News & Documentary Emmys: 2019 Winners

The winners of the 2019 News & Documentary Emmys have been announced.

The 40th edition of the awards were presented Tuesday night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York. Emmys were presented in 49 categories. The evening's biggest winner was HBO with 10 awards. PBS grabbed nine honors during the ceremony, and CBS came in third place with six wins.

CBS' 60 Minutes had led nominations for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with a total of 23 mentions. HBO's Vice News Tonight followed with 18 noms. PBS led all networks with a total of 47 nominations, including 12 for Independent Lens and 10 for Frontline.

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award "for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs."

A partial list of categories can be found below. For the full list of winners, click here.