Movie Trailers This Week: 'Frozen 2,' 'Doctor Sleep,' 'The Art of Self-Defense'

Frozen 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the Disney animation hit, released its first full trailer this week as a followup to their previously released teaser. The sequel to Stephen King's The Shining, Doctor Sleep, released its long-awaited trailer as well, starring Ewan McGregor.

The Art of Self-Defense, starring Jesse Eisenberg and directed by Riley Stearns released its first full trailer this week, along with Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and starring Jacob Tremblay.

Other films continued their trailer releases including Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista's action comedy Stuber, Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson's comedy Late Night, Gerard Butler's Angel Has Fallen, and Keira Knightley's thriller Official Secrets.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.