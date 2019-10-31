Netflix's New Releases Coming in November 2019

Netflix is kicking off November by adding a number of new movies and TV shows to the streaming platform.

The streamer is getting into the holiday spirit with the additions of the original Christmas movies Holiday in the Wild, Let It Snow, Klaus, The Knight Before Christmas and Holiday Rush.

The second seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays and Nailed It! Holiday! will also help viewers celebrate the upcoming holiday season, while the new series Merry Happy Whatever will debut Nov. 28.

Awards hopeful The Irishman will be added to the streamer in November, while other original films include The King, The Man Without Gravity, Paradise Beach, Earthquake Bird, House Arrest and Atlantics.

Additionally, new seasons of The Crown, Queer Eye, Atypical and The End of the F***ing World, among other shows, will be added during the month.

Other movies that will appear on the streamer in November include Step Brothers, Grease, the Matrix trilogy, Rosemary's Baby and Zombieland.

New television shows include Billy on the Street, Dirty John and Meet the Adebanjos.

Missed last month? See October's additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's November TV show and movie additions.