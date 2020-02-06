Oscars: 2020's Historic Nominees (and Other Noteworthy Stats)

Hollywood isn't a big place. There are only so many studios, production companies, writers, performers and crew based inside the Thirty-Mile-Zone that has encompassed the setting of film production for over a century. Every year when the nominations for the Academy Awards are announced, a trove of facts and figures about those nominated come to light.

Regarded as the highest honor in cinema, the Oscars often shed a light on the ever-shifting nature of the movie business. Actors, directors and writers of Oscar caliber tend to be nominated more than once, and stories of a timeless nature are remade ad infinitum with a different vision from each new director.

Every year sees new performers and creators rise to the ranks of the Hollywood elite, and every year showcases the enduring talent of living filmmakers. Follow along with The Hollywood Reporter as we catalog some of the more interesting facts and trivia surrounding the 92nd annual Academy Awards, which will be broadcast on Sunday on ABC.