Netflix's New Releases Coming in November 2019

2:49 PM 10/31/2019

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is kicking off November by adding a number of new movies and TV shows to the streaming platform.

The streamer is getting into the holiday spirit with the additions of the original Christmas movies Holiday in the Wild, Let It Snow, Klaus, The Knight Before Christmas and Holiday Rush.

The second seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays and Nailed It! Holiday! will also help viewers celebrate the upcoming holiday season, while the new series Merry Happy Whatever will debut Nov. 28.

Awards hopeful The Irishman will be added to the streamer in November, while other original films include The KingThe Man Without Gravity, Paradise Beach, Earthquake Bird, House Arrest and Atlantics.

Additionally, new seasons of The Crown, Queer Eye, Atypical and The End of the F***ing World, among other shows, will be added during the month.

Other movies that will appear on the streamer in November include Step Brothers, Grease, the Matrix trilogy, Rosemary's Baby and Zombieland.

New television shows include Billy on the Street, Dirty John and Meet the Adebanjos.

Missed last month? See October's additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's November TV show and movie additions.

  • Nov. 1

    'The King'
    Netflix

    Apache Warrior
    American Son
    Atypical: Season 3
    Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
    Billy on the Street
    Christmas Break-In
    The Christmas Candle
    Christmas in the Heartlands
    Christmas Survival
    The Deep: Season 3
    Drive
    Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
    Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
    Fire in Paradise
    The Game
    Grease
    Hache
    Hello Ninja
    Holiday in the Wild
    Holly Star
    How to Be a Latin Lover
    The King
    Love Jones
    The Man Without Gravity
    Mars: Season 2
    The Matrix
    The Matrix Reloaded
    The Matrix Revolutions
    Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
    Paid in Full
    Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
    Rosemary's Baby
    Rounders
    Santa Girl
    Sling Blade
    Spitfire: The Plane That Saved the World
    Step Brothers
    True: Grabbleapple Harvest
    Up North
    We Are the Wave
    Wild Child
    Zombieland

  • Nov. 4

    'District 9'
    Sony Pictures/Photofest

    A Holiday Engagement
    Christmas Crush
    Dear Santa
    The Devil Next Door
    District 9

  • Nov. 5

    'The End of the F***ing World'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
    Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
    She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
    Tune in for Love
    Undercover Brother 2

  • Nov. 6

    'Burning Cane'
    Phillip Youmans

    Burning Cane
    SCAMS
    Shadow
     

  • Nov. 7

    Courtesy of TIFF

    The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

  • Nov. 8

    'Let It Snow'
    Netflix

    Busted!: Season 2
    The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
    Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
    Green Eggs and Ham
    Let It Snow
    Paradise Beach
    Wild District: Season 2
     

  • Nov. 9

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Little Things: Season 3

  • Nov. 10

    Cara Howe/Netflix

    Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

  • Nov. 11

    'A Single Man'
    The Weinstein Company

    A Single Man
    Chief of Staff: Season 2

  • Nov. 12

    'Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
    Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

  • Nov. 13

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Maradona in Mexico

  • Nov. 14

    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Stranded

  • Nov. 15

    'Klaus'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Avlu: Part 2
    The Club
    Earthquake Bird
    GO!: The Unforgettable Party
    House Arrest
    I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry
    Klaus
    Llama Llama: Season 2
    The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

  • Nov. 16

    Courtesy of Focus Features

    Suffragette

  • Nov. 17

    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Crown: Season 3

  • Nov. 19

    'Iliza: Unveiled'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Iliza: Unveiled
    No hay tiempo para la verguenza

  • Nov. 20

    'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
    Dream/Killer
    Lorena, la de pies ligeros

  • Nov. 21

    'The Knight Before Christmas'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Knight Before Christmas
    Mortel

  • Nov. 22

    'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Dino Girl Gauko
    Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
    The Dragon Prince: Season 3
    High Seas: Season 2
    Meet the Adebanjos: Season 1-3
    Mon frere
    Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
    Narcoworld: Dope Stories
    Nobody's Looking
    Singapore Social
    Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

  • Nov. 23

    End of Watch

  • Nov. 24

    Courtesy of Bold Films

    Shot Caller

  • Nov. 25

    Nicole Wilder/Bravo

    Dirty John: Season 1

  • Nov. 26

    'Mike Birbiglia: The New One'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Mike Birbiglia: The New One
    Super Monsters Save Christmas
    True: Winter Wishes

  • Nov. 27

    'The Irishman'
    Netflix

    Broken
    The Irishman

  • Nov. 28

    'Merry Happy Whatever'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Holiday Rush
    John Crist: I Ain't Praying For That
    Merry Happy Whatever
    Mytho

  • Nov. 29

    'Atlantics'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    Atlantics
    Chip and Potato: Season 2
    I Lost My Body
    La Reina del Sur: Season 2
    The Movies That Made Us
    Sugar Rush Christmas