Movie Trailers This Week: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Toy Story 4,' More
Octavia Spencer plays a sadistic woman in Blumhouse's 'Ma,' while Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in Noah Hawley's outer space drama 'Lucy In The Sky.'
The highly anticipated period piece from Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released its first full trailer this week starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Pixar's Toy Story 4, which features voice talent from Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves along with franchise regulars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusak, also released a full trailer.
Octavia Spencer plays a sadistic woman in Blumhouse's Ma, while Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in Noah Hawley's outer space drama Lucy In The Sky. The Keanu Reeves-led sequel John Wick: Chapter 3 and the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! also released new clips this week.
Watch the latest trailers from the week below.
-
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer
Release Date: July 26 | Columbia Pictures Corporation
Directed by Quentin Tarantino
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie
-
'Toy Story 4' Trailer
Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Josh Cooley
Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Patricia Arquette
-
'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'
Release Date: May 17 | Summit Entertainment
Directed byChad Stahelski
Starring Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Asia Kate Dillon
-
'Ma' International Trailer
Release Date: May 31 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Tate Taylor
Starring Octavia Spencer, Missi Pyle, Luke Evans
-
'Lucy In The Sky' Teaser
Release Date: 2019 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Noah Hawley
Starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz
-
'Shazam!' Exclusive Movie Clip "A Wizard Made Me Look Like This!"
Release Date: April 4 | Warner Bros.
Directed by David F. Sandberg
Starring Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Borth