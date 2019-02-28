Netflix's New Releases Coming in March 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is adding a number of TV shows and films to its library in March, from big-screen favorites to new originals.
The list of films arriving on the streaming service includes award winners Doubt, Winter’s Bone, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and The Hurt Locker.
Chiwetel Ejiofor's directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind will start streaming on March 1, while the Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac heist thriller Triple Frontier drops on March 13. The Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson-led The Highway Men, a film about the lawmen who caught Bonnie and Clyde, arrives on March 29.
Netflix is adding the fifth season of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder and releasing new seasons of its returning original series Santa Clarita Diet, Queer Eye, Arrested Development and On My Block throughout March.
A handful of supernatural-based series are among the streamer's new originals for March, with Netflix also adding Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series from Deadpool director Tim Miller and David Fincher.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the February additions here.
Read the complete list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix in March below.
-
March 1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Budapest
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
The Hurt Locker
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue
The Notebook
River's Edge
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter's Bone
Your Son
-
March 5
Disney's Christopher Robin
The Dawn Wall
-
March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
-
March 7
Doubt
The Order
-
March 8
After Life
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals
The Jane Austen Book Club
Lady J
Shadow
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
-
March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
-
March 13
Triple Frontier
-
March 15
Arrested Development: Season 5B
Burn Out
Dry Martina
Girl
If I Hadn't Met You
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
The Lives of Others
Love, Death & Robots
Paskal
Queer Eye: Season 3
Robozuna: Season 2
A Separation
Turn Up Charlie
YooHoo to the Rescue
-
March 16
Green Door
-
March 19
Amy Schumer: Growing
-
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
-
March 22
Carlo & Malik
Charlie's Colorforms City
Delhi Crime
The Dirt
Historia de un crimen: Colosio
Mirage
Most Beautiful Thing
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
Selling Sunset
-
March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
-
March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
-
March 29
15 August
Bayoneta
The Highwaymen
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Osmosis
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
Traitors
-
March 30
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
-
March 31
The Burial of Kojo
El sabor de las margaritas
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series