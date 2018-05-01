Netflix's New Releases Coming in May 2018

7:24 PM 5/1/2018

by Zoe Haylock

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Dear White People,' 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,' 'Mamma Mia!'
'Dear White People,' 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,' 'Mamma Mia!'
Adam Rose/Netflix; Eric Liebowitz/Netflix; Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Instead of spending May out in the sun, viewers might just be inside watching the new lineup of shows and movies Netflix is adding to its library. 

A few Netflix original series will return this spring, including Dear White People and 13 Reasons Why for their second seasons and season four of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Returning talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will have two episodes this month, as opposed to its normal one a month. The first guest is comedian Tina Fey followed by television and radio personality Howard Stern later in the month.

It’ll be a big month for Netflix comedy specials. Fresh off of hosting Saturday Night Live, where he used to be a writer, John Mulaney’s stand up special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City hits Netflix on May 1. Comedians Hari Kondabolu, Ali Wong and Tig Notaro will have their specials streamed later this month.

Old favorites High School Musical 3: Senior Year, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Mamma Mia! (just in time for the sequel’s release on July 20) and this year’s Oscar winner for best animated feature, Coco, will all be on Netflix by the end of May.

Missed last month? See Netflix's April new releases here.

Take a look below at the complete list of May movie and TV additions. 

  • May 1

    'Shrek'
    'Shrek'
    Courtesy of Photofest

    27: Gone Too Soon

    A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

    Amelie

    Beautiful Girls

    The Bourne Ultimatum

    The Carter Effect

    The Clapper

    Darc

    God's Own Country

    Hachi: A Dog's Tale

    Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

    Hellboy II: The Golden Army

    High School Musical 3: Senior Year

    John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

    Mr. Woodcock

    My Perfect Romance

    Pocoyo & Cars

    Pocoyo & The Space Circus

    Queens of Comedy Season 1

    The Reaping

    Reasonable Doubt

    Red Dragon

    Scream 2

    Shrek

    Simon Season 1

    Sliding Doors

    Sometimes

    The Strange Name Movie

    Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Season 2

  • May 2

    'Jailbreak'
    'Jailbreak'
    Courtesy of Kongchak Pictures

    Jailbreak

  • May 3

    Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

  • May 4

    'Dear White People'
    'Dear White People'
    Adam Rose/Netflix

    A Little Help with Carol Burnett

    Anon

    Busted! Season 1

    Dear White People Volume 2

    End Game

    Forgive Us Our Debts

    Kong: King of the Apes Season 2

    Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

    Manhunt

    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Tina Fey

    No Estoy Loca

    The Rain Season 1

  • May 5

    Courtesy of Telluride Film Festival

    Faces Places

  • May 8

    'Desolation'
    'Desolation'
    Courtesy of Desolated Productions, LLC.; IFC Midnight

    Desolation

    Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

  • May 9

    Dirty Girl

  • May 11

    'Spirit Riding Free'
    'Spirit Riding Free'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3

    Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist

    Spirit Riding Free Season 5

    The Kissing Booth

    The Who Was? Show Season 1

  • May 13

    Ali Wong
    Ali Wong
    Greg Doherty/Getty

    Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

  • May 14

    The Phantom of the Opera

  • May 15

    'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce'
    'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce'
    Courtesy of Bravo

    Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 4

    Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14

    Only God Forgives

    The Game 365 Seasons 15 - 16

  • May 16

    'Mamma Mia!'
    'Mamma Mia!'
    Courtesy of Photofest

    The 40-Year-Old Virgin

    89

    The Kingdom

    Mamma Mia!

    Wanted

  • May 18

    '13 Reasons Why'
    '13 Reasons Why'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    13 Reasons Why Season 2

    Cargo

    Catching Feelings

    Inspector Gadget Season 4

  • May 19

    'Scandal'
    'Scandal'
    Eric McCandless/ABC

    Bridge to Terabithia

    Scandal Season 7

    Small Town Crime

  • May 20

    Some Kind of Beautiful

  • May 21

    Señora Acero Season 4

  • May 22

    'Shooter'
    'Shooter'
    Getty Images

    Mob Psycho 100 Season 1

    Shooter Season 2

    Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 2

    Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

  • May 23

    Explained

  • May 24

    'Survivors Guide to Prison'
    'Survivors Guide to Prison'
    Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

    Fauna Season 2

    Survivors Guide to Prison

  • May 25

    'Trollhunters'
    'Trollhunters'
    Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

    Ibiza

    Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

    The Toys That Made Us Season 2

    Trollhunters Part 3

  • May 26

    Courtesy of Iriku Films

    Sara’s Notebook

  • May 27

    Michelle Wolf
    Michelle Wolf
    Mindy Tucker

    The Break with Michelle Wolf

  • May 29

    Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

    Coco

  • May 30

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4

  • May 31

    'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'
    'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Howard Stern

comments powered by Disqus