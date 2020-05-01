'Now See This' Newsletter: An ‘Upload’ to Download and a Trip to ‘Hollywood’

This weekend is full of uneven new releases, including Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Hollywood, which boasts fine performances but has a muddled message. More satisfying is Greg Daniels’ Upload, which I called a “scathing and hilarious” satire of late-stage capitalism and the afterlife, even if it’s also a kinda so-so murder mystery. Check out the TV’s Top 5 podcast interview with Greg Daniels as well.

Get an Afterlife

For some reason, the writers room for NBC’s Parks and Recreation has proven to be a breeding ground for afterlife comedies — so after you’ve checked out Upload, Mike Schur’s The Good Place and Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard’s Amazon comedy Forever should be on your radar. And while it’s unrelated to Parks and Rec, at least so far as I know, Albert Brooks’ great afterlife comedy Defending Your Life just happens to be airing on HBO on Sunday morning, so set your DVR!