The Olivier Awards 2018: Full List of Winners

'Hamilton' dominated with seven wins, while top honors also went to 'The Ferryman' and 'Angels in America,' with Bryan Cranston, Sam Mendes, Shirley Henderson and Laura Donnelly among those taking home prizes.

Jamael Westman and the London cast of Hamilton'
The biggest night in British theater, the Olivier Awards, took place on a rain-soaked Sunday night in London's Royal Albert Hall. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton went into the evening with 13 nominations, the most for any production in the honors' history, and all eyes were on the revolutionary musical as it looked to break the record set by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which won nine Oliviers in 2017.

In the end, while Hamilton dominated proceedings, it had to make do with seven wins, equalling with Matilda in 2012 haul as the most awards received for a musical.

See the full list of winners below. 

  • Best New Musical

    'Hamilton'
    Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER

    An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre

     Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic 

     Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre

  • Best New Play

    'The Ferryman'
    The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre - WINNER

    Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre 

    Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

    Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre

  • Best Musical Revival

    'Follies'
    Follies at National Theatre – Olivier  - WINNER

    42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    On The Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

  • Best Play Revival

    'Angels in America'
    Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton - WINNER

    Hamlet at Almeida Theatre 

    Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre

     Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall

  • Best New Comedy

    'Labour of Love'
     Labour Of Love at Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER

    Dry Powder at Hampstead Theatre

     Mischief Movie Night at Arts Theatre

     The Miser at Garrick Theatre

  • Best Actor in a Musical

    'Hamilton'
    Giles Terera for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre  - WINNER

    Ciaran Hinds for Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic 

    John McCrea for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre 

    Jamael Westman for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

  • Best Actress in a Musical

    'Girl from the North Country'
     Shirley Henderson for Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic - WINNER

    Janie Dee for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier

     Imelda Staunton for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier

     Josie Walker for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre

  • Best Actor in a Play

    'Network'
     Bryan Cranston for Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    Paddy Considine for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

     Andrew Garfield for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

    Andrew Scott for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre

  • Best Actress in a Play

    'The Ferryman'
    Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre - WINNER

     Lesley Manville for Long Day's Journey Into Night at Wyndham’s Theatre

     Audra McDonald for Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill at Wyndham's Theatre

     Imelda Staunton for Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    Michael Jibson in 'Hamilton'
    Michael Jibson for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER

     Ross Noble for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre 

    Jason Pennycooke for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre 

    Cleve September for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    'Girl from the North Country'
    Sheila Atim for Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic - WINNER

     Tracie Bennett for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier

     Rachel John for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre 

    Lesley Joseph for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

    Bertie Carvel for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER

     John Hodgkinson for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre 

    James McArdle for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton

     Peter Polycarpou for Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play

     Denise Gough for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton m - WINNER

    Bríd Brennan for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

    Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

     Imogen Poots for Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre

  • Best Director

    'The Ferryman'
     Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre - WINNER

    Dominic Cooke for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier 

    Marianne Elliott for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

    Rupert Goold for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

     Thomas Kail for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

  • Outstanding Achievement in Music

    'Hamilton'
    Hamilton - composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie - music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre 

    Follies - the orchestra, under the music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre – Olivier

     Girl From the North Country - music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic 

  • Best Theater Choreographer

    'Hamilton'
    Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER

     Bill Deamer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier 

    Kate Prince for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre

     Randy Skinner for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

     Christopher Wheeldon for An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre

  • Best Set Design

    'An American in Paris'
    Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre - WINNER

    Bunny Christie for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre 

     Rob Howell for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

     Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier

  • Best Costume Design

     Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier  - WINNER

    Hugh Durrant for Dick Whittington at London Palladium

     Roger Kirk for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Paul Tazewell for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

  • Best Lighting Design

    'Hamilton'
    Howell Binkley for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER

     Paule Constable for Angels In America at National Theatre - Lyttelton 

    Paule Constable for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier

     Jan Versweyveld for Network at National Theatre - Lyttelton

  • Best Sound Design

    'Hamilton'
    Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre - WINNER

    Tom Gibbons for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre 

    Gareth Owen for Bat Out Of Hell The Musical at London Coliseum

     Eric Sleichim for Network at National Theatre - Lyttelton 

  • Best Entertainment and Family

    Dick Whittington at London Palladium - WINNER

    David Walliams' Gangsta Granny at Garrick Theatre

     Derren Brown: Underground at Playhouse Theatre 

     Five Guys Named Moe at Marble Arch Theatre

  • Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theater

    Killology at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre  - WINNER

    The B*easts at Bush Theatre 

    The Red Lion at Trafalgar Studios 2 

    The Revlon Girl at Park Theatre

  • Best New Dance Production

    Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House  - WINNER

    Goat by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells

     Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells 

    Tree Of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

  • Outstanding Achievement in Dance

    Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s Le Sacre Du Printemps at Sadler’s Wells  - WINNER

    Rocio Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in Fallen From Heaven (Caida Del Cielo) at Barbican Theatre

    Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances at Royal Opera House

  • Best New Opera Production

    Semiramide at Royal Opera House - WINNER

    La Boheme at Trafalgar Studios 2 

    The Exterminating Angel at Royal Opera House 

  • Outstanding Achievement in Opera

    Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in Semiramide at Royal Opera House - WINNER

    Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for Iolanthe at London Coliseum 

     Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s The Return Of Ulysses at the Roundhouse

