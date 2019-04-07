Olivier Awards 2019: Full Winners List

The U.K.'s biggest night for the stage, the Olivier Awards, took place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Marianne Elliott's gender-reversed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, the 9/11-themed Canadian musical Come From Away — a smash on Broadway now repeating that success in the West End — and The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez's two-part drama about the lives of young gay men decades after the AIDS crisis, emerged the big winners at the ceremony, each coming away with four Oliviers.

Come From Away was named best new musical while The Inheritance claimed best new play. The latter, which collected best director honors for Stephen Daldry, is expected to transfer to Broadway next season. Elliott's Company revisal also is expected to make the crossing; the show's prize haul included a second Olivier for Broadway veteran Patti LuPone, who won best supporting actress in a musical.

Another Broadway-bound show, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, lost out on best actress for the hotly tipped Adrienne Warren in the title role. That award went instead to Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, or Change. However, Tina did land best actor in a musical for Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who plays Ike Turner in the show.

The evening's other multiple winner was the Almeida Theatre production of Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke, which bagged best revival along with best actress in a play for Patsy Ferran.

Ian McKellen, Vanessa Redgrave and Gillian Anderson were arguably the biggest names up for honors, McKellen with his 11th nomination (for King Lear). But all three went home empty-handed. Also shut out was Sam Mendes' wildly acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy, along with its jointly nominated trio of lead actors, Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles.

See the full list of winners below.