Noah Centineo Debuts on Top Actors Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Will Smith rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the second week in a row, leading Kevin Hart on the ranking dated Sept. 12.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 4.
Following Smith and Hart is To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo, Donald Glover and George Takei in the top five.
Centineo, who starts at No. 3, isn’t the only actor to reach the top 10 for the first time, as Stephen Amell and Gabrielle Union also enter the chart’s higher reaches at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Sept. 12), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Jada Pinkett Smith
Last week: 5
-
9. Tommy Chong
Last week: 11
-
8. Gabrielle Union
Last week: 16
-
7. Stephen Amell
Last week: -
“Worth it,” Amell posted on Instagram accompanying a shirtless photo taken post-wrestling match with Christopher Daniels on Sept. 1. The Arrow star lost the match, but he nonetheless jumped 384 percent in Instagram favorites to 2.1 million overall, led by the shirtless shot.
-
6. Zendaya
Last week: 6
-
5. George Takei
Last week: 6
-
4. Donald Glover
Last week: -
Glover’s sizable boost in all chart metrics – led by 862,000 YouTube likes and 25,000 Twitter retweets – follows the debut of his latest music video as Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer” on Sept. 2. The clip, co-directed by Glover, features a score of animated versions of celebrities, including Top Actors No. 1 Will Smith
-
3. Noah Centineo
Last week: -
The buzzy 22-year-old star of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before debuts at No. 3 with a total of 2.3 million Twitter likes and a boost of 210,000 new followers in the tracking week. Centineo’s social boost comes via a mix of both humorous and deep-thinking tweets.
-
2. Kevin Hart
Last week: 2
-
1. Will Smith
Last week: 1