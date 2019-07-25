News & Documentary Emmys: '60 Minutes,' 'Vice News Tonight' Lead Noms
PBS scored the most nominations of any network for the awards, which will be handed out Sept. 24 in New York.
CBS' 60 Minutes leads the nominations for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with a total of 23 mentions.
HBO's Vice News Tonight follows with 18 noms for the awards, which will be handed out Sept. 24 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York.
Overall, PBS leads all networks with a total of 47 nominations, including 12 for Independent Lens and 10 for Frontline.
As previously announced, Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award "for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs."
The awards honor programming distributed during the calendar year 2018 in a total of 49 categories.
A partial list of categories can be found below. For the full list of nominees, click here.
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast
ABC News, ABC, Crisis at the Border
CNN Newsroom, CNN,CNN New York Bomb Evacuation
NBC Nightly News, NBC, State of Emergency: Hurricane Florence
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Israel and Palestine: A Deeper Divide
Vice News Tonight, HBO,Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast
BBC World News America, BBC World News, Mexico’s Deadly Drug War
BBC World News America, BBC World News, Yemen’s Young Victims
CBS News, CBS, Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Afghanistan: A War Without Winners
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Yemen’s Forgotten War
Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast
CBS News,CBS, "On the Road" With Steve Hartman: A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope
Nightline, ABC, Exodus: A Mother’s Journey
PBS NewsHour, PBS,Flossie Lewis, Still Spectacular at 94
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, Borrowed Time
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Zero Tolerance
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast
Nightline, ABC, Crisis in Yemen
PBS NewsHour, PBS, Yemen’s Spiraling Hunger Crisis is a Man-Made Disaster
How a Gang Hunted and Killed a 15-Year Old in the Bronx, The New York Times
I Just Simply Did What He Wanted, The New York Times
Vice News Tonight, HBO, The Killing Rooms of Mosul
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast
AC360, CNN, Undercover With Nigeria’s Pushermen
CBS News, CBS, Healthcare Fraud in America
CBS This Morning, CBS, Child Labor in the DRC
Connect the World with Becky Anderson, CNN International, Yemen Air Strikes: Made in America
PBS NewsHour, PBS, Rape, Harassment and Retaliation in the U.S. Forest Service: Women Firefighters Tell Their Stories
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine
20/20, ABC, Strike on Syria
20/20, ABC, Triumph in Thailand
60 Minutes, CBS, President George H. W. Bush
60 Minutes, CBS, The Compromise and The Kavanaugh Vote
60 Minutes, CBS The Students of Stoneman Douglas
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine
60 Minutes, CBS, High Velocity
60 Minutes, CBS, Inside the Epidemic
60 Minutes, CBS, War Crime
Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA, Between War and the Ban
MSNBC’s On Assignment with Richard Engel, MSNBC, Putin’s Russia
Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine
20/20, ABC, Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey with Robin Roberts
60 Minutes, CBS, The Greek Freak
60 Minutes, CBS, The Legacy of Lynching
60 Minutes, CBS, The Photo Ark
60 Minutes, CBS, Tim Green
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine
60 Minutes, CBS, Flying Under the Radar
60 Minutes, CBS, Inside the Secret Archive
Case Cleared: How Rape Goes Unpunished in America, Newsy
Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA, Adoption Inc.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, HBO, Shots Fired: The Jordan Edwards Story
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
ABC News, ABC, Hurricane Michael
CBS News, CBS, The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting
Genoa Bridge Collapse, CNN International
Yemen School Bus Bombing, CNN International
NBC News Specials, NBC, Parkland School Shooting
Outstanding News Special
48 Hours & CBS This Morning, CBS, 39 Days
Parkland Town Hall, CNN
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, CNN
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, CBS Sunday Morning 40 Years
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, Mind Matters
VICE News Tonight, HBO, 2018 Midterms: The Activist Election
Best Story in a Newscast
AC360, CNN, The Parkland Diaries
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Afghanistan: A War Without Winners
Vice News Tonight, HBO, The Killing Rooms of Mosul
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Yemen’s Forgotten War
World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, ABC, The Rohingya: No Way Out
Best Story in a Newsmagazine
60 Minutes, CBS, For Better or For Worse
60 Minutes, CBS, Orphans of War
60 Minutes, CBS, Tim Green
60 Minutes, CBS, War Crime
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, Slaves No More: The Emancipation of Child Jockeys in the Middle East
Best Documentary
Frontline, PBS,Exodus: The Journey Continues
HBO Documentary Films, HBO, I Am Evidence
Independent Lens, PBS, I Am Not Your Negro
POV, PBS, Nowhere to Hide
POV, PBS, Quest
Outstanding Newscast or Newsmagazine in Spanish
Al Punto, Univision
Aquí y Ahora, Univision
Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo
Noticias Telemundo Mediodía, Telemundo
Noticiero Univision, Univision