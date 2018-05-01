Netflix's New Releases Coming in May 2018

Instead of spending May out in the sun, viewers might just be inside watching the new lineup of shows and movies Netflix is adding to its library.

A few Netflix original series will return this spring, including Dear White People and 13 Reasons Why for their second seasons and season four of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Returning talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will have two episodes this month, as opposed to its normal one a month. The first guest is comedian Tina Fey followed by television and radio personality Howard Stern later in the month.

It’ll be a big month for Netflix comedy specials. Fresh off of hosting Saturday Night Live, where he used to be a writer, John Mulaney’s stand up special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City hits Netflix on May 1. Comedians Hari Kondabolu, Ali Wong and Tig Notaro will have their specials streamed later this month.

Old favorites High School Musical 3: Senior Year, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Mamma Mia! (just in time for the sequel’s release on July 20) and this year’s Oscar winner for best animated feature, Coco, will all be on Netflix by the end of May.

Take a look below at the complete list of May movie and TV additions.