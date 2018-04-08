The Olivier Awards 2018: Full List of Winners

The biggest night in British theater, the Olivier Awards, took place on a rain-soaked Sunday night in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton went into the evening with 13 nominations, the most for any production in the honors' history, and all eyes were on the revolutionary musical as it looked to break the record set by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which won nine Oliviers in 2017.

In the end, while Hamilton dominated proceedings, it had to make do with seven wins, equalling with Matilda in 2012 haul as the most awards received for a musical.

See the full list of winners below.