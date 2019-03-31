Movie Trailers This Week: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark led the trailer releases this week, dropping a full length teaser for the horror film, written by Guillermo del Toro, on Friday.

Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame, Angry Birds Movie 2 all released more trailers for their franchises while Dora and The Lost City Of Gold dropped its first full length trailer.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix star in Mary Magdalene, while UglyDolls features voice talents of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton and more.

Watch the latest trailers from the week below.