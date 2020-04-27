Netflix's New Releases Coming in May
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
April showers bring both May flowers and new additions to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added during the upcoming month.
Original movies include All Day and a Night, Get In, The Half of It, Mrs. Serial Killer, The Wrong Missy, La corazonada and I Love You, Stupid. The Lovebirds will also be added to the streamer after Paramount pulled the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani comedy from its theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New Netflix original series include Space Force, Hollywood, Almost Happy, Into the Night, The Eddy, Inhuman Resources, White Lines, The Big Flower Fight, Control Z and Sweet Magnolias.
Meanwhile, the second seasons of Dead to Me, The Hollow, Restaurants on the Edge, Rust Valley Restorers, Selling Sunset, Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series; the third seasons of Bordertown and Magic for Humans; and the fourth season of Workin' Moms will debut in May.
Comedy specials that will be added throughout the month include Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything and Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. The concert documentary Ben Platt Live From Radio City Hall will also appear on May 20.
Becoming, a documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama, will be available to stream on May 6.
Additionally, the new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will debut May 12.
Other movies that will be added include Uncut Gems, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, House at the End of the Street, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Back to the Future, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun With Dick & Jane, The Patriot, Underworld and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
New seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Charmed, Riverdale and Dynasty will also appear throughout May.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's May TV show and movie additions.
-
May 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Heartbreak Kid
The Half of It
Hollywood
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
Material
Medici: The Magnificent (Part 2)
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Mrs. Serial Killer
The Patriot
Sinister
Song of the Sea
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
-
May 4
Arctic Dogs
-
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
-
May 6
Becoming
Workin' Moms (Season 4)
-
May 7
Scissor Seven (Season 2)
-
May 8
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt
Dead to Me (Season 2)
The Eddy
18 regali
The Hollow (Season 2)
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
Valeria
-
May 9
Charmed (Season 2)
Grey's Anatomy (Season 16)
-
May 11
Bordertown (Season 3)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
-
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
-
May 13
The Wrong Missy
-
May 14
Riverdale (Season 4)
-
May 15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans (Season 3)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)
White Lines
-
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
-
May 17
Soul Surfer
-
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
-
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
-
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash (Season 6)
Rebelión de los Godinez
-
May 22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset (Season 2)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)
-
May 23
Dynasty (Season 3)
-
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
-
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
-
May 27
I'm No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
-
May 28
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
-
May 29
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)
Space Force
-
May 31
High Strung Free Dance