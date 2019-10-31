Netflix's New Releases Coming in November 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is kicking off November by adding a number of new movies and TV shows to the streaming platform.
The streamer is getting into the holiday spirit with the additions of the original Christmas movies Holiday in the Wild, Let It Snow, Klaus, The Knight Before Christmas and Holiday Rush.
The second seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays and Nailed It! Holiday! will also help viewers celebrate the upcoming holiday season, while the new series Merry Happy Whatever will debut Nov. 28.
Awards hopeful The Irishman will be added to the streamer in November, while other original films include The King, The Man Without Gravity, Paradise Beach, Earthquake Bird, House Arrest and Atlantics.
Additionally, new seasons of The Crown, Queer Eye, Atypical and The End of the F***ing World, among other shows, will be added during the month.
Other movies that will appear on the streamer in November include Step Brothers, Grease, the Matrix trilogy, Rosemary's Baby and Zombieland.
New television shows include Billy on the Street, Dirty John and Meet the Adebanjos.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's November TV show and movie additions.
-
Nov. 1
Apache Warrior
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
The Christmas Candle
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
The Deep: Season 3
Drive
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fire in Paradise
The Game
Grease
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
The King
Love Jones
The Man Without Gravity
Mars: Season 2
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane That Saved the World
Step Brothers
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
Up North
We Are the Wave
Wild Child
Zombieland
-
Nov. 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
-
Nov. 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Undercover Brother 2
-
Nov. 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
-
Nov. 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
-
Nov. 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
-
Nov. 9
Little Things: Season 3
-
Nov. 10
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
-
Nov. 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2
-
Nov. 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
-
Nov. 13
Maradona in Mexico
-
Nov. 14
The Stranded
-
Nov. 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
-
Nov. 16
Suffragette
-
Nov. 17
The Crown: Season 3
-
Nov. 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
-
Nov. 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros
-
Nov. 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
-
Nov. 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet the Adebanjos: Season 1-3
Mon frere
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody's Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
-
Nov. 23
End of Watch
-
Nov. 24
Shot Caller
-
Nov. 25
Dirty John: Season 1
-
Nov. 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
-
Nov. 27
Broken
The Irishman
-
Nov. 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain't Praying For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
-
Nov. 29
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas