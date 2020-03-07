'Onward': Meet the Voices Behind the Animated Characters

Monsters University writer-director Dan Scanlon co-wrote and directed Pixar's Onward, about two brothers who go on a quest to see if there's still magic left in the world.

After both Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) have turned 16, their mom, Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), gives them a staff from their father, who died when they were young. With it comes a spell that allows the brothers to bring their father back for 24 hours. When Ian tries the spell and only brings back half of his father, sans upper body, the brothers embark on a journey to finish the spell before their 24 hours are up.

During the D23 Expo presentation in Anaheim in August, Scanlon explained that Onward is based on his own experience growing up. "My brother and I lost our father at a young age, and I've always wondered who my dad was and how I would like him," he said. "Those questions became the roadmap for this film."

Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Ali Wong and Lena Waithe also lend their voices to characters in the film. Spencer plays a manticore named Corey, who owns a restaurant, while Rodriguez, Wong and Waithe play police officers.

Read on to find out more about the voices behind Onward's animated characters.