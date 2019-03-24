Movie Trailers This Week: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Toy Story 4,' More

The highly anticipated period piece from Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released its first full trailer this week starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Pixar's Toy Story 4, which features voice talent from Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves along with franchise regulars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusak, also released a full trailer.

Octavia Spencer plays a sadistic woman in Blumhouse's Ma, while Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in Noah Hawley's outer space drama Lucy In The Sky. The Keanu Reeves-led sequel John Wick: Chapter 3 and the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! also released new clips this week.

Watch the latest trailers from the week below.