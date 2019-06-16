Movie Trailers This Week: 'Frozen 2,' 'Doctor Sleep,' 'The Art of Self-Defense'
'Doctor Sleep,' the sequel to Stephen King's 'The Shining,' released its first full trailer starring Ewan McGregor.
Frozen 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the Disney animation hit, released its first full trailer this week as a followup to their previously released teaser. The sequel to Stephen King's The Shining, Doctor Sleep, released its long-awaited trailer as well, starring Ewan McGregor.
The Art of Self-Defense, starring Jesse Eisenberg and directed by Riley Stearns released its first full trailer this week, along with Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and starring Jacob Tremblay.
Other films continued their trailer releases including Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista's action comedy Stuber, Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson's comedy Late Night, Gerard Butler's Angel Has Fallen, and Keira Knightley's thriller Official Secrets.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Frozen 2' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 22 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff
-
'Doctor Sleep' Teaser
Release Date: Nov. 8 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Mike Flanagan
Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay
-
'The Art of Self-Defense' Trailer
Release Date: July 12 | Bleecker Street Media
Directed by Riley Stearns
Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots
-
'Good Boys' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 16 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Gene Stupnitsky
Starring Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon
-
'Stuber' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: July 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Michael Dowse
Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Natalie Morales
-
'Late Night' Final Trailer
Release Date: June 14 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Nisha Ganatra
Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow
-
'Angel Has Fallen' International Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 23 | Summit Entertainment
Directed by Ric Roman Waugh
Starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo
-
'Official Secrets' International Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 23 | IFC Films
Directed by Gavin Hood
Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes