Netflix's New Releases Coming in October 2019

Netflix is starting off October by adding a number of new movies and TV shows to the streaming platform.

New seasons of the Netflix original series The Kominsky Method, Carmen Sandiego, Insatiable, Big Mouth, Baby, Peaky Blinders, Greenhouse Academy and more will be added to the streamer during the month.

A number of original movies including The Laundromat, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Dolemite Is My Name, The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch, Eli, Seventeen and Upstarts will also be added.

Additionally, the comedy specials Jenny Slate: Stage Fright and Nikki Glaser: Bangin' will debut during the month.

Films including Charlie's Angels, Scream 2, The Bucket List, The Pursuit of Happyness, No Reservations, The Karate Kid, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Raging Bull, The Time Traveler's Wife and House of the Witch will appear on the streaming service, while the first seasons of Tomorrow with You, Tunnel, Cheese in the Trap and Signal will also be added.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's October TV show and movie additions.