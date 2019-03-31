Movie Trailers This Week: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

7:00 AM 3/31/2019

by Annie Howard

'Dora and The Lost City Of Gold' along with 'Mary Magdalene,' starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, released its full official domestic trailer this week.

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark led the trailer releases this week, dropping a full length teaser for the horror film, written by Guillermo del Toro, on Friday.

Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame, Angry Birds Movie 2 all released more trailers for their franchises while Dora and The Lost City Of Gold dropped its first full length trailer.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix star in Mary Magdalene, while UglyDolls features voice talents of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton and more.

Watch the latest trailers from the week below.

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Teaser

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate | CBS Films

    Directed by Andre Ovredal

    Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur

  • 'Toy Story 4' International Trailer "Freedom"

    Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Josh Cooley

    Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Jordan Peele, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' Featurette "We Lost"

    Release Date: April 26 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

    Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

  • 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug 16 | Sony | Columbia

    Directed by Tony Leondis, John Rice

    Starring Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader

  • 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' International Trailer

    Release Date: Aug 16 | Sony | Columbia

    Directed by Tony Leondis, John Rice

    Starring Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader

  • 'UglyDolls' Trailer 3

    Release Date: May 3 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Kelly Asbury

    Starring Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton

  • 'Dora and The Lost City Of Gold' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 2 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by James Bobin

    Starring Isabela Moner, Benicio Del Toro, Temuera Morrison

  • 'Mary Magdalene' Trailer

    Release Date: April 12 | IFC Films

    Directed by Garth Davis

    Starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor