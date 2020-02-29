Netflix's New Releases Coming in March 2020

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is ready to kick off March by adding a number of new movies and TV shows.

Original films that will be added to the streaming service throughout the month include Spenser Confidential, I am Jonas, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City, Sitara: Let Girls Dream, Lost Girls, Go Karts, The Platform, Ultras and The Decline.

On the TV side, Netflix original series set to debut new seasons include Ozark, Elite, Castlevania, On My Block, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Archibald's Next Big Thing, The Protector, Kingdom and Greenhouse Academy.

Meanwhile, new original shows The Circle Brazil, 100 Humans, Bloodride, The Valhalla Murders, Women of the Night, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Unorthodox will also premiere.

A number of documentaries will be added, including A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, Tiger King and Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. Additionally, the second seasons of the docuseries' Dirty Money and Ugly Delicious will debut.

Other movies that will appear throughout the month include Silver Linings Playbook, Goodfellas, Tootsie, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Hook, He's Just Not That Into You, Valentine's Day, The Interview and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's March TV show and movie additions.

  • March 1

    Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
    Always a Bridesmaid
    Beyond the Mat
    Cop Out
    Corpse Bride
    Donnie Brasco
    Freedom Writers
    The Gift
    Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
    Goodfellas
    Haywire
    He's Just Not That Into You
    Hook
    Hugo
    The Interview
    Kung Fu Panda 2
    Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
    Life as We Know It
    Looney Tunes: Back in Action
    Outbreak
    Resident Evil: Apocalypse
    Resident Evil: Extinction
    Richie Rich
    Semi-Pro
    Sleepover
    Space Jam
    The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
    There Will Be Blood
    Tootsie
    Valentine's Day
    Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
    ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

  • March 3

    Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

  • March 4

    Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

  • March 5

    Castlevania: Season 3
    Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

     

  • March 6

    Guilty
    I am Jonas
    Paradise PD: Part 2
    The Protector: Season 3
    Spenser Confidential
    Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
    Ugly Delicious: Season 2
     

  • March 8

    Sitara: Let Girls Dream

  • March 10

    Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
    Marc Maron: End Times Fun

  • March 11

    The Circle Brazil
    Dirty Money: Season 2
    Last Ferry
    On My Block: Season 3
    Summer Night
     

  • March 12

    Hospital Playlist

  • March 13

    100 Humans
    BEASTARS
    Bloodride
    Elite: Season 3
    Go Karts
    Kingdom: Season 2
    Lost Girls
    The Valhalla Murders
    Women of the Night
     

  • March 15

    Aftermath

  • March 16

    The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
    Search Party
    Silver Linings Playbook
    Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
    The Young Messiah

  • March 17

    All American: Season 2
    Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
    Black Lightning: Season 3
    Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

  • March 18

    Lu Over the Wall

  • March 19

    Altered Carbon: Resleeved
    Feel Good
     

  • March 20

    A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
    Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2
    Buddi
    Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
    Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
    The Letter for the King
    Maska
    The Platform
    Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
    Ultras
    Tiger King
     

  • March 23

    Sol Levante

  • March 25

    Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
    Curtiz
    The Occupant (Hogar)
    Signs
    YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

  • March 26

    7SEEDS: Part 2
    Blood Father
    Unorthodox 

     

  • March 27

    Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
    The Decline
    Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
    Il processo
    Killing Them Softly
    Ozark: Season 3
    There's Something in the Water
    True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
    Uncorked