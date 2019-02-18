Oscar-Nominated Composers Reveal Secrets and Inspirations

Blanchard, 56, has been around the block when it comes to Spike Lee Joints — he's composed the score for all the helmer's films since 1991's Jungle Fever. While he finds Lee's distaste for underscore tough, he starts writing melodies by keeping open ears. "My composition teacher always used to tell me you have to learn how to listen. You've got to get your brain out of the way," he says. "For me, I have to allow my emotional state to connect to the story first of all."

