Netflix's New Releases Coming in March 2019

Netflix is adding a number of TV shows and films to its library in March, from big-screen favorites to new originals.

The list of films arriving on the streaming service includes award winners Doubt, Winter’s Bone, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and The Hurt Locker.

Chiwetel Ejiofor's directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind will start streaming on March 1, while the Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac heist thriller Triple Frontier drops on March 13. The Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson-led The Highway Men, a film about the lawmen who caught Bonnie and Clyde, arrives on March 29.

Netflix is adding the fifth season of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder and releasing new seasons of its returning original series Santa Clarita Diet, Queer Eye, Arrested Development and On My Block throughout March.

A handful of supernatural-based series are among the streamer's new originals for March, with Netflix also adding Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series from Deadpool director Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Read the complete list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in March below.