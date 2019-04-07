Olivier Awards 2019: Full Winners List
'Company,' 'Come From Away' and 'The Inheritance' shared the limelight at Britain's equivalent of the Tony Awards.
The U.K.'s biggest night for the stage, the Olivier Awards, took place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.
Marianne Elliott's gender-reversed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, the 9/11-themed Canadian musical Come From Away — a smash on Broadway now repeating that success in the West End — and The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez's two-part drama about the lives of young gay men decades after the AIDS crisis, emerged the big winners at the ceremony, each coming away with four Oliviers.
Come From Away was named best new musical while The Inheritance claimed best new play. The latter, which collected best director honors for Stephen Daldry, is expected to transfer to Broadway next season. Elliott's Company revisal also is expected to make the crossing; the show's prize haul included a second Olivier for Broadway veteran Patti LuPone, who won best supporting actress in a musical.
Another Broadway-bound show, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, lost out on best actress for the hotly tipped Adrienne Warren in the title role. That award went instead to Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, or Change. However, Tina did land best actor in a musical for Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who plays Ike Turner in the show.
The evening's other multiple winner was the Almeida Theatre production of Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke, which bagged best revival along with best actress in a play for Patsy Ferran.
Ian McKellen, Vanessa Redgrave and Gillian Anderson were arguably the biggest names up for honors, McKellen with his 11th nomination (for King Lear). But all three went home empty-handed. Also shut out was Sam Mendes' wildly acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy, along with its jointly nominated trio of lead actors, Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles.
See the full list of winners below.
-
Best New Play
The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre - WINNER
The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
Sweat at Donmar Warehouse
-
Best New Musical
Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER
Fun Home at Young Vic
Six at Arts Theatre
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
-
Best Revival
King Lear at Duke of York's Theatre
The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Noel Coward Theatre
The Price at Wyndham's Theatre
Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER
-
Best Musical Revival
Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Company at Gielgud Theatre - WINNER
The King And I at The London Palladium
-
Best New Comedy
Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER
Nine Night at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
Quiz at Noel Coward Theatre
-
Outstanding Achievement in Music
Come From Away - Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER
Fun Home - Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic
The Inheritance - Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
A Monster Calls - Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic
Six - Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre
-
Best Actor
Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Arinze Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York's Theatre
Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER
David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham's Theatre
-
Best Actress
Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noel Coward Theatre
Eileen Atkins for The Height Of The Storm at Wyndham's Theatre
Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER
Sophie Okonedo for Antony And Cleopatra at National Theatre - Olivier
Katherine Parkinson for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre
-
Best Actor in a Musical
Marc Antolin for Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina - the Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre - WINNER
Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic
Ken Watanabe for The King and I at The London Palladium
-
Best Actress in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke for Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre - WINNER
Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Kelli O'Hara for The King And I at The London Palladium
Adrienne Warren for Tina - The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
-
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Keir Charles for Quiz at Noel Coward Theatre
Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1
Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham's Theatre
Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre
Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER
-
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Susan Brown for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre
Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER
Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre
-
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
-
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company at the Gielgud Theatre - WINNER
Ruthie Ann Miles, The King and I at the London Palladium
"The Queens" - Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O'Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel - for Six at Arts Theatre
Rachel Tucker, Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
-
Best Director
Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER
Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Rebecca Frecknall for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton
-
Best Theatre Choreographer
Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER
Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King and I at The London Palladium
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre
Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre
-
Best Entertainment and Family
A Monster Calls at The Old Vic - WINNER
Snow White at The London Palladium
Songs For Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre
The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum
-
Best Set Design
Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre - WINNER
Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre
-
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre - WINNER
Lee Curran for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
-
Best Costume Design
Fly Davis for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre
Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre
Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium - WINNER
-
Best Sound Design
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre
Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic
Carolyn Downing for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER
Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton
-
Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theater
Moe Bar-El for his performance in Every Day I Make Greatness Happen at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre - WINNER
Jonathan Hyde for his performance in Gently Down the Stream at Park Theatre
The Phlebotomist at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
Athena Stevens for Schism at Park Theatre
-
Best New Dance Production
16 + A Room/Solo Echo/Bill by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler's Wells
Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler's Wells - WINNER
Playlist (Track 1, 2) by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells
The Unknown Soldier by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House
-
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler's Wells - WINNER
John Macfarlane for his design of Swan Lake at Royal Opera House
Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of The Great Tamer at Sadler's Wells
-
Best New Opera Production
Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House - WINNER
Lessons in Love and Violence at Royal Opera House
The Turn of the Screw at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
-
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
David Butt Philip and Roderick Williams for their performances in War Requiem at London Coliseum
The English National Opera chorus for Paul Bunyan at Wilton's Music Hall
Andris Nelsons for his conducting of Lohengrin at Royal Opera House
The ensemble of Porgy And Bess at London Coliseum - WINNER