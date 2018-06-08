9 Female-Led Heist Movies

While there are many heist films that star men, a diverse array of movies in the genre feature women in the lead roles.

Films like Ocean’s Eleven and The Town have often overshadowed female-led cinematic capers ranging from the 1988 Jamie Lee Curtis-starrer A Fish Called Wanda to more recent star-studded ensemble movies like 1996's Set It Off, 2013's Spring Breakers and this year's Ocean's 8.

Indeed, women are able to anchor crime-action films just as well as their male counterparts.

Read on for more memorable heist films that put women at the center of the stories.