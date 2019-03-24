Movie Trailers This Week: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Toy Story 4,' More

7:00 AM 3/24/2019

by Annie Howard

Octavia Spencer plays a sadistic woman in Blumhouse's 'Ma,' while Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in Noah Hawley's outer space drama 'Lucy In The Sky.'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Andrew Cooper

The highly anticipated period piece from Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released its first full trailer this week starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Pixar's Toy Story 4, which features voice talent from Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves along with franchise regulars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusak, also released a full trailer.

Octavia Spencer plays a sadistic woman in Blumhouse's Ma, while Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in Noah Hawley's outer space drama Lucy In The Sky. The Keanu Reeves-led sequel John Wick: Chapter 3 and the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! also released new clips this week.

Watch the latest trailers from the week below.

  • 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer

    Release Date: July 26 | Columbia Pictures Corporation

    Directed by Quentin Tarantino

    Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

  • 'Toy Story 4' Trailer

    Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Josh Cooley

    Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Patricia Arquette

  • 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'

    Release Date: May 17 | Summit Entertainment

    Directed byChad Stahelski

    Starring Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Asia Kate Dillon

  • 'Ma' International Trailer

    Release Date: May 31 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Tate Taylor

    Starring Octavia Spencer, Missi Pyle, Luke Evans

  • 'Lucy In The Sky' Teaser

    Release Date: 2019 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by‎ ‎Noah Hawley

    Starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz

  • 'Shazam!' Exclusive Movie Clip "A Wizard Made Me Look Like This!"

    Release Date: April 4 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by David F. Sandberg

    Starring Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Borth