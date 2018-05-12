Where Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio Power Dine in New York and L.A.: The Exact VIP Tables

Who: Al Pacino, Ron Howard, Ringo Starr and Danny DeVito (who often turns up with Michael Douglas) are frequent guests, while Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo DiCaprio have hosted birthday parties there. Others: David and Victoria Beckham and Jack Nicholson.

Power Table: Table 1, by the entrance, is a fave of Brian Grazer's. Edoardo Baldi says Table 38, located at the back next to the kitchen, is requested by those who don’t wish to be disturbed.

Insider Info: Sweet corn agnolotti, with marscapone and truffle butter, is the clear favorite. “People are addicted to it — Kim Kardashian has posted it on her Instagram, Rihanna loves it. Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One driver, comes to L.A. all the time, and I make him three orders on one plate," Baldi says.

Baldi himself makes up to 300 pasta orders a day: “People are very health-conscious in L.A., but that seems to go out the window when they come to the restaurant,” he says. “Sometimes I’m making so many pastas that I’m pleading with the wait staff: ‘Sell more fish!’”

375 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills

310.248.2633

ebaldi.com