News & Documentary Emmys: 2019 Winners
HBO scored the most wins of any network for the awards, which were handed out Sept. 24 in New York.
The winners of the 2019 News & Documentary Emmys have been announced.
The 40th edition of the awards were presented Tuesday night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York. Emmys were presented in 49 categories. The evening's biggest winner was HBO with 10 awards. PBS grabbed nine honors during the ceremony, and CBS came in third place with six wins.
CBS' 60 Minutes had led nominations for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with a total of 23 mentions. HBO's Vice News Tonight followed with 18 noms. PBS led all networks with a total of 47 nominations, including 12 for Independent Lens and 10 for Frontline.
Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award "for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs."
A partial list of categories can be found below. For the full list of winners, click here.
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast
WINNER Vice News Tonight, HBO
"Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford"
ABC News, ABC
"Crisis at the Border"
CNN Newsroom, CNN
"CNN New York Bomb Evacuation"
NBC Nightly News, NBC
"State of Emergency: Hurricane Florence"
Vice News Tonight, HBO
"Israel and Palestine: A Deeper Divide"
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast
WINNER Vice News Tonight, HBO
"Yemen’s Forgotten War"
BBC World News America, BBC World News
"Mexico's Deadly Drug War"
BBC World News America, BBC World News
"Yemen's Young Victims"
CBS News, CBS
"Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal"
Vice News Tonight, HBO
"Afghanistan: A War Without Winners"
Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast
WINNER Vice News Tonight, HBO
"Zero Tolerance"
CBS News, CBS
"On the Road" With Steve Hartman: A Facebook Message That Sparked Hope"
Nightline, ABC
"Exodus: A Mother's Journey"
PBS NewsHour, PBS
"Flossie Lewis, Still Spectacular at 94"
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
"Borrowed Time"
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast
WINNER PBS NewsHour, PBS
"Yemen's Spiraling Hunger Crisis Is a Man-Made Disaster"
Nightline, ABC
"Crisis in Yemen"
"How a Gang Hunted and Killed a 15-Year Old in the Bronx," The New York Times
"I Just Simply Did What He Wanted," The New York Times
Vice News Tonight, HBO
"The Killing Rooms of Mosul"
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast
WINNER PBS NewsHour, PBS
"Rape, Harassment and Retaliation in the U.S. Forest Service: Women Firefighters Tell Their Stories"
AC360, CNN
"Undercover With Nigeria's Pushermen"
CBS News, CBS
"Healthcare Fraud in America"
CBS This Morning, CBS
"Child Labor in the DRC"
Connect the World With Becky Anderson, CNN International
"Yemen Air Strikes: Made in America"
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine
WINNER 60 Minutes, CBS
"The Students of Stoneman Douglas"
20/20, ABC
"Strike on Syria"
20/20, ABC
"Triumph in Thailand"
60 Minutes, CBS
"President George H. W. Bush"
60 Minutes, CBS
"The Compromise and The Kavanaugh Vote"
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine
WINNER 60 Minutes, CBS
"War Crime"
60 Minutes, CBS
"High Velocity"
60 Minutes, CBS
"Inside the Epidemic"
Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
"Between War and the Ban"
MSNBC's On Assignment with Richard Engel, MSNBC
"Putin's Russia"
Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine
WINNER 60 Minutes, CBS
"The Legacy of Lynching"
20/20, ABC
"Becoming Michelle: A First Ladys Journey With Robin Roberts"
60 Minutes, CBS
"The Greek Freak"
60 Minutes, CBS
"The Photo Ark"
60 Minutes, CBS
"Tim Green"
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine
WINNER Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
"Adoption Inc."
60 Minutes, CBS,
"Flying Under the Radar"
60 Minutes, CBS
"Inside the Secret Archive"
"Case Cleared: How Rape Goes Unpunished in America," Newsy
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, HBO
"Shots Fired: The Jordan Edwards Story"
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
WINNER ABC News, ABC
"Hurricane Michael"
CBS News, CBS
"The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting"
"Genoa Bridge Collapse," CNN International
"Yemen School Bus Bombing," CNN International
NBC News Specials, NBC
"Parkland School Shooting"
Outstanding News Special
WINNER 48 Hours & CBS This Morning, CBS
"39 Days"
Parkland Town Hall, CNN
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, CNN
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
"CBS Sunday Morning 40 Years"
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
"Mind Matters"
VICE News Tonight, HBO
"2018 Midterms: The Activist Election"
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
WINNER AC360, CNN
"Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis"
Fareed Zakaria GPS, CNN
"Fareed Zakaria on the Rise of Populism and the Fall of the Post-War Order"
Meet the Press, NBC
"Special Edition: Climate Crisis"
MSNBC Special, MSNBC
"Everyday Racism in America"
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
"Ad lib Flynn doc"
Outstanding Live Interview
WINNER Amanpour, CNN International
"Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, interviewed by Christiane Amanpour"
MSNBC Dayside, MSNBC
"Andrea Mitchell interviews Dan Coats"
MSNBC Dayside, MSNBC
"Zero Tolerance and Separated Families"
Special Report, Fox News
"Interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin"
State of the Union, CNN
"Jake Tapper interviews Sheriff Israel"
This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC
"After Parkland: NRA and Students Respond"
Outstanding Edited Interview
WINNER Dateline NBC, NBC
"Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks"
20/20, ABC
"Miracle Boys"
60 Minutes, CBS
"Stormy Daniels"
ABC News, ABC
"James Comey: The Interview"
PBS NewsHour, PBS
"These Girls Escaped Boko Haram. Now They’re Pleading for Help to Save Their Generation."
Outstanding Science, Medical or Environmental Report
WINNER AMHQ, The Weather Channel
"Dangers of Tornadoes Depicted Through Immersive Mixed Reality
60 Minutes, CBS
100,000 Women"
60 Minutes, CBS
"A Plastic Plague"
60 Minutes, CBS
"For Better or For Worse"
PBS NewsHour, PBS
The End of AIDS: Far From Over
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Report
WINNER Art and Soul, Great Big Story
60 Minutes, CBS
"Into the Wild"
CNN Special Report, CNN
"Deadly Haze: Inside the Fraternity Crisis"
Follow This by BuzzFeed News, Netflix
"Teen Boss"
NBC News Digital, NBC
"A New Dawn–One Father’s Love Helps Family Thrive After Son’s Near-Death Experience"
VICE News Tonight, HBO
"YouTube’s Hidden Camera Problem"
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Report
CNN Investigates, CNN
"Uber Sexual Assault"
Hala Gorani Tonight, CNN International
"Is Your Electric Car Ethical? Child Labor in DRC Cobalt Mines"
Hidden Cost: Our Laws Have Not Kept Up With the Climate, The Weather Channel Digital and Telemundo with Efran Films
PBS NewsHour, PBS
"Kept Out"
Retro Report, Retro Report and Quartz
"Future of Aging"
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
WINNER HBO Documentary Films, HBO
"It Will Be Chaos"
FRONTLINE, PBS
"The Facebook Dilemma"
HBO Documentary Films, HBO
"Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram"
Lifeboat, Spin Film/ RYOT
POV PBS
"Nowhere to Hide "
Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
WINNER Doc World, World Channel
"Armed With Faith"
FRONTLINE, PBS
"Separated: Children at the Border"
Independent Lens, PBS
"The Judge"
No Greater Law, A&E
Reversing Roe, Netflix
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
WINNER Crime + Punishment, Hulu
POV, PBS
"Quest"
POV, PBS
"Survivors"
Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, Paramount Network
YouTube Originals, YouTube
"The Price of Free"
Outstanding Investigative Documentary
WINNER FRONTLINE, PBS
"Documenting Hate"
No Stone Unturned, Amazon
FRONTLINE, PBS
"Myanmar’s Killing Fields"
FRONTLINE, PBS
"UN Sex Abuse Scandal"
HBO Documentary Films, HBO
I Am Evidence
Outstanding Historical Documentary
WINNER HBO Documentary Films, HBO
King in the Wilderness
Going to War, PBS
HBO Documentary Films, HBO
The Oslo Diaries
Independent Lens, PBS
"Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities"
Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial & Depiction, Starz
Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary
WINNER Independent Lens, PBS
I Am Not Your Negro
HBO Documentary Films, HBO
Arthur Miller: Writer
HBO Documentary Films, HBO
Believer
HBO Documentary Films, HBO
The Price of Everything
ReMastered: Who Shot The Sheriff, Netflix
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
WINNER Science Fair, National Geographic
Independent Lens, PBS
"The Cleaners"
NOVA, PBS
"Decoding the Weather Machine"
NOVA, PBS
"Transplanting Hope"
Outstanding Nature Documentary
WINNER CNN Films, CNN
Trophy
Independent Lens, PBS
"Wildland"
Into the Okavango, National Geographic
Nature, PBS
"Sex, Lies and Butterflies"
Nature, PBS
"Super Cats: Cats in Every Corner"
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
WINNER VICE Special Report, HBO
"Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis"
America ReFramed, World Channel
"Personal Statement"
FRONTLINE, PBS
"The Pension Gamble"
Independent Lens, PBS
"Dolores"
POV, PBS
"The Workers Cup"
Outstanding Short Documentary
WINNER Trans in America: Texas Strong, them. / Condé Nast Entertainment
Beneath the Ink, GQ / Condé Nast Entertainment
HBO Documentary Films, HBO
Traffic Stop
Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI: Guns Found Here, NBC
POV Shorts and The New York Times, PBS
Earthrise
The Family Business: Trump and Taxes, Showtime
Best Story in a Newsmagazine
WINNER 60 Minutes, CBS
"War Crime"
60 Minutes, CBS
"For Better or For Worse"
60 Minutes, CBS
"Orphans of War"
60 Minutes, CBS
"Tim Green"
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, HBO
"Slaves No More: The Emancipation of Child Jockeys in the Middle East"
Best Story in a Newscast
WINNER Vice News Tonight, HBO
"Yemen's Forgotten War"
AC360, CNN
"The Parkland Diaries"
Vice News Tonight, HBO
"Afghanistan: A War Without Winners"
Vice News Tonight, HBO
"The Killing Rooms of Mosul"
World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, ABC
"The Rohingya: No Way Out"
Best Documentary
WINNER HBO Documentary Films, HBO
I Am Evidence
Frontline, PBS
"Exodus: The Journey Continues"
Independent Lens, PBS
"I Am Not Your Negro"
POV, PBS
"Nowhere to Hide"
POV, PBS
"Quest"