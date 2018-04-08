The Olivier Awards 2018: Full List of Winners
'Hamilton' dominated with seven wins, while top honors also went to 'The Ferryman' and 'Angels in America,' with Bryan Cranston, Sam Mendes, Shirley Henderson and Laura Donnelly among those taking home prizes.
The biggest night in British theater, the Olivier Awards, took place on a rain-soaked Sunday night in London's Royal Albert Hall.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton went into the evening with 13 nominations, the most for any production in the honors' history, and all eyes were on the revolutionary musical as it looked to break the record set by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which won nine Oliviers in 2017.
In the end, while Hamilton dominated proceedings, it had to make do with seven wins, equalling with Matilda in 2012 haul as the most awards received for a musical.
See the full list of winners below.
-
Best New Musical
Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER
An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre
Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic
Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre
-
Best New Play
The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre - WINNER
Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre
-
Best Musical Revival
Follies at National Theatre – Olivier - WINNER
42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
On The Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
-
Best Play Revival
Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton - WINNER
Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall
-
Best New Comedy
Labour Of Love at Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER
Dry Powder at Hampstead Theatre
Mischief Movie Night at Arts Theatre
The Miser at Garrick Theatre
-
Best Actor in a Musical
Giles Terera for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER
Ciaran Hinds for Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic
John McCrea for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
Jamael Westman for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
-
Best Actress in a Musical
Shirley Henderson for Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic - WINNER
Janie Dee for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
Imelda Staunton for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
Josie Walker for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
-
Best Actor in a Play
Bryan Cranston for Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Paddy Considine for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Andrew Garfield for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Andrew Scott for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
-
Best Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre - WINNER
Lesley Manville for Long Day's Journey Into Night at Wyndham’s Theatre
Audra McDonald for Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill at Wyndham's Theatre
Imelda Staunton for Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
-
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Michael Jibson for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER
Ross Noble for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre
Jason Pennycooke for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Cleve September for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
-
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Sheila Atim for Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic - WINNER
Tracie Bennett for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
Rachel John for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Lesley Joseph for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre
-
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Bertie Carvel for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER
John Hodgkinson for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
James McArdle for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Peter Polycarpou for Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre
-
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play
Denise Gough for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton m - WINNER
Bríd Brennan for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Imogen Poots for Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
-
Best Director
Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre - WINNER
Dominic Cooke for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
Marianne Elliott for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Rupert Goold for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Thomas Kail for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
-
Outstanding Achievement in Music
Hamilton - composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER
Everybody's Talking About Jamie - music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre
Follies - the orchestra, under the music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre – Olivier
Girl From the North Country - music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic
-
Best Theater Choreographer
Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER
Bill Deamer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
Kate Prince for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
Randy Skinner for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Christopher Wheeldon for An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre
-
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre - WINNER
Bunny Christie for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Rob Howell for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
-
Best Costume Design
Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier - WINNER
Hugh Durrant for Dick Whittington at London Palladium
Roger Kirk for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Paul Tazewell for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
-
Best Lighting Design
Howell Binkley for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER
Paule Constable for Angels In America at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Paule Constable for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
Jan Versweyveld for Network at National Theatre - Lyttelton
-
Best Sound Design
Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER
Tom Gibbons for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
Gareth Owen for Bat Out Of Hell The Musical at London Coliseum
Eric Sleichim for Network at National Theatre - Lyttelton
-
Best Entertainment and Family
Dick Whittington at London Palladium - WINNER
David Walliams' Gangsta Granny at Garrick Theatre
Derren Brown: Underground at Playhouse Theatre
Five Guys Named Moe at Marble Arch Theatre
-
Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theater
Killology at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre - WINNER
The B*easts at Bush Theatre
The Red Lion at Trafalgar Studios 2
The Revlon Girl at Park Theatre
-
Best New Dance Production
Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House - WINNER
Goat by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells
Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells
Tree Of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
-
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s Le Sacre Du Printemps at Sadler’s Wells - WINNER
Rocio Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in Fallen From Heaven (Caida Del Cielo) at Barbican Theatre
Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances at Royal Opera House
-
Best New Opera Production
Semiramide at Royal Opera House - WINNER
La Boheme at Trafalgar Studios 2
The Exterminating Angel at Royal Opera House
-
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in Semiramide at Royal Opera House - WINNER
Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for Iolanthe at London Coliseum
Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s The Return Of Ulysses at the Roundhouse