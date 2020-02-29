Netflix's New Releases Coming in March 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is ready to kick off March by adding a number of new movies and TV shows.
Original films that will be added to the streaming service throughout the month include Spenser Confidential, I am Jonas, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City, Sitara: Let Girls Dream, Lost Girls, Go Karts, The Platform, Ultras and The Decline.
On the TV side, Netflix original series set to debut new seasons include Ozark, Elite, Castlevania, On My Block, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Archibald's Next Big Thing, The Protector, Kingdom and Greenhouse Academy.
Meanwhile, new original shows The Circle Brazil, 100 Humans, Bloodride, The Valhalla Murders, Women of the Night, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Unorthodox will also premiere.
A number of documentaries will be added, including A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, Tiger King and Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. Additionally, the second seasons of the docuseries' Dirty Money and Ugly Delicious will debut.
Other movies that will appear throughout the month include Silver Linings Playbook, Goodfellas, Tootsie, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Hook, He's Just Not That Into You, Valentine's Day, The Interview and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the February additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's March TV show and movie additions.
-
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
The Gift
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
The Interview
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
-
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
-
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
-
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
-
March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
-
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
-
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
-
March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
-
March 12
Hospital Playlist
-
March 13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
-
March 15
Aftermath
-
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
-
March 17
All American: Season 2
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
-
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
-
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
-
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
-
March 23
Sol Levante
-
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
-
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
-
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked