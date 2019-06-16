Movie Trailers This Week: 'Frozen 2,' 'Doctor Sleep,' 'The Art of Self-Defense'

7:00 AM 6/16/2019

by Annie Howard

'Doctor Sleep,' the sequel to Stephen King's 'The Shining,' released its first full trailer starring Ewan McGregor.

'Frozen II'
'Frozen II'
Courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Frozen 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the Disney animation hit, released its first full trailer this week as a followup to their previously released teaser. The sequel to Stephen King's The Shining, Doctor Sleep, released its long-awaited trailer as well, starring Ewan McGregor.

The Art of Self-Defense, starring Jesse Eisenberg and directed by Riley Stearns released its first full trailer this week, along with Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and starring Jacob Tremblay.

Other films continued their trailer releases including Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista's action comedy Stuber, Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson's comedy Late Night, Gerard Butler's Angel Has Fallen, and Keira Knightley's thriller Official Secrets.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'Frozen 2' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 22 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

    Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff

  • 'Doctor Sleep' Teaser

    Release Date: Nov. 8 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Mike Flanagan

    Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay

  • 'The Art of Self-Defense' Trailer

    Release Date: July 12 | Bleecker Street Media

    Directed by Riley Stearns

    Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots

  • 'Good Boys' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 16 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Gene Stupnitsky

    Starring Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon

  • 'Stuber' Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: July 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Michael Dowse

    Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Natalie Morales

  • 'Late Night' Final Trailer

    Release Date: June 14 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Nisha Ganatra

    Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow

  • 'Angel Has Fallen' International Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 23 | Summit Entertainment

    Directed by Ric Roman Waugh

    Starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo

  • 'Official Secrets' International Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 23 | IFC Films

    Directed by Gavin Hood

    Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes