Late Night Lately: Tarantino's Cast Crashes Kimmel, Fred Savage Ruins '80s Movies, Hosts Weigh in on Mueller Testimony

After Robert Mueller testified before Congress, late-night hosts were quick to add commentary to the former special counsel's appearance during their Wednesday shows.

During the televised Capitol Hill hearings, Mueller dismissed President Trump's claims of total exoneration in the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election interference, telling Congress he explicitly did not clear the president of obstructing his investigation. The former special counsel also rejected Trump's assertions that the probe was a "witch hunt" and hoax.

Seth Meyers took "A Closer Look" at the testimony and pointed out that Mueller "didn't seem thrilled" to be testifying. "He had the same look on his face that Billy Joel has when someone says, 'Play 'Piano Man!'"

During the hearing, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler asked Mueller about his attempts to interview Trump for more than a year, all of which the president refused. Meyers suggested Mueller did not go through the proper channels. "Fox News or send him a rambling tweet that praises him in syntax he's familiar with," he said.

Samantha Bee said that "the hearings themselves were incredibly dull." "Mueller made it clear well before these hearings that he didn't want to be there and that he would not provide any new information," explained Bee. "Boy, did he deliver."

Bee also said that it looked like Mueller "aged 10 years" during the testimony. "He gave his testimony with all the enthusiasm and passion of a recently fired basset hound," she said. "The only way Mueller could've looked less interested in testifying this morning is if he spent the morning wearing glasses with open eyes painted on them."

Many Democrats were disappointed by the lack of new information, though Bee assured her viewers that new information from Mueller isn't necessary to impeach Trump. "If you've been waiting for evidence that Donald Trump should be impeached, you already have it. It is called the Mueller Report," she said.

Jimmy Kimmel shared that Washington, D.C.-based bars opened early on Wednesday for people to watch the testimony. "I know this is interesting, but if you're watching a hearing at a bar at 8:30 [in the morning], you're probably an alcoholic," Kimmel said.

Kimmel said that he watched the hearings with his kids. "I asked my 5-year-old if she was ready for school this morning. She said that was outside her purview and referred me to the report," he said.

Another clip from the hearing showed Mueller confirming that the government can charge Trump with obstruction of justice after his presidency is over. "That's when you could hear Melania cheering loudly down the block," said Kimmel.

Stephen Colbert commented that the "bombshell" of the hearing was not related to Trump but rather to Mueller's "gangster nickname," described as "Bobby Three Sticks." However, Colbert later noted one issue during the hearings was Mueller's choice of words. When asked by Nadler to explain to the American people whether the president was exonerated by his report, Mueller answered Trump "was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed."

Trevor Noah highlighted Republican attempts to portray Mueller as incompetent or biased. One such example was Rep. Louie Gohmert questioning the former special counsel about his relationship with former FBI Director James Comey, to which Mueller responded they were "business associates." "Poor James Comey. Imagine finding out your friend isn't your friend in front of a live national audience," Noah said. "In interviews, Comey was like, 'This guy's my ride or die,' and now Mueller is like, 'We only hung out because he had a Nintendo, OK?'"

Jimmy Fallon also poked fun at Mueller's mispronunciation of Trump as "Trimp" during the hearing. "Then Trump was like, 'See, it was Trimp who obstructed. Not Trump, Trimp. Lock him up,'" he said doing his Trump impression.

"After all the hype and questioning, I don't think anybody's changed their mind about anything. Democrats are still thinking about impeachment. Republicans are still saying case closed," said Fallon. "America hasn't been this divided since the trailer for the Cats movie came out."