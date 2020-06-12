'Now See This' Newsletter: Weekend Most 'Fowl'
Welcome to Now See This, THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg’s weekly viewer guide newsletter dedicated to cutting through the daunting clutter of the broadcast, cable and streaming TV landscape! Comments and suggestions welcome at daniel.fienberg@thr.com.
This is a web version of THR's Now You See This newsletter. To receive the newsletter by email each week, click here.
-
Slow Weekend
This is the lightest weekend of new TV releases in memory. The Netflix medical docuseries Lenox Hill premiered midweek and I thought it was fine. Netflix’s fourth season of F Is for Family remains an unruly good time, while Hulu’s Crossing Swords is not particularly funny.
-
Let's All Go to The Movies — From Our Couches
TV options may be light, but it’s a great weekend for movies on streaming services. Or at least a big weekend. THR chief film critic David Rooney raves at the “raw power” of Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods from Spike Lee. He’s less enamored with Disney+’s Artemis Fowl, which he calls “busy and exhausting.” And if you feel like paying for an OnDemand film, Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island converted THR’s reviews editor Jon Frosch into a Pete Davidson fan.
-
And What Is Dan Actually Watching?
I’ve still got plenty of upcoming shows to watch and there’s always — God forbid — the news, but you know what I’ve been using for an emotional pick-me-up? Netflix food shows. The new season of Somebody Feed Phil is full of joy and good eats, plus unexpected pockets of emotion, while the premiere of the second season of Ugly Delicious, with David Chang coming to terms with the idea of fatherhood, is possibly one of the year’s best hours of TV.
-
To the 'Victor' Go the Spoils
That makes Hulu’s Love, Victor the highest-profile newcomer on the immediate horizon. THR’s Inkoo Kang says of the 10-episode series sequel to Greg Berlanti’s 2018 film Love, Simon, “Love, Victor shares many of the strengths, and unfortunately even more of the timidity, that divided Simon's audience.” In this week’s TV’s Top 5, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger discuss expanding the Love, Simon world and moving the show from Disney+ to Hulu.
-
'America to Me' for You
Starz announced last week that it was making Steve James’ documentary series America To Me (plus a group of docs amplifying Black voices) available for free. America to Me was the best thing I saw at Sundance 2018 and was my favorite TV show of the year. The look at a year in the life of a Chicago-area public school is both substantive and entertaining. If you haven’t seen it, move it ahead of literally anything else on your to-watch list.
-
Some Homework
CBS All Access has seven seasons of the original Raymond Burr Perry Mason available to stream. Where are seasons nine and six? No clue. But that’s roughly 213 episodes that you can binge before HBO’s new Perry Mason, starring Matthew Rhys, premieres. At 53-ish minutes per episode, that’s around 188 hours of TV to watch in 10 days if you want to get all of the nuances of the new series. Get on that. [Disclaimer: The total number of episodes of Perry Mason required to understand HBO’s Perry Mason is somewhere between “zero” and “one.”]
-
This Week’s THR Staff Pick
If you’re at home with wee ones, THR.com managing editor Kimberly Nordyke has a practical recommendation: “With three young children, I don't have time (or energy!) at the end of the day to watch much adult fare (sob!). But my husband and I have been watching a lot of home-improvement shows with our kids. One we recently discovered that they love is Get Out of My Room, which airs on Universal Kids. Two siblings get full-bedroom makeovers and have a say in designing the other's room. Fortunately, no sibling arguments have broken out over the end result! Bonus: I've gotten a lot of cool and easy decorating ideas I'm going to use at home.”