Oprah Winfrey's $22.5M Charity Donation and 11 More Major Hollywood Gifts
What Ryan Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington and more gave to their favorite causes, courtesy of the Chronicle of Philanthropy.
Michael Bloomberg
$4.5M
The former NYC mayor gave to the United Nations to cover the U.S.' financial commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement after President Trump pulled out of the accord and refused to pay the dues.
Steven & Gretchen Burke
$10M
NBCUniversal's CEO and president and his wife donated to their alma mater Colgate University in New York state to name a new dorm.
Dagmar & David Dolby
$20M
The widow of audio-technology innovator Ray Dolby and her son gave to the UC San Francisco Department of Psychiatry to establish the Dolby Family Center for Mood Disorders.
Stephen & Tabitha King
$1.25M
The novelists' foundation gave to the New England Historic Genealogical Society for educational programs and to develop a curriculum in family history for public school students.
Seth Macfarlane
$2.5M
The multihyphenate gave $2 million to NPR's Collaborative Journalism Network and $500,000 to its L.A. affiliate, KPCC, to help raise money from other donors.
Ryan Murphy & David Miller
$10M
The producer and photographer gave to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for a professorship in Surgical Oncology and to endow a neuroblastoma treatment and research fund within the Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases. Their son, Ford, was treated at the hospital.
Garry Shandling Estate
$15.2M
The comic bequeathed millions to UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine to endow research funds in endocrine surgery, infectious and pancreatic diseases, and create a general medical research fund.
Steven Spielberg
$2M
The director's Wunderkinder Foundation donated to the National Women's Law Center for the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which will pay for legal services for those coming forward to report sexual harassment and assault.
Mark & Kimbra Walter
$10M
One of five chairmen of the L.A. Dodgers, Walter and his wife gave through their Walter Family Foundation to Chimp Haven in Keithville, Louisiana, to expand the chimpanzee sanctuary.
Denzel Washington
$1M
The actor made his second $1 million pledge to support Wiley College's debate team, the basis for his 2007 film The Great Debaters.
Kanye West
$10M
The rapper pledged millions to the Turrell Art Foundation to complete construction of exploratory spaces in the Roden Crater. For 40-plus years, artist James Turrell has been working on a series of rooms and tunnels inside the extinct volcano in Arizona's Painted Desert.
Oprah Winfrey
$22.5M
The Weight Watchers spokesperson gave that amount in company stock to her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, which supports her Leadership Academy in South Africa and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
This story first appeared in the July 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.