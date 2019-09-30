Netflix's New Releases Coming in October 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is starting off October by adding a number of new movies and TV shows to the streaming platform.
New seasons of the Netflix original series The Kominsky Method, Carmen Sandiego, Insatiable, Big Mouth, Baby, Peaky Blinders, Greenhouse Academy and more will be added to the streamer during the month.
A number of original movies including The Laundromat, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Dolemite Is My Name, The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch, Eli, Seventeen and Upstarts will also be added.
Additionally, the comedy specials Jenny Slate: Stage Fright and Nikki Glaser: Bangin' will debut during the month.
Films including Charlie's Angels, Scream 2, The Bucket List, The Pursuit of Happyness, No Reservations, The Karate Kid, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Raging Bull, The Time Traveler's Wife and House of the Witch will appear on the streaming service, while the first seasons of Tomorrow with You, Tunnel, Cheese in the Trap and Signal will also be added.
Missed last month? See September's additions here.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's October TV show and movie additions.
-
Oct. 1
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
Nikki Glaser: Bangin'
No Reservations
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf's Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
-
Oct. 2
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2
-
Oct. 3
Seis Manos
-
Oct. 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween
-
Oct. 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
-
Oct. 7
Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner
-
Oct. 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
-
Oct. 9
After
Rhythm + Flow
-
Oct. 10
Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell
-
Oct. 11
The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Forest of Love
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
-
Oct. 12
Banlieusards
-
Oct. 15
Dark Crimes
-
Oct. 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Sinister 2
-
Oct. 17
The Karate Kid
The Unlisted
-
Oct. 18
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Living with Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
Toon: Season 1-2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts
The Yard (Avlu)
-
Oct. 19
Men in Black
-
Oct. 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
-
Oct. 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
-
Oct. 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Dancing with the Birds
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
-
Oct. 24
Daybreak
Revenge of the Pontianak
-
Oct. 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon
Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
It Takes a Lunatic
-
Oct. 28
A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
-
Oct. 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
-
Oct. 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
-
Oct. 31
Kengan Ashura: Part II
Nowhere Man
Raging Bull