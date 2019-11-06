Next Gen 2019: Hollywood's 35 Rising Executives 35 and Under

It was Turner who got the call in 2017 when Will Smith's manager, Miguel Melendez, wanted to introduce the actor to YouTube and Instagram. The Los Angeles native, who grew up around the industry thanks to his mother, a model, actress and hatmaker, had already built his digital bona fides at Ryan Seacrest Productions, where he developed an online and social strategy for the host's radio show and other media properties. The Cal State Northridge dropout had wanted to be a director of photography but says he "never really had the patience for film" and enjoyed digital's fast pace. With Smith, the goal was to create an online identity driven by his focus on entertaining, inspiring and instructing audiences. Today Smith, who has 39 million Instagram followers and 7 million YouTube subscribers, is considered one of the most social-media-savvy entertainers around. "Will's personality was perfect for social media long before he was ever on social media," says Turner, who through Smith's Westbrook Media now also oversees the social strategy for Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, Jaden Smith's Just Water brand and actor John Boyega.

THE PERSON I'D SWITCH JOBS WITH FOR A DAY

"[Twitter CEO] Jack Dorsey, so I can add an 'edit tweet' feature, at least for a day."

TALENT I’M DYING TO WORK WITH

“Jennifer Garner. Her Instagram is hilarious and deserving of every accolade.”

MOST SURPRISING SHOW IN MY NETFLIX QUEUE

“Blown Away, the (amazing) Canadian glass-blowing docuseries.”

LAST TIME I TRULY DISCONNECTED

"A trip to Vancouver a couple months ago, but my girlfriend would disagree.”

BIGGEST CHANGE I’VE WITNESSED IN HOLLYWOOD

“It’s been rewarding to witness the shift of influence in meetings from managers, marketers and publicists to social media strategists and content creatives. For a long time, social media managers were viewed as a necessary nuisance to be seen and not heard, but now with the success or failure of projects riding on the efficacy of their social campaigns, we now have a seat at the table.”