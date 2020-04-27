Netflix's New Releases Coming in May

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

April showers bring both May flowers and new additions to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added during the upcoming month.

Original movies include All Day and a Night, Get In, The Half of It, Mrs. Serial Killer, The Wrong Missy, La corazonada and I Love You, Stupid. The Lovebirds will also be added to the streamer after Paramount pulled the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani comedy from its theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Netflix original series include Space Force, Hollywood, Almost Happy, Into the Night, The Eddy, Inhuman Resources, White Lines, The Big Flower Fight, Control Z and Sweet Magnolias.

Meanwhile, the second seasons of Dead to Me, The Hollow, Restaurants on the Edge, Rust Valley Restorers, Selling Sunset, Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series; the third seasons of Bordertown and Magic for Humans; and the fourth season of Workin' Moms will debut in May.

Comedy specials that will be added throughout the month include Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything and Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. The concert documentary Ben Platt Live From Radio City Hall will also appear on May 20.

Becoming, a documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama, will be available to stream on May 6.

Additionally, the new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will debut May 12.

Other movies that will be added include Uncut Gems, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, House at the End of the Street, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Back to the Future, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun With Dick & Jane, The Patriot, Underworld and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

New seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Charmed, Riverdale and Dynasty will also appear throughout May.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's May TV show and movie additions.

  • May 1

    Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
    All Day and a Night
    Almost Happy
    Back to the Future
    Back to the Future Part II
    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
    Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
    Den of Thieves
    For Colored Girls
    Fun With Dick & Jane
    Get In
    Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
    The Heartbreak Kid
    The Half of It
    Hollywood
    I Am Divine
    Into the Night
    Jarhead
    Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
    Jarhead 3: The Siege
    Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
    Masha and the Bear     (Season 4)
    Material
    Medici: The Magnificent     (Part 2)
    Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
    Mrs. Serial Killer
    The Patriot
    Sinister
    Song of the Sea
    Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
    Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
    Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
    Underworld
    Underworld: Evolution
    Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
    Urban Cowboy
    What a Girl Wants
    Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

  • May 4

    Arctic Dogs

  • May 5

    Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

  • May 6

    Becoming
    Workin' Moms     (Season 4)

  • May 7

    Scissor Seven (Season 2)

  • May 8

    Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt
    Dead to Me     (Season 2)
    The Eddy
    18 regali
    The Hollow     (Season 2)
    House at the End of the Street
    Restaurants on the Edge     (Season 2)
    Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
    Valeria
     

  • May 9

    Charmed (Season 2)
    Grey's Anatomy (Season 16)
     

  • May 11

    Bordertown (Season 3)
    Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
    Trial by Media
     

  • May 12

    True: Terrific Tales
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

  • May 13

    The Wrong Missy

  • May 14

    Riverdale (Season 4)

  • May 15

    Chichipatos
    District 9
    I Love You, Stupid
    Inhuman Resources
    Magic for Humans     (Season 3)
    She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)
    White Lines
     

  • May 16

    La reina de Indias y el conquistador
    Public Enemies
    United 93
     

  • May 17

    Soul Surfer

  • May 18

    The Big Flower Fight

  • May 19

    Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
    Sweet Magnolias
    Trumbo
     

  • May 20

    Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
    The Flash     (Season 6)
    Rebelión de los Godinez

  • May 22

    Control Z
    History 101
    Just Go With It
    The Lovebirds
    Selling Sunset     (Season 2)
    Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

  • May 23

    Dynasty (Season 3)

  • May 25

    Ne Zha
    Norm of the North: Family Vacation
    Uncut Gems
     

  • May 26

    Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

  • May 27

    I'm No Longer Here
    The Lincoln Lawyer
     

  • May 28

    Dorohedoro
    La corazonada
     

  • May 29

    Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)
    Space Force

     

  • May 31

    High Strung Free Dance