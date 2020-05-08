'Now See This' Newsletter: A Mark Ruffalo Tragedy and a Silly Animated Comedy
Proper Weekend TV Preparation
One should not simply transition from the bleak news of the world to HBO’s adaptation of I Know This Much Is True, which premieres Sunday. Brace yourself for Mark Ruffalo’s award-worthy double turn by spending some time with Hulu’s aggressively silly animated Solar Opposites, which gets better as it goes along.
2 Dead 2 Me
The first season of Netflix’s Dead to Me used a steady string of thriller twists and cliffhangers as a somewhat flimsy pretext for a pair of spectacular performances from leads Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. THR TV critic Inkoo Kang called the second season an “unnecessary sequel,” while series creator Liz Feldman discussed the genre mashup and supporting the show’s two stars in this week’s TV’s Top 5 podcast.
We’ll Always Have Paris
Netflix’s The Eddy from Damien Chazelle is a slog of a series, but it’s a gorgeous travelogue of Paris. So why not cut out the not-so-dramatic, jazz-heavy middle man and head to OnDemand to watch Paris-set episodes of House Hunters International? It’s always fun to spend 22 minutes looking at overpriced property with realtor Adrian Leeds. That woman LOVES the Marais.
Another Chance to Catch 'Pitch'
How hungry are audiences for sports? It isn’t just the barrage of coverage and viewership for The Last Dance on ESPN. Baseball fans have been watching Korean professional baseball in front of empty stadiums. So maybe this is the perfect time for Fox’s short-lived Pitch to arrive back on Hulu. Dan Fogelman’s other TV show from the 2016 fall launch — This Is Us is still doing OK — Pitch focused on the first female player in Major League Baseball and should have been a star-making vehicle for Kylie Bunbury. It was canceled after one season, but Fogelman keeps teasing a possible resurrection.
Looking for Love in All the Right TV Places
Yes, there’s a love story in Pitch, but it was probably the thing the show did worst. Looking for some better TV love stories to make you swoon? Inkoo and I have you covered with our latest list of quarantine recommendations!
Some Homework
TNT’s endlessly gestating TV adaptation of Snowpiercer finally premieres on May 17. If you haven’t seen Bong Joon Ho’s original film, it’s probably his most accessible movie and it’s on Netflix! Then continue down that rabbit hole and watch Director Bong’s Okja, also on Netflix. Then keep going! Parasite, winner of the best picture Oscar centuries ago back in February, is on Hulu, as is 2009’s Mother. Keep going! The director’s first film, Barking Dogs Never Bite, is also on Hulu or on Tubi. It looks like Memories of Murder is a bit tougher to stream. Sorry!
This Week's 'THR' Staff Pick
Aaron Couch, senior editor of THR’s Heat Vision blog — subscribe to that newsletter as well! — recommends a quick bite courtesy of Quibi. He writes: “There's almost no time wasted in Quibi's The Stranger, which by minute three establishes that Dane DeHaan's character is a creep and by minute six establishes he's a horrible person as you watch him terrorize his rideshare driver (Maika Monroe). I watched it all in one sitting, which reminded me of why I miss movie theaters, where you (hopefully) don’t have a second screen in your hands to distract you.”