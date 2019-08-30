Netflix's New Releases Coming in September 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is ready to kick off fall by adding new movies and TV shows to the platform in September.
A number of original films will be added to the streaming service, including Tall Girl, Between Two Ferns: The Movie and In the Shadow of the Moon.
Original series that will debut throughout the month include The Politician, Unbelievable, The Spy and The Last Kids on Earth. Additionally, new seasons of Netflix originals Elite, The Ranch, The Chef Show, Fastest Car, The Glitch, Hip-Hop Evolution and Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father will be added to the service in September.
The original documentaries Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea will also debut during the month.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return to the King, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, My Sister's Keeper, Eat Pray Love, The World We Make, Sarah's Key, Superbad and The Grandmaster are among the movies that will be added.
New seasons of The Walking Dead, Gotham, I'm Sorry, Shameless and American Horror Story will also appear during the month.
Additionally, Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly will be added to the platform on Sept. 15.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's September TV show and movie additions.
Sept. 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante's Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister's Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Sept. 4
The World We Make
Sept. 6
Archibald's Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Sept. 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless (U.S.): Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
Sept. 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
Sept. 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea.
I'm Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
Sept. 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Sept. 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Sept. 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Sept. 18
Come and Find Me
Sept. 19
Océans
Sept. 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Sept. 21
Sarah's Key
Sept. 23
Team Kaylie
Sept. 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Sept. 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Furie
Glitch: Season 3
Sept. 26
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
Sept. 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Sept. 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum