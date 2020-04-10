Now See This Newsletter: Now Imagine an 'Insecure'-'Killing Eve' Crossover
Welcome to Now See This, THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg’s weekly viewer guide newsletter dedicated to cutting through the daunting clutter of the broadcast, cable and streaming TV landscape! Comments and suggestions welcome at daniel.fienberg@thr.com.
This is a web version of THR's Now You See This newsletter. To receive the newsletter by email each week, click here.
-
A Weekend of Female Badassery
I don't know how Issa Rae's character from Insecure — whose name is also Issa — would get along with Jodie Comer's and Sandra Oh's characters from Killing Eve, but I would definitely watch a crossover between the two shows, which are now vying for Sunday primetime real estate. Maybe Issa Rae would make a good fifth-season showrunner for Killing Eve. Admit it. Now you're curious.
-
A Split Decision on HBO's 'Run'
THR's Inkoo Kang didn't especially like HBO's Run, calling it "half-measured on nearly every level: neither British or American, not quite satisfying character study or compelling mystery, not really relatable or escapist, not especially good or outright bad." I thought it was a wonderful vehicle, especially for Merritt Wever and also for Domhnall Gleeson and didn't mind a plot and tone that could most generously be described as "all over the freakin' place." Go in cold on the plot, at least.
-
Amusing Times With Awful People
Netflix's Brews Brothers desperately wants to be The League, only for beer brewing. But if you haven't seen The League, it's a much better and much funnier story about a group of friends and their shared obsession. Plus, all its seasons are available on Hulu. Oh, and Inkoo and I had some suggestions for great ensemble casts to welcome into your pandemic-mandated home confinement.
-
Got Some Very Small Windows of Time to Kill?
Quibi's launch couldn't have come at a weirder time, given that the service's entire MO was built around watching quick programming bites between meetings and mid-commute. Instead, the service's revised motto could be "The food is mediocre — and such small portions." I reviewed 24 new Quibi shows and found two — Run This City and I Promise — that I thought were actually good.
-
A Car-Flipping, Urine-Drinking Good Time
Are you caught up on Better Call Saul? You should be. While the TV-viewing world has been obsessing with Tiger King — it may be time to move on, folks — the Breaking Bad prequel has quietly been having its best season. If you've checked out last week's phenomenal "Bagman" episode, be sure to read my two-part interview with director (and series co-creator) Vince Gilligan. Oh, and next week's episode? It might be even better.
-
Some Homework
It's hard to know how to prepare for next week's premiere of FX on Hulu's star-studded Mrs. America, so let's think a little bit outside the box. Why not check out a few Mad Men episodes written by Mrs. America creator Dahvi Waller, namely "The Beautiful Girls," "Wee Small Hours" and "My Old Kentucky Home." Not only are all three episodes stone-cold classics, but they're a '60s cultural snapshot, offering a reminder of why the fight over the Equal Rights Amendment was so important. Oh, and check out Waller in the Showrunner's Spotlight in this week's TV's Top 5 podcast.
-
This Week's THR Staff Pick
Senior writer Gary Baum recommends another show on Dahvi Waller's résumé, this one available in full on Netflix. Baum writes, "During quarantine I've revisited the exquisite, utopic Halt and Catch Fire, one of our most humane considerations of the possibilities and limitations of social connection through technology. It'll make you feel nostalgic for prelapsarian Silicon Valley and develop an affectionate attitude toward the founders of, say, Zoom — which you probably shouldn't."