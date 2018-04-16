Netflix's 'On My Block' Soundtrack Tops This Month's TV Songs List
Also on the list are songs from 'The Americans' and 'This Is Us.'
Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.
-
"Electric (feat. Khalid)" by Alina Baraz
'On My Block' (Netflix)
-
"Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House
'The Americans' (FX)
-
"Alps" by Novo Amor & Ed Tullett
'This is Us' (NBC)
-
"Make Way" by Aloe Blacc
'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)
-
"Wait" by M83
'The Good Doctor' (ABC)
-
"Atlas: Three" by Sleeping at Last
'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)
-
"Sorrows" by BLESSED
'On My Block' (Netflix)
-
"Reality Check (feat. Eryn Allen Kane & Akenya)" by Noname
'The Chi' (Showtime)
-
"NATURALLY" by Amir Obe
'On My Block' (Netflix)
-
"Insecure" by Brent Faiyaz
'On My Block' (Netflix)