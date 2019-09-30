Netflix's New Releases Coming in October 2019

3:56 PM 9/30/2019

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is starting off October by adding a number of new movies and TV shows to the streaming platform.

New seasons of the Netflix original series The Kominsky Method, Carmen Sandiego, Insatiable, Big Mouth, Baby, Peaky Blinders, Greenhouse Academy and more will be added to the streamer during the month.

A number of original movies including The Laundromat, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Dolemite Is My Name, The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch, Eli, Seventeen and Upstarts will also be added.

Additionally, the comedy specials Jenny Slate: Stage Fright and Nikki Glaser: Bangin' will debut during the month.

Films including Charlie's Angels, Scream 2, The Bucket List, The Pursuit of Happyness, No Reservations, The Karate Kid, Ocean's TwelveOcean's Thirteen, Raging Bull, The Time Traveler's Wife and House of the Witch will appear on the streaming service, while the first seasons of Tomorrow with You, Tunnel, Cheese in the Trap and Signal will also be added.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's October TV show and movie additions.

  • Oct. 1

    Warner Bros./Photofest

    93 days
    A.M.I.
    Along Came a Spider
    Bad Boys
    Bad Boys II
    Blow
    Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
    Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
    Charlie's Angels
    Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
    Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
    Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
    Crash
    Exit Wounds
    Good Burger
    Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
    Honey 2
    House of the Witch
    Lagos Real Fake Life
    Men in Black II
    Moms at War
    Nikki Glaser: Bangin'
    No Reservations
    Ocean's Thirteen
    Ocean's Twelve
    One Direction: This Is Us
    Payday
    Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
    Scream 2
    Senna
    Signal: Season 1
    Sin City
    Sinister Circle
    Supergirl
    Superman Returns
    Surf's Up
    The Bucket List
    The Flintstones
    The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
    The Island
    The Pursuit of Happyness
    The Rugrats Movie
    The Time Traveler's Wife
    Tomorrow with You: Season 1
    Trainspotting
    Troy
    Tunnel: Season 1
    Unaccompanied Minors
    Walking Out

  • Oct. 2

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Living Undocumented
    Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
    Rotten: Season 2

  • Oct. 3

    Netflix

    Seis Manos

  • Oct. 4

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Big Mouth: Season 3
    Creeped Out: Season 2
    In the Tall Grass
    Peaky Blinders: Season 5
    Raising Dion
    Super Monsters: Season 3
    Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween 

     

  • Oct. 5

    Netflix

    Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

  • Oct. 7

    Courtesy of Universal Pictures

    Match! Tennis Juniors
    The Water Diviner 

  • Oct. 8

    Netflix

    Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
    The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

  • Oct. 9

    Courtesy of Aviron Pictures

    After
    Rhythm + Flow

  • Oct. 10

    Ian Watson/POP

    Schitt's Creek: Season 5
    Ultramarine Magmell

  • Oct. 11

    The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch
    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
    The Forest of Love
    Fractured
    Haunted: Season 2
    Insatiable: Season 2
    La influencia
    Plan Coeur: Season 2
    YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

  • Oct. 12

    Netflix

    Banlieusards

  • Oct. 15

    Bartosz Mrozowski/Photofest

    Dark Crimes

  • Oct. 16

    Focus Features

    Ghosts of Sugar Land
    Sinister 2

  • Oct. 17

    Photofest

    The Karate Kid
    The Unlisted

  • Oct. 18

    Courtesy of TIFF

    Baby: Season 2
    Eli
    Interior Design Masters
    The House of Flowers: Season 2
    The Laundromat
    Living with Yourself
    MeatEater: Season 8
    Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
    Seventeen
    Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
    Tell Me Who I Am
    Toon: Season 1-2
    Unnatural Selection
    Upstarts
    The Yard (Avlu)

     

  • Oct. 19

    Photofest

    Men in Black

  • Oct. 21

    Echo in the Canyon
    Free Fire

  • Oct. 22

    Netflix

    Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

  • Oct. 23

    Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
    Dancing with the Birds
    Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
     

  • Oct. 24

    Netflix

    Daybreak
    Revenge of the Pontianak

  • Oct. 25

    Courtesy of Netflix

    A Tale of Love and Darkness
    Assimilate
    Brigada Costa del Sol
    Brotherhood
    Dolemite Is My Name
    Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
    The Kominsky Method: Season 2
    Monzon
    Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)
    Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
    Prank Encounters
    Rattlesnake 
    It Takes a Lunatic

     

  • Oct. 28

    Netflix

    A 3 Minute Hug
    Little Miss Sumo
    Shine On with Reese: Season 1

     

  • Oct. 29

    Netflix

    Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

  • Oct. 30

    Netflix

    Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

  • Oct. 31

    United Artists/Photofest

    Kengan Ashura: Part II
    Nowhere Man
    Raging Bull