Movie Trailers This Week: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'
'Dora and The Lost City Of Gold' along with 'Mary Magdalene,' starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, released its full official domestic trailer this week.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark led the trailer releases this week, dropping a full length teaser for the horror film, written by Guillermo del Toro, on Friday.
Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame, Angry Birds Movie 2 all released more trailers for their franchises while Dora and The Lost City Of Gold dropped its first full length trailer.
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix star in Mary Magdalene, while UglyDolls features voice talents of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton and more.
Watch the latest trailers from the week below.
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Teaser
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate | CBS Films
Directed by Andre Ovredal
Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur
'Toy Story 4' International Trailer "Freedom"
Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Josh Cooley
Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Jordan Peele, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves
'Avengers: Endgame' Featurette "We Lost"
Release Date: April 26 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson
'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Trailer
Release Date: Aug 16 | Sony | Columbia
Directed by Tony Leondis, John Rice
Starring Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader
'The Angry Birds Movie 2' International Trailer
Release Date: Aug 16 | Sony | Columbia
Directed by Tony Leondis, John Rice
Starring Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader
'UglyDolls' Trailer 3
Release Date: May 3 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Kelly Asbury
Starring Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton
'Dora and The Lost City Of Gold' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 2 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by James Bobin
Starring Isabela Moner, Benicio Del Toro, Temuera Morrison
'Mary Magdalene' Trailer
Release Date: April 12 | IFC Films
Directed by Garth Davis
Starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor