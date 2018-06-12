Kids' Choice Sports Awards: Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Katie Ledecky Among Nominees (Exclusive)
NBA star Chris Paul is set to host the ceremony, airing Saturday, July 21, on Nickelodeon.
Only one awards show combines sports stars and slime, and the fifth annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards has revealed which athletes could get covered in the green goo as nominees in several categories were unveiled Tuesday.
Competitive swimmer Katie Ledecky scored two nominations, for favorite female athlete and clutch player of the year, in the categories listed below, the nominees for which The Hollywood Reporter is revealing exclusively.
Other athletes who scored nominations include Cristiano Ronaldo, Venus Williams, Adam Rippon, Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Chloe Kim and Kevin Durant. Additional categories and nominees will be revealed later.
Starting Tuesday, kids will be able to vote for their favorite athletes and sports moments of the year on KCS2018.com.
The Kids' Choice Sports Awards, set to be hosted by Houston Rockets' point guard Chris Paul and airing at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, celebrates the best sports moments and athletes throughout the year. Athletes will be honored in a number of categories, including favorite male athlete, favorite female athlete, king of swag and queen of swag. Other categories include best cannon, which honors athletes with the best throwing arm; biggest powerhouse, which acknowledges the athlete with the most force on their respective field or court; and clutch player of the year, which honors an individual athlete’s importance to their team.
The 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards is produced by Done and Dusted in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz and Shelly Sumpter Gillyard are executive producers. Constance Schwartz and Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment will serve as executive producers, alongside Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted, with Hamilton also serving as director of the show.
A list of nominees announced so far, along with Nickelodeon's description of each award, follows.
-
Favorite Male Athlete
They are, simply put, the best athletes of the year. Driving the offense or barreling through the toughest defense, they never cease to amaze fans with their athleticism, moves and mastery of the game. In short, the nominees for these two categories represent the best male and female athletes currently competing in traditional sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo (La Liga, Real Madrid C.F., Portugal National Football team)
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
José Altuve (MLB, Houston Astros)
LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)
Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
-
Favorite Female Athlete
They are, simply put, the best athletes of the year. Driving the offense or barreling through the toughest defense, they never cease to amaze fans with their athleticism, moves and mastery of the game. In short, the nominees for these two categories represent the best male and female athletes currently competing in traditional sports.
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride, US Women’s National Team)
Chloe Kim (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)
Jamie Anderson (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer, US Team)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)
Sloane Stephens (WTA)
Venus Williams (WTA)
-
King of Swag
All professional athletes do incredible things, but there are a select few who also look incredible while they’re doing it. The male and female nominees in this category are the best dressed and most stylin’ athletes off the court. The King of Swag and the Queen of Swag are two separate awards that will be presented together.
Adam Rippon (Professional Figure Skater, US Team)
Chris Paul (NBA, Houston Rockets)
Neymar da Silva Santos, Jr. (France Ligue 1, Brazil National Football Team, Paris Saint-Germain)
Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants)
P.K. Subban (NHL, Nashville Predators)
Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)
Travis Kelce (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)
-
Queen of Swag
All professional athletes do incredible things, but there are a select few who also look incredible while they’re doing it. The male and female nominees in this category are the best dressed and most stylin’ athletes off the court. The King of Swag and the Queen of Swag are two separate awards that will be presented together.
Brighton Zeuner (Professional Skateboarder)
Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing, US Team)
Jamie Anderson (Professional Snowboarder)
Michelle Wie (LPGA)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Skylar Diggins-Smith (WNBA, Dallas Wings)
Sydney Leroux (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
-
Best Cannon
Some of the most incredible arms in sports belong to athletes from the worlds of baseball, football and tennis. This category honors the outfielders, pitchers, catchers, quarterbacks and tennis players with the strongest arms in the game.
Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)
Clayton Kershaw (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)
Corey Kluber (MLB, Cleveland Indians)
Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)
Justin Verlande (MLB, Houston Astros)
Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks)
-
Biggest Powerhouse
This award honors those players that are an undeniable force on the field and on the court. Like a freight train or a Mack Truck, these athletes have so much power in their play that they cannot be stopped. They are the sluggers who hit the farthest homeruns, the tennis players with the fastest serves, the power forwards that slam dunk with such force they can shatter a backboard, the running backs that move with such power that it takes an entire team to stop them, and are the most unstoppable players in sports this year.
Anthony Davis (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)
Draymond Green (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA, Milwaukee Bucks)
Joel Embiid (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Rob Gronkowski (NFL, New England Patriots)
Rose Namajunas (MMA)
Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)
-
Clutch Player of the Year
Teammates rely on these athletes to make the plays when it counts the most. Their participation is clutch to the success of their teams, and the fans know it. The nominees in this category come from a variety of sports and alter the game just by being on the field.
Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC, US Women’s National Team)
Chris Paul (NBA, Houston Rockets)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer, US Team)
Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona, Argentina National Football Team)
Nick Foles (NFL, Philadelphia Eagles)