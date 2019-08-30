Netflix's New Releases Coming in September 2019

12:49 PM 8/30/2019

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is ready to kick off fall by adding new movies and TV shows to the platform in September.

A number of original films will be added to the streaming service, including Tall Girl, Between Two Ferns: The Movie and In the Shadow of the Moon.

Original series that will debut throughout the month include The Politician, UnbelievableThe Spy and The Last Kids on Earth. Additionally, new seasons of Netflix originals Elite, The Ranch, The Chef Show, Fastest Car, The Glitch, Hip-Hop Evolution and Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father will be added to the service in September.

The original documentaries Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea will also debut during the month.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return to the King, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, My Sister's Keeper, Eat Pray Love, The World We Make, Sarah's Key, Superbad and The Grandmaster are among the movies that will be added.

New seasons of The Walking Dead, GothamI'm Sorry, Shameless and American Horror Story will also appear during the month.

Additionally, Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly will be added to the platform on Sept. 15.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's September TV show and movie additions.

  • Sept. 1

    AMC/Photofest

    300
    68 Kill
    American Psycho (2000)
    Dante's Peak
    Elena
    For the Birds
    Igor
    Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
    Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
    Moving Art: Season 3
    My Sister's Keeper
    Mystic River
    Olmo & the Seagull
    Open Season
    Rebel in the Rye
    Scream: Season 3
    Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
    Spookley the Square Pumpkin
    Stripes
    Superbad
    The Lake House
    The Last Exorcism
    The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
    The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
    The Saint
    The Taking of Pelham 123
    The Walking Dead: Season 9
    Uncle Naji in UAE
    You Don't Mess with the Zohan

  • Sept. 4

    Clayton Stakelbeck

    The World We Make

  • Sept. 6

    Netflix

    Archibald's Next Big Thing
    Article 15
    Elite: Season 2
    Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
    Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
    The Spy

  • Sept. 9

    Lionsgate

    Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure 

  • Sept. 10

    Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME

    Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
    Eat Pray Love
    Evelyn
    Shameless (U.S.): Season 9
    TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020

  • Sept. 12

    The I-Land
    The Mind, Explained
    Turbo

  • Sept. 13

    Scott Everett White/Turner

    The Chef Show: Volume 2
    Head Count
    Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea.
    I'm Sorry: Season 2
    Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
    The Ranch: Part 7
    Tall Girl
    Unbelievable 

  • Sept. 14

    Bernard Walsh

    We Have Always Lived in the Castle

  • Sept. 15

    Courtesy of Lifetime

    Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
    Steal a Pencil for Me
    Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

  • Sept. 17

    Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

    Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
    The Last Kids on Earth

  • Sept. 18

    Saban Films and Lionsgate

    Come and Find Me

  • Sept. 19

    Océans

  • Sept. 20

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Between Two Ferns: The Movie
    Criminal
    Daddy Issues
    Disenchantment: Part 2
    Fastest Car: Season 2
    Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
    Las del hockey

  • Sept. 21

    The Weinstein Company

    Sarah's Key

  • Sept. 23

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Team Kaylie

  • Sept. 24

    Courtesy of FX

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse
    Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

  • Sept. 25

    Courtesy of Sundance

    Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
    Birders
    El recluso
    Furie
    Glitch: Season 3

  • Sept. 26

    Explained: Season 2
    The Grandmaster

  • Sept. 27

    Courtesy of NETFLIX

    Bard of Blood
    Dragons: Rescue Riders
    El marginal: Season 3
    In the Shadow of the Moon
    Locked Up: Season 4
    The Politician
    Skylines
    Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
    Vis a vis: Season 4

     

  • Sept. 30

    FOX

    Gotham: Season 5
    Mo Gilligan: Momentum