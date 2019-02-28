Netflix's New Releases Coming in March 2019

3:55 PM 2/28/2019

by Abbey White

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is adding a number of TV shows and films to its library in March, from big-screen favorites to new originals.

The list of films arriving on the streaming service includes award winners Doubt, Winter’s Bone, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and The Hurt Locker.

Chiwetel Ejiofor's directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind will start streaming on March 1, while the Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac heist thriller Triple Frontier drops on March 13. The Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson-led The Highway Men, a film about the lawmen who caught Bonnie and Clyde, arrives on March 29. 

Netflix is adding the fifth season of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder and releasing new seasons of its returning original series Santa Clarita Diet, Queer EyeArrested Development and On My Block throughout March.

A handful of supernatural-based series are among the streamer's new originals for March, with Netflix also adding Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series from Deadpool director Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the February additions here.

Read the complete list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in March below. 

  • March 1

    A Clockwork Orange
    Apollo 13
    The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
    Budapest
    Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
    Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
    Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
    Emma
    The Hurt Locker
    Junebug
    Larva Island: Season 2
    Music and Lyrics
    Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
    Northern Rescue
    The Notebook
    River's Edge
    Stuart Little
    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Tyson
    Wet Hot American Summer
    Winter's Bone
    Your Son 

  • March 5

    Disney's Christopher Robin
    The Dawn Wall

  • March 6

    Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

  • March 7

    Doubt
    The Orde    r
     

  • March 8

    After Life
    Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
    Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
    Blue Jasmine
    Formula 1: Drive to Survive
    Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
    Immortals
    The Jane Austen Book Club
    Lady J
    Shadow
    Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
    Walk. Ride. Rodeo. 

  • March 12

    Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
    Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

  • March 13

    Triple Frontier

  • March 15

    Arrested Development: Season 5B
    Burn Out
    Dry Martina
    Girl
    If I Hadn't Met You
    Kung Fu Hustle
    Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
    The Lives of Others
    Love, Death & Robots
    Paskal
    Queer Eye: Season 3
    Robozuna: Season 2
    A Separation
    Turn Up Charlie
    YooHoo to the Rescue 

  • March 16

    Green Door

  • March 19

    Amy Schumer: Growing

  • March 21

    Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

  • March 22

    Carlo & Malik
    Charlie's Colorforms City
    Delhi Crime
    The Dirt 
    Historia de un crimen: Colosio
    Mirage
    Most Beautiful Thing
    ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
    Selling Sunset
     

  • March 26

    Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

  • March 28

    Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

  • March 29

    15 August
    Bayoneta
    The Highwaymen
    The Legend of Cocaine Island
    Osmosis
    Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
    Traitors

  • March 30

    How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

  • March 31

    The Burial of Kojo
    El sabor de las margaritas
    Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series