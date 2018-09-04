Hollywood Stars One Award Away From an EGOT

Only a dozen people have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony--the hard-to-achieve, highly coveted EGOT.

But more than 40 performers are just one win away from joining the ranks of EGOT winners like Richard Rodgers, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.

Cher, Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, Common, Helen Mirren, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke, Lily Tomlin and Julie Andrews are just some of the actors and musicians that only need one award to have an EGOT.

Read on to see the list of performers who have won three of the four awards that make up an EGOT.