Noah Centineo Debuts on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

Will Smith rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the second week in a row, leading Kevin Hart on the ranking dated Sept. 12.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 4.

Following Smith and Hart is To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo, Donald Glover and George Takei in the top five.

Centineo, who starts at No. 3, isn’t the only actor to reach the top 10 for the first time, as Stephen Amell and Gabrielle Union also enter the chart’s higher reaches at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.