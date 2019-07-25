News & Documentary Emmys: '60 Minutes,' 'Vice News Tonight' Lead Noms

10:22 AM 7/25/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

PBS scored the most nominations of any network for the awards, which will be handed out Sept. 24 in New York.

CBS' 60 Minutes leads the nominations for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with a total of 23 mentions.

HBO's Vice News Tonight follows with 18 noms for the awards, which will be handed out Sept. 24 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Overall, PBS leads all networks with a total of 47 nominations, including 12 for Independent Lens and 10 for Frontline.

As previously announced, Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award "for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs."

The awards honor programming distributed during the calendar year 2018 in a total of 49 categories.

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

ABC News, ABC, Crisis at the Border
CNN Newsroom, CNN,CNN New York Bomb Evacuation
NBC Nightly News, NBC, State of Emergency: Hurricane Florence
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Israel and Palestine: A Deeper Divide
Vice News Tonight, HBO,Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast

BBC World News America, BBC World News, Mexico’s Deadly Drug War
BBC World News America, BBC World News, Yemen’s Young Victims
CBS News, CBS, Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Afghanistan: A War Without Winners
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Yemen’s Forgotten War

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast

CBS News,CBS, "On the Road" With Steve Hartman: A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope
Nightline, ABC, Exodus: A Mother’s Journey
PBS NewsHour, PBS,Flossie Lewis, Still Spectacular at 94
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, Borrowed Time
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Zero Tolerance

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast

Nightline, ABC, Crisis in Yemen 
PBS NewsHour, PBS, Yemen’s Spiraling Hunger Crisis is a Man-Made Disaster
How a Gang Hunted and Killed a 15-Year Old in the Bronx, The New York Times
I Just Simply Did What He Wanted, The New York Times
Vice News Tonight, HBO, The Killing Rooms of Mosul

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

AC360, CNN, Undercover With Nigeria’s Pushermen
CBS News, CBS, Healthcare Fraud in America
CBS This Morning, CBS, Child Labor in the DRC
Connect the World with Becky Anderson, CNN International, Yemen Air Strikes: Made in America
PBS NewsHour, PBS, Rape, Harassment and Retaliation in the U.S. Forest Service: Women Firefighters Tell Their Stories 

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine

20/20, ABC, Strike on Syria
20/20, ABC, Triumph in Thailand 
60 Minutes, CBS, President George H. W. Bush
60 Minutes, CBS, The Compromise and The Kavanaugh Vote
60 Minutes, CBS The Students of Stoneman Douglas

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine

60 Minutes, CBS, High Velocity 
60 Minutes, CBS, Inside the Epidemic
60 Minutes, CBS, War Crime 
Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA, Between War and the Ban
MSNBC’s On Assignment with Richard Engel, MSNBC, Putin’s Russia

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

20/20, ABC, Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey with Robin Roberts
60 Minutes, CBS, The Greek Freak 
60 Minutes, CBS, The Legacy of Lynching
60 Minutes, CBS, The Photo Ark 
60 Minutes, CBS, Tim Green 

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine

60 Minutes, CBS, Flying Under the Radar
60 Minutes, CBS, Inside the Secret Archive
Case Cleared: How Rape Goes Unpunished in America, Newsy
Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA, Adoption Inc.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, HBO, Shots Fired: The Jordan Edwards Story

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

ABC News, ABC, Hurricane Michael
CBS News, CBS, The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting
Genoa Bridge Collapse, CNN International
Yemen School Bus Bombing, CNN International
NBC News Specials, NBC, Parkland School Shooting

Outstanding News Special

48 Hours & CBS This Morning, CBS, 39 Days
Parkland Town Hall, CNN
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, CNN
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, CBS Sunday Morning 40 Years
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, Mind Matters
VICE News Tonight, HBO, 2018 Midterms: The Activist Election

Best Story in a Newscast

AC360, CNN, The Parkland Diaries 
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Afghanistan: A War Without Winners
Vice News Tonight, HBO, The Killing Rooms of Mosul
Vice News Tonight, HBO, Yemen’s Forgotten War
World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, ABC, The Rohingya: No Way Out

Best Story in a Newsmagazine

60 Minutes, CBS, For Better or For Worse
60 Minutes, CBS, Orphans of War 
60 Minutes, CBS, Tim Green 
60 Minutes, CBS, War Crime 
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, Slaves No More: The Emancipation of Child Jockeys in the Middle East

Best Documentary

Frontline, PBS,Exodus: The Journey Continues
HBO Documentary Films, HBO, I Am Evidence
Independent Lens, PBS, I Am Not Your Negro
POV, PBS, Nowhere to Hide 
POV, PBS, Quest

Outstanding Newscast or Newsmagazine in Spanish

Al Punto, Univision
Aquí y Ahora, Univision
Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo
Noticias Telemundo Mediodía, Telemundo
Noticiero Univision, Univision