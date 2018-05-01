Netflix's New Releases Coming in May 2018
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Instead of spending May out in the sun, viewers might just be inside watching the new lineup of shows and movies Netflix is adding to its library.
A few Netflix original series will return this spring, including Dear White People and 13 Reasons Why for their second seasons and season four of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Returning talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will have two episodes this month, as opposed to its normal one a month. The first guest is comedian Tina Fey followed by television and radio personality Howard Stern later in the month.
It’ll be a big month for Netflix comedy specials. Fresh off of hosting Saturday Night Live, where he used to be a writer, John Mulaney’s stand up special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City hits Netflix on May 1. Comedians Hari Kondabolu, Ali Wong and Tig Notaro will have their specials streamed later this month.
Old favorites High School Musical 3: Senior Year, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Mamma Mia! (just in time for the sequel’s release on July 20) and this year’s Oscar winner for best animated feature, Coco, will all be on Netflix by the end of May.
Take a look below at the complete list of May movie and TV additions.
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Beautiful Girls
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
Darc
God's Own Country
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy Season 1
The Reaping
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
May 3
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Anon
Busted! Season 1
Dear White People Volume 2
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Kong: King of the Apes Season 2
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Tina Fey
No Estoy Loca
The Rain Season 1
May 5
Faces Places
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3
Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free Season 5
The Kissing Booth
The Who Was? Show Season 1
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365 Seasons 15 - 16
May 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
89
The Kingdom
Mamma Mia!
Wanted
May 18
13 Reasons Why Season 2
Cargo
Catching Feelings
Inspector Gadget Season 4
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Scandal Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100 Season 1
Shooter Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 2
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 23
Explained
May 24
Fauna Season 2
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us Season 2
Trollhunters Part 3
May 26
Sara’s Notebook
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Howard Stern