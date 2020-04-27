Netflix's New Releases Coming in May

April showers bring both May flowers and new additions to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added during the upcoming month.

Original movies include All Day and a Night, Get In, The Half of It, Mrs. Serial Killer, The Wrong Missy, La corazonada and I Love You, Stupid. The Lovebirds will also be added to the streamer after Paramount pulled the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani comedy from its theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Netflix original series include Space Force, Hollywood, Almost Happy, Into the Night, The Eddy, Inhuman Resources, White Lines, The Big Flower Fight, Control Z and Sweet Magnolias.

Meanwhile, the second seasons of Dead to Me, The Hollow, Restaurants on the Edge, Rust Valley Restorers, Selling Sunset, Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series; the third seasons of Bordertown and Magic for Humans; and the fourth season of Workin' Moms will debut in May.

Comedy specials that will be added throughout the month include Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything and Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. The concert documentary Ben Platt Live From Radio City Hall will also appear on May 20.

Becoming, a documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama, will be available to stream on May 6.

Additionally, the new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will debut May 12.

Other movies that will be added include Uncut Gems, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, House at the End of the Street, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Back to the Future, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun With Dick & Jane, The Patriot, Underworld and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

New seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Charmed, Riverdale and Dynasty will also appear throughout May.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's May TV show and movie additions.