News & Documentary Emmys: '60 Minutes,' 'Vice News Tonight' Lead Noms

CBS' 60 Minutes leads the nominations for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with a total of 23 mentions.

HBO's Vice News Tonight follows with 18 noms for the awards, which will be handed out Sept. 24 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Overall, PBS leads all networks with a total of 47 nominations, including 12 for Independent Lens and 10 for Frontline.

As previously announced, Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award "for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs."

The awards honor programming distributed during the calendar year 2018 in a total of 49 categories.

A partial list of categories can be found below. For the full list of nominees, click here.

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

ABC News, ABC, Crisis at the Border

CNN Newsroom, CNN,CNN New York Bomb Evacuation

NBC Nightly News, NBC, State of Emergency: Hurricane Florence

Vice News Tonight, HBO, Israel and Palestine: A Deeper Divide

Vice News Tonight, HBO,Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast

BBC World News America, BBC World News, Mexico’s Deadly Drug War

BBC World News America, BBC World News, Yemen’s Young Victims

CBS News, CBS, Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal

Vice News Tonight, HBO, Afghanistan: A War Without Winners

Vice News Tonight, HBO, Yemen’s Forgotten War

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast

CBS News,CBS, "On the Road" With Steve Hartman: A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope

Nightline, ABC, Exodus: A Mother’s Journey

PBS NewsHour, PBS,Flossie Lewis, Still Spectacular at 94

CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, Borrowed Time

Vice News Tonight, HBO, Zero Tolerance

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast

Nightline, ABC, Crisis in Yemen

PBS NewsHour, PBS, Yemen’s Spiraling Hunger Crisis is a Man-Made Disaster

How a Gang Hunted and Killed a 15-Year Old in the Bronx, The New York Times

I Just Simply Did What He Wanted, The New York Times

Vice News Tonight, HBO, The Killing Rooms of Mosul

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

AC360, CNN, Undercover With Nigeria’s Pushermen

CBS News, CBS, Healthcare Fraud in America

CBS This Morning, CBS, Child Labor in the DRC

Connect the World with Becky Anderson, CNN International, Yemen Air Strikes: Made in America

PBS NewsHour, PBS, Rape, Harassment and Retaliation in the U.S. Forest Service: Women Firefighters Tell Their Stories

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine

20/20, ABC, Strike on Syria

20/20, ABC, Triumph in Thailand

60 Minutes, CBS, President George H. W. Bush

60 Minutes, CBS, The Compromise and The Kavanaugh Vote

60 Minutes, CBS The Students of Stoneman Douglas

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine

60 Minutes, CBS, High Velocity

60 Minutes, CBS, Inside the Epidemic

60 Minutes, CBS, War Crime

Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA, Between War and the Ban

MSNBC’s On Assignment with Richard Engel, MSNBC, Putin’s Russia

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

20/20, ABC, Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey with Robin Roberts

60 Minutes, CBS, The Greek Freak

60 Minutes, CBS, The Legacy of Lynching

60 Minutes, CBS, The Photo Ark

60 Minutes, CBS, Tim Green

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine

60 Minutes, CBS, Flying Under the Radar

60 Minutes, CBS, Inside the Secret Archive

Case Cleared: How Rape Goes Unpunished in America, Newsy

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA, Adoption Inc.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, HBO, Shots Fired: The Jordan Edwards Story

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

ABC News, ABC, Hurricane Michael

CBS News, CBS, The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Genoa Bridge Collapse, CNN International

Yemen School Bus Bombing, CNN International

NBC News Specials, NBC, Parkland School Shooting

Outstanding News Special

48 Hours & CBS This Morning, CBS, 39 Days

Parkland Town Hall, CNN

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, CNN

CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, CBS Sunday Morning 40 Years

CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, Mind Matters

VICE News Tonight, HBO, 2018 Midterms: The Activist Election

Best Story in a Newscast

AC360, CNN, The Parkland Diaries

Vice News Tonight, HBO, Afghanistan: A War Without Winners

Vice News Tonight, HBO, The Killing Rooms of Mosul

Vice News Tonight, HBO, Yemen’s Forgotten War

World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, ABC, The Rohingya: No Way Out

Best Story in a Newsmagazine

60 Minutes, CBS, For Better or For Worse

60 Minutes, CBS, Orphans of War

60 Minutes, CBS, Tim Green

60 Minutes, CBS, War Crime

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, Slaves No More: The Emancipation of Child Jockeys in the Middle East

Best Documentary

Frontline, PBS,Exodus: The Journey Continues

HBO Documentary Films, HBO, I Am Evidence

Independent Lens, PBS, I Am Not Your Negro

POV, PBS, Nowhere to Hide

POV, PBS, Quest

Outstanding Newscast or Newsmagazine in Spanish

Al Punto, Univision

Aquí y Ahora, Univision

Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo

Noticias Telemundo Mediodía, Telemundo

Noticiero Univision, Univision