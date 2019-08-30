Netflix's New Releases Coming in September 2019

Netflix is ready to kick off fall by adding new movies and TV shows to the platform in September.

A number of original films will be added to the streaming service, including Tall Girl, Between Two Ferns: The Movie and In the Shadow of the Moon.

Original series that will debut throughout the month include The Politician, Unbelievable, The Spy and The Last Kids on Earth. Additionally, new seasons of Netflix originals Elite, The Ranch, The Chef Show, Fastest Car, The Glitch, Hip-Hop Evolution and Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father will be added to the service in September.

The original documentaries Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea will also debut during the month.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return to the King, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, My Sister's Keeper, Eat Pray Love, The World We Make, Sarah's Key, Superbad and The Grandmaster are among the movies that will be added.

New seasons of The Walking Dead, Gotham, I'm Sorry, Shameless and American Horror Story will also appear during the month.

Additionally, Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly will be added to the platform on Sept. 15.

Missed last month? See August's additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's September TV show and movie additions.