell Season
    Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
    True: Rainbow Rescue

  • June 3

    Killing Gunther
    Lady Bird
    Spelling the Dream
     

  • June 4

    Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
    Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?
     

  • June 5

    13 Reasons Why
    Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
    Hannibal: Season 1-3
    The Last Days of American Crime
    Queer Eye: Season 5
     

  • June 6

    Queen of the South: Season 4

  • June 7

    Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

  • June 8

    Before I Fall

  • June 10

    Curon
    DC's Legends of Tomorrow     Season 5
    Lenox Hill
    Middle Men
    My Mister     Season 1
    Reality Z
     

  • June 11

    Pose: Season 2

  • June 12

    Da 5 Bloods
    Dating Around: Season 2
    F is for Family: Season 4
    Jo Koy: In His Elements
    Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
    ONE PIECE: Alabasta
    ONE PIECE: East Blue
    ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
    ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
    Pokémon Journeys: The Series
    The Search
    The Woods
     

  • June 13

    Alexa & Katie Part 4
    How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
    Milea
     

  • June 14

    Marcella: Season 3

  • June 15

    The Weinstein Company/Photofest

    Underdogs

  • June 16

    Baby Mama
    Charlie St. Cloud
    The Darkness
    Frost/Nixon
     

  • June 17

    An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
    Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

  • June 18

    A Whisker Away
    The Order: Season 2

  • June 19

    Babies: Part 2
    Father Soldier Son
    Feel the Beat
    Floor Is Lava
    Lost Bullet
    Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
    One-Way to Tomorrow
    The Politician: Season 2
    Rhyme Time Town
    Wasp Network
     

  • June 21

    Goldie

  • June 22

    Dark Skies

  • June 23

    Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

  • June 24

    Athlete A
    Crazy Delicious
    Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí
     

  • June 26

    Amar y vivir
    Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
    Home Game
    Straight Up
     

  • June 29

    Bratz: The Movie

  • June 30

    Adú
    BNA
    George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half
     