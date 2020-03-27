'Now See This' Newsletter: Taking Quarantine 'One Day at a Time'
Hold on Tight, We'll Muddle Through
If you’re anything like me, you’re craving TV comfort food right now, and with its big heart, broad multicam laughs and a spectacular cast led by Rita Moreno, Pop TV’s One Day at a Time is just that. THR TV critic Inkoo Kang called the cast “a perfectly calibrated comedy machine.” You can also check out co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett’s interview on this week’s TV’s Top 5 podcast.
Got Any Other Great Latinx Comedies?
TV isn’t always fast to recognize an underserved demographic, but there are currently several other Latinx-driven comedies to check out if you enjoyed One Day at a Time. The entirety of the great Jane the Virgin is on Netflix and also good for family viewing. Less family-friendly but also tremendous is Starz’s Vida, which I’ve called “the sexiest show on TV” and which will be launching its final season on April 26. And if you’re looking for something truly strange, catch up on HBO’s Los Espookys, a show I described as “a droll delight.”
Now How About Something Less Comforting?
Netflix’s Unorthodox is inspiring and spiritually rich, but this story of a young woman fleeing her Hasidic Jewish enclave in Brooklyn also plays as a harrowing international thriller. I praised star Shira Haas’ “vulnerable-then-fierce performance” and the four-episode drama’s provocative intimacy.
Is There a Version of 'Ozark' That's Actually FUN?
Yes, I actually liked the third season of Ozark much more than I expected to. But if you love the logistics of money laundering but wish Ozark were a little zippier, there’s NBC’s Good Girls. Though it lacks the prestige bona fides, its storylines move fast, its cliffhangers are reliably surprising and its cast — led by Retta, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks — is top-notch. Plus, it’s all available on Hulu.
I'm Sick of Pasta and Beans and Canned Vegetables. Help!
Funny you should mention that! This week, Inkoo and I put together a list of 10 great shows to check out if your taste buds are also in quarantine, ranging from Ugly Delicious to Hannibal.
Some Homework
Even if you aren’t sure you’re in the mood for Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark, based on the life of crime-solving juvenile journalist Hilde Lysiak, you want to check out star Brooklynn Prince’s astonishing performance in Sean Baker’s 2017 film The Florida Project. It was my favorite movie of that year.
Some Bonus Sports Content to Hook You (See, Because Kareem Was Famous for His Hook Shot)
This week should have been baseball's opening day, March Madness and a key pre-playoffs stretch of the NBA season. If you're missing sports, THR columnist — and guy who knows a thing or two about sports — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers six favorite sports movies to get you through these sedentary times.
This Week's THR Staff Pick
Senior staff writer Chris Gardner recommends not one series but a genre. Gardner suggests: "As much as I want to impress by pitching an of-the-moment satirical comedy or an auteur-driven drama from the '70s, I say dig in deep on late night. We're living through a pandemic and the way hosts like Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Seth Meyers and the Jimmys (Kimmel and Fallon) are handling working from home while producing can't-miss digital content is, well, not to be missed. It's necessary levity with a little voyeuristic tease for interior design lovers. I'm into it!"