Olivier Awards 2019: Full Winners List

1:23 PM 4/7/2019

by Alex Ritman and David Rooney

'Company,' 'Come From Away' and 'The Inheritance' shared the limelight at Britain's equivalent of the Tony Awards.

'The Inheritance'
Courtesy of Simon Annand

The U.K.'s biggest night for the stage, the Olivier Awards, took place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. 

Marianne Elliott's gender-reversed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, the 9/11-themed Canadian musical Come From Away — a smash on Broadway now repeating that success in the West End — and The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez's two-part drama about the lives of young gay men decades after the AIDS crisis, emerged the big winners at the ceremony, each coming away with four Oliviers.

Come From Away was named best new musical while The Inheritance claimed best new play. The latter, which collected best director honors for Stephen Daldry, is expected to transfer to Broadway next season. Elliott's Company revisal also is expected to make the crossing; the show's prize haul included a second Olivier for Broadway veteran Patti LuPone, who won best supporting actress in a musical.

Another Broadway-bound show, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, lost out on best actress for the hotly tipped Adrienne Warren in the title role. That award went instead to Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, or Change. However, Tina did land best actor in a musical for Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who plays Ike Turner in the show.

The evening's other multiple winner was the Almeida Theatre production of Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke, which bagged best revival along with best actress in a play for Patsy Ferran.

Ian McKellen, Vanessa Redgrave and Gillian Anderson were arguably the biggest names up for honors, McKellen with his 11th nomination (for King Lear). But all three went home empty-handed. Also shut out was Sam Mendes' wildly acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy, along with its jointly nominated trio of lead actors, Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles.

See the full list of winners below.

  • Best New Play

    'The Inheritance'
    Courtesy of Simon Annand

    The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre - WINNER

    The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton

    Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

    Sweat at Donmar Warehouse

  • Best New Musical

    Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER

    Fun Home at Young Vic

    Six at Arts Theatre

    Tina - The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

  • Best Revival

    King Lear at Duke of York's Theatre

    The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Noel Coward Theatre

    The Price at Wyndham's Theatre

    Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER

  • Best Musical Revival

    Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

    Company at Gielgud Theatre - WINNER

    The King And I at The London Palladium

  • Best New Comedy

    Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER

    Nine Night at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

    Quiz at Noel Coward Theatre

  • Outstanding Achievement in Music

    Come From Away - Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER

    Fun Home - Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic

    The Inheritance - Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

    A Monster Calls - Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic

    Six - Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre

  • Best Actor

    'The Inheritance'
    Courtesy of Simon Annand

    Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton

    Arinze Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

    Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York's Theatre

    Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER

    David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham's Theatre

  • Best Actress

    Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noel Coward Theatre

    Eileen Atkins for The Height Of The Storm at Wyndham's Theatre

    Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre - WINNER

    Sophie Okonedo for Antony And Cleopatra at National Theatre - Olivier

    Katherine Parkinson for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre

  • Best Actor in a Musical

    Marc Antolin for Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

    Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina - the Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre - WINNER

    Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic

    Ken Watanabe for The King and I at The London Palladium

  • Best Actress in a Musical

    Sharon D Clarke for Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

    Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre

    Kelli O'Hara for The King And I at The London Palladium

    Adrienne Warren for Tina - The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    Keir Charles for Quiz at Noel Coward Theatre

    Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1

    Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham's Theatre

    Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre

    Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role

    Susan Brown for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre

    Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER

    Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

    Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    Jonathan Bailey, Company at the Gielgud Theatre - WINNER

    Clive Carter, Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

    Richard Fleeshman, Company at the Gielgud Theatre

    Robert Hands, Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    Patti LuPone, Company at the Gielgud Theatre - WINNER

    Ruthie Ann Miles, The King and I at the London Palladium

    "The Queens" - Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O'Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel - for Six at Arts Theatre

    Rachel Tucker, Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

  • Best Director

    'The Inheritance'
    Courtesy of Simon Annand

    Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

    Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre - WINNER

    Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre

    Rebecca Frecknall for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

    Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton

  • Best Theatre Choreographer

    Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER

    Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King and I at The London Palladium

    Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre

    Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre

  • Best Entertainment and Family

    A Monster Calls at The Old Vic - WINNER

    Snow White at The London Palladium

    Songs For Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre

    The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum

  • Best Set Design

    Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre - WINNER

    Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

    Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton

    Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre

  • Best Lighting Design

    Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre

    Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

    Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre - WINNER

    Lee Curran for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

  • Best Costume Design

    Fly Davis for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

    Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre

    Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre

    Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium - WINNER

  • Best Sound Design

    Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

    Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

    Carolyn Downing for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

    Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre - WINNER

    Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre - Lyttelton

  • Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theater

    Moe Bar-El for his performance in Every Day I Make Greatness Happen at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

    Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre - WINNER

    Jonathan Hyde for his performance in Gently Down the Stream at Park Theatre

    The Phlebotomist at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

    Athena Stevens for Schism at Park Theatre

  • Best New Dance Production

    16 + A Room/Solo Echo/Bill by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler's Wells

    Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler's Wells - WINNER

    Playlist (Track 1, 2) by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells

    The Unknown Soldier by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House

  • Outstanding Achievement in Dance

    Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler's Wells - WINNER

    John Macfarlane for his design of Swan Lake at Royal Opera House

    Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of The Great Tamer at Sadler's Wells

  • Best New Opera Production

    Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House - WINNER

    Lessons in Love and Violence at Royal Opera House

    The Turn of the Screw at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

  • Outstanding Achievement in Opera

    David Butt Philip and Roderick Williams for their performances in War Requiem at London Coliseum

    The English National Opera chorus for Paul Bunyan at Wilton's Music Hall

    Andris Nelsons for his conducting of Lohengrin at Royal Opera House

    The ensemble of Porgy And Bess at London Coliseum - WINNER