Kids' Choice Sports Awards: Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Katie Ledecky Among Nominees (Exclusive)

Only one awards show combines sports stars and slime, and the fifth annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards has revealed which athletes could get covered in the green goo as nominees in several categories were unveiled Tuesday.

Competitive swimmer Katie Ledecky scored two nominations, for favorite female athlete and clutch player of the year, in the categories listed below, the nominees for which The Hollywood Reporter is revealing exclusively.

Other athletes who scored nominations include Cristiano Ronaldo, Venus Williams, Adam Rippon, Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Chloe Kim and Kevin Durant. Additional categories and nominees will be revealed later.

Starting Tuesday, kids will be able to vote for their favorite athletes and sports moments of the year on KCS2018.com.

The Kids' Choice Sports Awards, set to be hosted by Houston Rockets' point guard Chris Paul and airing at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, celebrates the best sports moments and athletes throughout the year. Athletes will be honored in a number of categories, including favorite male athlete, favorite female athlete, king of swag and queen of swag. Other categories include best cannon, which honors athletes with the best throwing arm; biggest powerhouse, which acknowledges the athlete with the most force on their respective field or court; and clutch player of the year, which honors an individual athlete’s importance to their team.

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards is produced by Done and Dusted in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz and Shelly Sumpter Gillyard are executive producers. Constance Schwartz and Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment will serve as executive producers, alongside Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted, with Hamilton also serving as director of the show.

A list of nominees announced so far, along with Nickelodeon's description of each award, follows.