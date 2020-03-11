Netflix's 'Locke & Key,' 'Ragnarok,' 'BoJack Horseman' Lead February's TV Songs List

Netflix series took five out of the ten spots on February's TV song list. Locke & Key topped the list with flora cash's "You're Somebody Else." The soundtrack from Ragnarok's series premiere took the second and fourth spots, featuring M83's nostalgic hits "Midnight City" and "Outro" from their 2011 commercial breakthrough album, Hurry Up, We're Dreaming. The soundtrack from BoJack Horseman's series finale landed fifth on the list with "Mr. Blue" by singer-songwriter Catherine Feeny. The premiere of Narcos: Mexico's second season landed in the eighth spot with Bronski Beat's "Smalltown Boy."

NBC's This Is Us landed the number three spot on the list with "To Build a Home" from The Cinematic Orchestra featuring Patrick Watson. ABC's The Good Doctor landed sixth with "Shine a Light" by AG featuring Connie Lim and ninth with "The One I Love" from Scala & Kolacny Brothers. Season sixteen of Grey's Anatomy landed in the tenth spot, marking the third ranking for an ABC series, with Tommee Profitt's "Wake Me Up," featuring Fleurie. CBS's Criminal Minds took the seventh spot on February's list with "Soft Dark Nothing" by Lily Kershaw.

Listen to all of the month's top TV songs below, powered by Tunefind & Nielsen Music.