Netflix's New Releases Coming in March 2020

Netflix is ready to kick off March by adding a number of new movies and TV shows.

Original films that will be added to the streaming service throughout the month include Spenser Confidential, I am Jonas, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City, Sitara: Let Girls Dream, Lost Girls, Go Karts, The Platform, Ultras and The Decline.

On the TV side, Netflix original series set to debut new seasons include Ozark, Elite, Castlevania, On My Block, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Archibald's Next Big Thing, The Protector, Kingdom and Greenhouse Academy.

Meanwhile, new original shows The Circle Brazil, 100 Humans, Bloodride, The Valhalla Murders, Women of the Night, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Unorthodox will also premiere.

A number of documentaries will be added, including A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, Tiger King and Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. Additionally, the second seasons of the docuseries' Dirty Money and Ugly Delicious will debut.

Other movies that will appear throughout the month include Silver Linings Playbook, Goodfellas, Tootsie, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Hook, He's Just Not That Into You, Valentine's Day, The Interview and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's March TV show and movie additions.