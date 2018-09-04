Hollywood Stars One Award Away From an EGOT
Cher, Martin Scorsese, Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julie Andrews and John Legend are among the performers who need either an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar or Tony to have all four of the top entertainment prizes.
Only a dozen people have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony--the hard-to-achieve, highly coveted EGOT.
But more than 40 performers are just one win away from joining the ranks of EGOT winners like Richard Rodgers, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.
Cher, Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, Common, Helen Mirren, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke, Lily Tomlin and Julie Andrews are just some of the actors and musicians that only need one award to have an EGOT.
Read on to see the list of performers who have won three of the four awards that make up an EGOT.
Julie Andrews
The actress needs to win a Tony Award to qualify as an EGOT recipient. She won an Oscar in 1965 for best actress as the titular role in Mary Poppins. Andrews has won three Grammy Awards. Her first was in 1965 for best recording for children for Mary Poppins. Her second was in 2011 for best spoken word album for children for Julie Andrews' Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies. She was also honored with the lifetime achievement award at the 2011 ceremony. She won her first Emmy in 1973 in the outstanding variety musical series category for The Julie Andrews Hour and her second in 2005 for outstanding nonfiction series for Broadway: The American Musical. Andrews has been nominated for three Tonys, all in the best actress in a musical category. The first nomination was in 1957 for My Fair Lady. The second was in 1961 for Camelot. Her most recent Tony nomination was in 1996 for Victor/Victoria.
Burt Bacharach
The composer, songwriter and producer has been nominated for 20 Grammys and has won six. His first win was in 1967 for best instrumental arrangement for "Alfie." He won best original score written for a motion picture or a television special for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and best score from an original cast show album for Promises, Promises at the 1969 ceremony. Bacharach won song of the year for "That's What Friends are For" at the 1986 ceremony. He won in the best pop collaboration with vocals category in 1998 for "I Still Have That Other Girl" and in 2005 for At This Time in the best pop instrumental album category. He was also honored with the national trustees award in 1997 and with the lifetime achievement award at the 2008 ceremony. Bacharach has won three Oscars. The first two were in 1970 for best original music score for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and for best original song for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head." His third Oscar was won in 1981 for best original song for "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," featured in Arthur. Bacharach won an Emmy in 1971 for outstanding single program for Singer Presents Burt Bacharach. The composer was nominated for a Tony in 1969 for his work for the musical Promises, Promises.
Harry Belafonte
The singer and actor has won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated 11 times. His first Grammy win was for best performance in folk for Swing Dat Hammer. He then won best folk recording in 1965 for An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba. Belafonte has also won two non-competitive Grammy Awards. The first was the President's Merit Award in 1986 and the second was the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000. He won a Tony in 1954 for his various roles in John Murray Anderson's Almanac in the best featured actor in a musical category. He later won an Emmy Award in 1960 in the outstanding performance in a variety or musical program or series category for his work on The Revlon Revue. Belafonte did receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2015 Oscars, but since that's a non-competitive award, it doesn't give him an EGOT.
Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman
The lyricists and songwriters won their first two Grammys in 1975 for best score soundtrack for visual media and for song of the year for "The Way We Were," featured in the 1973 film of the same name. They also received the trustees award at the 2013 ceremony. The duo won an Emmy in 1975 for outstanding original music and lyrics for Queen of Stardust Ballroom. They won another Emmy in 1977 for the music composition in the miniseries Sybil. Their first Oscar was for best original song for "The Windmills of Your Mind" from The Thomas Crown Affair in 1968. Their second win was in the same category for "The Way We Were" in 1973. The duo's most recent wins at the Oscars were in 1983 for best original song score and best adaptation score for Yentl in 1983.
Ellen Burstyn
Burstyn won the best actress in a play Tony Award in 1975 for her portrayal of Doris in Same Time, Next Year. The actress has been nominated for six Oscars and won in 1975 in the best actress category for her role as Alice Graham-Hyatt in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. Burstyn won her first Emmy in 2009 for her guest appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She went on to win her second Emmy in 2013 in the outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie category for Political Animals. Burstyn was nominated for a Grammy in 1996 in the best spoken word or non-musical album category for Grow Old Along With Me The Best Is Yet To Be.
Martin Charnin
The lyricist, writer and theater director won two Emmy Awards in 1972, both for his work on Jack Lemmon in 'S Wonderful, 'S Marvelous, 'S Gers. He was part of the team that won outstanding variety, music or comedy special and outstanding directing for a variety series. Charnin won a Tony in 1977 for best original score for Annie. He also won the Grammy Award for best musical theater album for Annie in 1978.
Cher
The singer and actress is just one award shy of achieving an EGOT. She won an Oscar for her role as Loretta Castorini in the 1987 film Moonstruck. Cher has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and won best dance recording for her album Believe, which debuted in 2000. Cher won an Emmy in 2003 in the outstanding variety, music or comedy special category for Cher: The Farewell Tour, which aired on NBC. She only needs a Tony Award to complete her EGOT. She made her Broadway debut in the 1976 play Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean as Sissy, though she has never been nominated for an award honoring her work on the stage. The Cher Show, a jukebox musical that tells the story of her early career and features her songs, will debut on Broadway in December.
Common
The performer is the first rapper to ever win Grammy, Oscar and Emmy awards. Common has been nominated for 20 Grammy awards and has taken home three. He won his first Grammy in 2002 in the best R&B song category for "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)," while his second Grammy was won in 2007 in the best rap performance by a duo or group category for his collaboration with Kanye West titled "Southside." He and John Legend won best rap song for visual media in 2015 for the song "Glory," which was featured in Selma. The duo also won best original song for the number at the 2015 Oscars. Common won an Emmy in 2017 in the outstanding original music and lyrics category alongside Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins for the song "Letter to the Free," featured in the documentary 13th.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis currently has two Tonys under her belt. She received her first Tony in 2001 for featured actress in a play in King Hedley II and her second for lead actress in a play in the 2010 production of Fences. She won her first Oscar in 2017 for her performance in the film adaptation of Fences. She has been nominated for three Emmys for her portrayal of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder and won in the best lead actress in a drama series category in 2015.
Cynthia Erivo
The actress and singer only needs an Oscar for an EGOT. Erivo won a Tony Award in 2016 in the best actress category for her role as Celie Harris Johnson in The Color Purple. She won a Grammy in 2017 in the best musical theater album category for the same role and won a Daytime Emmy Award later that year for her performance on Today alongside her The Color Purple castmates.
Anne Garefino
The television and film producer has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and has taken home five. She has won the outstanding animated program for programming less than one hour award for South Park in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013. Garefino won a Grammy in 2011 in the best musical theater album category for The Book of Mormon, which she produced. She also shared in The Book of Mormon's 2011 best musical Tony win.
Michael Giacchino
The composer has won one Emmy, one Oscar and three Grammys. He won an Emmy in 2005 for outstanding music composition for a series for the pilot episode of Lost. Giacchino won an Oscar in 2010 for best original score for the animated film Up. He won his first Grammy in 2008 for best score soundtrack album for Ratatouille and again in 2010 for Up. He also won a best instrumental composition Grammy for the song "Married Life," featured in Up.
Brian Grazer
The film and television producer won an Oscar in 2002 for the film A Beautiful Mind. He won his first Emmy for outstanding miniseries for From the Earth to the Moon in 1998. He then won in the outstanding comedy series category in 2004 for Arrested Development. His most recent Emmy Award was won in 2006 for outstanding drama series for 24. He won a Grammy in 2017 in the best music film category for The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years. Grazer was nominated for a Tony in 2008 for his work as a producer on Cry-Baby.
Ron Howard
Ron Howard won two Oscars, best picture and best director, at the 2002 ceremony for A Beautiful Mind. He won his first Primetime Emmy Award in 1998 in the outstanding miniseries category for From the Earth to the Moon and his second in 2004 for outstanding comedy series for Arrested Development. Howard won a Grammy in 2017 in the best musical film category for The Beatles: Eight Days a Week.
Jeremy Irons
The English actor only needs to win a Grammy to join the ranks of other EGOT winners. He won the best actor Oscar in 1991 for his role as Claus von Bulow in Reversal of Fortune. Irons has won three Emmy Awards, including outstanding voice-over performance for The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century, supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for Elizabeth I and outstanding narrator for Big Cat Week. He won lead actor in a play at the 1984 Tony Awards for his role in The Real Thing. Irons was previously nominated for a Grammy in 1984 for best spoken word or non-musical recording for The Real Thing.
Elton John
The singer has won five Grammys and has been nominated 34 times for the prestigious music awards. He has won best pop performance by a duo or group for "That’s What Friends Are For," best instrumental composition for "Basque," best male pop vocal performance for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," best male pop performance for "Candle in the Wind" and best musical show album for Aida. John was also honored in 2000 with the Grammy Legend Award. The singer won a Tony in 2000 alongside Tim Rice for their work with the Aida soundtrack. John won the best original song award at the 1995 Oscars for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," which was featured in The Lion King. The performer was nominated for an Emmy in 1995 for A Special Evening with Elton John, though he did not win.
James Earl Jones
The actor has won three Tony Awards throughout his career. His first win was in 1969 in the lead actor in a play category for his role in The Great White Hope. His second victory was in the same category in 1987 for his work in Fences. In 2017, Jones was honored with the Tony Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won two Emmys: one for supporting actor in a limited series for Heat Wave and one for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Gabriel's Fire, both in 1991. Jones won a Grammy Award for best spoken word album in 1977 for Great American Documents. The actor was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for his role in the film adaptation of The Great White Hope, though he did not win the award.
Quincy Jones
The musician and record producer only needs an Oscar to achieve EGOT status. Jones has been nominated for 79 Grammy awards and has won 27, including the Grammy Legend Award in 1991. Jones won a Tony Award in 2016 for his work as a producer on the latest revival of The Color Purple. He also won an Emmy Award in 1977 in the outstanding music composition category for the miniseries Roots. The musician has been nominated for seven Oscars, though he has never won in a competitive category. However, Jones did receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1996.
Rachel Bay Jones
The stage actress and singer won a Tony in the best featured actress in a musical category in 2017 for her role as Heidi in Dear Evan Hansen. She later won a Grammy for her work on the musical's soundtrack in 2018. Additionally, she shares a Daytime Emmy Award with the production's cast for their performance of the song "You Will Be Found" on Today.
John Kander
The composer has been nominated for 11 Tony Awards and has won three, all in the best original score category. His first win was in 1967 for Cabaret. He then won in 1981 for Woman of the Year. His most recent Tony win was in 1993 for Kiss of the Spiderwoman. Kander has won two Emmy Awards. His first win was in 1973 in the outstanding achievement in music, lyrics and special material category for Liza with a Z. His second win was in the same category in 1993 for his work on Liza Minnelli from Radio City Music Hall. Kander has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and won in the best score from an original cast show album category for Cabaret in 1967. The composer has never won an Oscar, though he was nominated in 1976 and in 2003 for best music, original song for his work featured in Funny Lady and Chicago, respectively.
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange is a two-time Oscar winner. Her first win was in 1983 in the best actress in a supporting role category for her role as Julie in Tootsie. She won her second Oscar in 1995 in the best actress in a leading role category for her role as Carly Marshall in Blue Sky. She has won three Emmy Awards. The first was in 2009 in the outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie category for her role as Edith Bouvier Bealein Grey Gardens. She won the same award in 2012 for her role as Constance Langdon in American Horror Story. Her most recent win was in 2014 for American Horror Story, though she won the award for playing Flona Goode in the anthology series. The actress won a Tony in 2016 for lead actress in a play for her role as Mary Tyrone in Long Day's Journey into Night.
Cyndi Lauper
The singer and songwriter has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards and has won two. In addition to winning best new artist in 1985, Lauper won best musical theater album in 2014 for her work as the songwriter and producer of Kinky Boots. She won a Tony Award in 2013 for best original score for the same musical. The songwriter was nominated in the same category in 2018 for SpongeBob SquarePants, though she did not win. Lauper won an Emmy Award in 1995 for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her role in the sitcom Mad About You.
John Legend
The singer has won 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career. In addition to winning best new artist in 2006, he has won best male R&B vocal performance three times, best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals twice, best R&B album twice, best R&B song and best song written for visual media. Legend won an Oscar with Common in 2015 in the best original song category for "Glory," which was featured in the film Selma. He also won a Tony in 2017 in the best revival of a play category for his role as a co-producer for Jitney. Legend is currently nominated for his role as Jesus Christ, as well as for serving as an executive producer, in NBC's production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Audra McDonald
McDonald has made a name for herself as a screen and stage performer. She has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and took one home in 2015 for her work on Live from Lincoln Center in the outstanding special class program category. McDonald won two Grammy Awards in 2009 for her work for Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny in the best classical album and best opera recording categories. The performer has won six Tony Awards. Her first win was in 1996 in the best featured actress in a play category for Master Class. Her most recent victory at the Tony Awards was for lead actress in a play in 2014 for her role as Billie Holiday in Lady Emerson's Bar and Grill.
Bette Midler
Bette Midler only needs an Oscar to complete her EGOT. The singer and actress has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards and has won three. She won best new artist at the 1974 ceremony. She then won best female vocal performance in 1981 for "The Rose" and record of the year in 1990 for "Wind Beneath My Wings." She has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards and won her first in 1977 in the outstanding special comedy, variety or musical category for Ol' Red Hair is Back. She won the outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program award in 1992 for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. She then won an Emmy in 1997 in the same category for Diva Las Vegas. Midler won a Special Tony Award in 1974, as well as lead actress in a musical in 2017 for her role in Hello, Dolly! The performer has been nominated for two best actress Oscars. The first nomination was for her role in The Rose in 1980, while the second nomination was for her role in For The Boys in 1992.
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli won the best actress in a leading role Oscar in 1973 for her turn as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. She won an Emmy the same year in the outstanding single program category for Liza with a "Z": A Concert for Television. Minnelli has won four Tony Awards. The first was in 1965 for best leading actress in a musical for Flora and the Red Menace. She won the Special Tony Award in 1974 for Liza at the Winter Garden. Her next Tony win was in 1978 in the best leading actress in a musical category for The Act. Minnelli's most recent Tony victory was in 2009 in the best special theatrical event category for Liza's at The Palace…! The performer was nominated for best traditional pop vocal performance in 1997 for Gently and again in 2010 for best traditional pop vocal album in 2010 for Liza's at The Palace…! at the Grammys, though she has never won the coveted recording award.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been nominated for five Tony Awards and currently has three under his belt. His first win was in 2008 in the best original score category for In the Heights. He then won best book of a musical and best original score for Hamilton in 2016. Miranda has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and has won three. His first was in 2009 for best musical theater album for In the Heights. He then won the same award in 2016 for Hamilton. In 2018, Miranda won best song written for visual media for the song "How Far I'll Go," featured in Moana. He won an Emmy Award in 2014 in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for "Bigger!," which was featured during the 67th Tony Awards. Miranda is currently nominated for an Emmy Award at the 2018 ceremony for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm. The performer was previously nominated for an Oscar in 2016 in the best original song category for "How Far I'll Go."
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren has won one Oscar, four Emmys and one Tony. Her Oscar win was in 2006 in the best actress category for her role as Her Majesty the Queen in The Queen. She won her first Emmy in 1996 in the outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie category for Prime Suspect 4: The Scent of Darkness. Her second win was in 1999 for The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone, her third was in 2006 for Elizabeth I and her fourth was in 2007 for Prime Suspect: The Final Act. She won a Tony in 2015 in the best actress in a play category for her work in The Audience.
James Moll
The film director and producer won an Emmy in 1996 in the outstanding informational special category for Survivors of the Holocaust. He won an Oscar in 1999 in the best documentary category for The Last Days. The director also won a Grammy in 2012 in the best long form music video category for Foo Fighters: Back and Forth.
Cynthia Nixon
Before Nixon ran against Andrew Cuomo to be the Democratic nominee for governor of New York in 2018, she already amassed three of the four top entertainment prizes necessary for an EGOT. The Sex and the City star won an Emmy in 2004 for her role as Miranda Hobbes, as well as in 2008 for her guest appearance on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The actress won a Grammy in 2009 for her work on the audiobook of An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore. She has also been nominated for four Tony Awards and has won two: one in 2006 for the lead actress in the play Rabbit Hole and one in 2017 for featured actress for The Little Foxes.
Al Pacino
The actor has been nominated for eight Oscars and won the best actor prize in 1993 for his role as Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in Scent of a Woman. He has been nominated for three Tonys and won in 1969 for featured actor in a play in Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? and in 1979 for lead actor in a play for The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel. Pacino has also won two Emmys. The first was in 2004 in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie category for his role as Roy Cohn in Angels in America. The second win was in 2010 in the same category for his role as Dr. Jack Kevorkian in You Don't Know Jack.
Trey Parker
Trey Parker only needs an Oscar to score an EGOT. Parker has won five Emmy Awards for his work on South Park, which he co-created with Matt Stone. South Park won outstanding animated program in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013. Parker won the Grammy for best musical theater album in 2012 for his work as a composer, lyricist and book writer alongside Robert Lopez and Stone for The Book of Mormon. Additionally, his work on The Book of Mormon earned him Tony awards for best musical, best book of a musical and best original score in 2011, alongside Lopez and Stone. Parker (and Casey Nicholaw) also won in the best direction of a musical category. While he has never won an Oscar, Parker was nominated in the best original song category for "Blame Canada" from South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in 2000.
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
The songwriting and composing duo, known as Pasek and Paul, only need an Emmy Award to achieve EGOT status. In 2017, the duo won best original song at the Oscars for "City of Stars," featured in La La Land. They won best original score at the Tonys the same year for their work on Dear Evan Hansen. Pasek and Paul later won a Grammy in 2018 for best musical theater album for the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack.
Ben Platt
The performer won big during the 2017-2018 awards season. Platt won the best actor in a musical Tony in 2017 for his lead role in Dear Evan Hansen. He then won a Grammy in 2018 in the best musical theater album category for his work on the show's soundtrack. Platt also won a Daytime Emmy Award with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen the same year for the performance of "You Will Be Found" on Today.
Christopher Plummer
Plummer won the best supporting actor Oscar in 2012 for his role in the film Beginners. The actor has been nominated for seven Emmys and has won two. His first Emmy win was in 1977 in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series category for his role as Roscoe Hayward in Arthur Hailey's The Moneychangers. His second win was in 1994 in the outstanding voiceover performance category for narrating Madeline. The actor won his first Tony in 1974 in the lead actor in a musical category for his performance in Cyrano. His second Tony win was in 1997 in the lead actor in a play category for Barrymore. Plummer was nominated for a Grammy in 1986 for best recording for children for the album E.T.A. Hoffmann/Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker.
Sid Ramin
The orchestrator, arranger and composer only needs to win a Tony to become an EGOT recipient. He won an Oscar in 1961 for best original score for the film adaption of West Side Story. Ramin won a Grammy the same year for the soundtrack for the film. He later won a Daytime Emmy in 1982 for his work as a composer on All My Children.
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave has won an Oscar, two Emmys and a Tony. She won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1977 for her role as the titular character in Julia. The actress won her first Emmy in 1981 in the outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie category for Playing for Time. She then won the outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie category for If These Walls Could Talk 2 in 2000. She has been nominated for three Tony Awards, all for best actress in a play, and she won for her performance in Long Day's Journey into Night in 2003. Redgrave was nominated for a Grammy in 2001 in the best spoken word album for children category for Oscar Wilde: The Selfish Giant & The Nightingale and The Rose.
Tim Rice
Rice has won three Oscars, all in the best original song category. His first win was in 1993 for "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. The second win was in 1995 for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King. Rice's most recent Oscar win was in 1997 for "You Must Love Me" from Evita. The lyricist won three Grammys in 1994 in the best musical album for children, song of the year and best song written specifically for a motion picture or for television categories, all for his work on the Aladdin soundtrack and the song "A Whole New World." Rice has won three Tony Awards. He won best book of a musical and original score in 1980 for his work for Evita. Rice also won best original score in 2000 for Aida. The lyricist is currently nominated for an Emmy for his work as an executive producer on NBC's production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live.
Martin Scorsese
Scorsese has many professional titles, including director, producer, screenwriter, actor and film historian. He won an Oscar for best director for the 2006 film The Departed. He has won two Emmy Awards: one for outstanding direction for nonfiction programming for the documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World in 2012 and one for outstanding directing for a drama series for Boardwalk Empire in 2011. Scorsese won the Grammy Award for best music film in 2006 for his work on Bob Dylan's "No Direction Home" music video. While Scorsese directed the 1977 musical The Act, he has never received a Tony nomination.
Marc Shaiman
The composer and lyricist won an Emmy in 1992 in the outstanding writing in a variety or music program category for his work on the 64th annual Academy Awards. Shaiman won a Grammy Award in 2002 in the best musical show album category for Hairspray, for which he wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics. The composer later won a Tony for best original score in 2003 for the musical. Shaiman has been nominated for five Oscars throughout his career, though he has never won.
Bill Sherman
The composer, producer, arranger and orchestrator won a Tony in 2008 for best orchestrations for In the Heights. Sherman won a Grammy in 2009 in the best musical theater album category for In the Heights, then again in 2016 for Hamilton. He won his first Daytime Emmy in 2011 in the outstanding original song for children's and animation category for his work on Sesame Street. He then won outstanding original song for "Power of Yet" and "A Song About Songs" featured on Sesame Street in 2015 and in 2018.
Maggie Smith
The actress has won 58 awards throughout her career, including two Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony. Her first Oscar was won in 1969, in the best actress category, for her role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She later won the best supporting actress award in 1978 for her work in California Suite. Smith won her first Emmy in 2003 in the outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or special category for her work in My House in Umbria. Her next Emmy was won in 2011 in the same category for her role as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey. She won the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award in 2012 and again in 2016 for her Downton Abbey role. Smith won a Tony in 1990 in the best actress in a play category for her role in Lettice and Lovage.
Stephen Sondheim
The composer and lyricist has won eight Grammys, eight Tonys and one Oscar. Sondheim's first Grammy was won in 1970 in the best score for an original cast album category for Company. His most recent win was in 2010 for best musical cast show album for West Side Story. He won his first Tony in 1963 in the best musical category for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Sondheim eventually won a special Tony for lifetime achievement in theatre in 2008. He won an Oscar in 1990 for best song "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)," featured in Dick Tracy.
Matt Stone
The co-creator of South Park has won five Emmy Awards for the show. He won in the outstanding animated program category in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2013. Stone won a Grammy alongside Robert Lopez and frequent collaborator Trey Parker for the best musical theater album for The Book of Mormon in 2011. The creative team won two Tonys for the same musical in 2011 in the best book of a musical and best original score categories.
Barbra Streisand
The veteran performer has been nominated for 42 Grammys and has won eight. In addition to awards including album of the year and best female vocal performance, Streisand has won two non-competitive awards at Grammy ceremonies, including the legend award in 1992 and the lifetime achievement award in 1994. She has been nominated for five Oscars and won in 1969 for best actress in Funny Girl and in 1977 for best original song for "Evergreen" from A Star is Born. The actress has won four Emmy Awards. The first win was in 1965 for My Name is Barbra in the outstanding individual achievement in entertainment category and her most recent win was in 2001 for Timeless: Live in Concert. While Streisand won the special Tony Award in 1970, she is not considered an EGOT recipient because that was a non-competitive award.
