'Now See This' Newsletter: Finding Sports in a Hopeless Place

It’s been nearly two years since ESPN and Netflix announced a 10-part docuseries about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, which makes Jason Hehir’s interview-packed take on the end of the Michael Jordan dynasty easily the week’s most anticipated new release. Starting April 19 and through the next five weeks, you can watch a series I called “a tremendously engaging, ridiculously fun assemblage of spectacular basketball footage and reasonably introspective interviews with almost everybody you'd hope to hear from on the subject.”

What Other Critics Are Saying About The Last Dance

Chicago’s finest are fans, with Phil Rosenthal calling it “a perfect diversion and a tribute to shared sacrifice” and Richard Roeper saying that “Not only were the Bulls a team for the ages, they also gave us a sports soap opera for the ages.”