Charles Strouse
The composer and lyricist has won three Tony Awards. His first win was in 1961 in the best musical category for Bye Bye Birdie. His next victory at the Tonys was in 1970 in the same category for Applause. Strouse then won best original score at the 1977 Tony Awards for Annie. He also won two Grammys for the original cast album of Annie in 1977. Strouse won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1996 in the outstanding music and lyrics category for the song "Let's Settle Down," which was featured in the television adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie.
Lily Tomlin
The actress has been nominated for 25 Emmys and has won six. In addition to currently being nominated at the 2018 ceremony for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role on Grace and Frankie, she has won in the outstanding comedy-variety, best writing in a comedy-variety and outstanding voiceover performance categories. Tomlin won a Grammy in 1971 in the best comedy recording category for This Is a Recording. The actress has won two Tony Awards, a special award 1977 and best actress in a play in 1986 for her role in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. Tomlin was nominated for an Oscar in 1976 in the best supporting actress category for Nashville, though she did not take home the award.
Dick Van Dyke
Van Dyke won a Tony in 1961 in the best performance by a lead actor in a musical category for his role as Albert Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie. The actor has been nominated for nine Emmys and has won four in competitive categories. Van Dyke's first Emmy win was in 1964 in the outstanding continued performance by an actor in a series category for The Dick Van Dyke Show. He won the same award in 1966. The actor won the outstanding individual achievement in entertainment Emmy in 1965 for The Dick Van Dyke Show and the outstanding comedy-variety or music series award in 1977 for Van Dyke and Company. He was also honored with the Hall of Fame Emmy award in 1995. The actor won a Grammy in 1964 for his work on the Mary Poppins soundtrack in the best recording for children category. The soundtrack was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.
John Williams
The composer, conductor and pianist needs a Tony to complete his EGOT. Williams has won five Oscars, all for best original score. His first Oscar was for his work on Fiddler on the Roof in 1972, while he earned his most recent Oscar in 1994 for Schindler's List. He has won 24 Grammys. The first was won in 1976 in the best original score written for visual media category for Jaws. Williams recently won a Grammy in 2018 in the best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella category for "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra" from the musical Catch Me If You Can. He has also won three Emmys throughout his career. His first win was in 1968 in the outstanding achievement in musical composition category for Heidi. He won the same category in 1971 for his work on Jane Eyre. In 2009, Williams won in the outstanding original main title theme category for his work on Great Performances.
Tony Walton
The set and costume designer won an Oscar in 1980 in the best art direction-set decoration category for All That Jazz. He later won an Emmy in 1986 for his work on Death of a Salesman. Walton has won three Tonys, all in the scenic set design category. His first win was in 1973 for Pippin. His next win was in 1986 for his work for The House of Blue Leaves. His most recent win at the Tony Awards was in 1992 for his work on Guys and Dolls.
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has won seven Tonys throughout his career. He won two Tonys in 1983; one for best original score and one for best musical for Cats. In 1995, he won in the same categories for Sunset Boulevard. Webber won best original score for his work on Evita in 1980. The composer also won best musical in 1988 for The Phantom of the Opera. Additionally, Webber won the Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2018. The composer has won three Grammy awards — the first was in 1986 for Requiem in the best contemporary composition category, and he won the Grammy Legend Award in 1990. Webber won an Oscar in 1996 for the best original song for "You Must Love Me," which was featured in the film adaption of Evita. The composer is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for his work as an executive producer on NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live.
Kate Winslet
The actress only needs to win a Tony in order to become an EGOT recipient. Winslet has been nominated for seven Oscars and won her first in 2009 for best actress in The Reader. She won a Grammy in 2000 in the best spoken word album for children category for her work with Listen to the Storyteller. The actress has been nominated for two Emmy awards and won her first in 2011 for her role as the titular character in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce.