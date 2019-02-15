From Ai Weiwei to Claude Monet, Oscar-Nominated Production Designers Reveal Artistic Inspirations

Ikiré Jones fashion house

"They have these beautiful pieces of art that mix the idea of Lagos, of the density of the population and the market. But then there was this futuristic element of flying cars [in Black Panther], and they had the feeling of a city, which is something Ryan [Coogler] was very interested in."

Angkor Wat

"I wanted Hall of Kings to feel like it had lasted through because of the story of it. In my mind, the story that I came up with was that when people first settled in Wakanda 20,000 years ago, discovering the things that had happened because of the meteorite and asteroid landing, one of them was the fauna evolving into other things because of the vibranium, so they come upon the Heart-Shaped Herb. And the elders never moved it, they kept it, they built around it. So when you look at the movie and see these pie-shaped gardens, it's because that whole structure was built around these very sacred plants. That was the influence of Angkor Wat's: building something and trying to make sure a part of it, in a way that's very more decorated and designed, infiltrates it, is built around, to receive it as the most important piece of the building itself."

Aïda Muluneh

"It was really the earlier stuff, the white, black and red, [that inspired me with its] modernism in this tradition that is not viewed as beautiful but made to be beautiful for mainstream purposes. It's something that everybody can see themselves in. That's another part of Wakanda that we wanted to make sure we were adding into design elements, was that everyone could see something of themselves, of their heritage, of their culture, whether they be from southern Georgia, San Francisco, New York, Busan or Oslo."

Shou Sugi Ban

"We used the Japanese process Shou Sugi Ban, the burning that's popular these days but was actually to weatherproof cedar siding in Japan in the 15th century. And it made the wood resistant and stronger once it was burned, and you get this really velvety, beautiful finish — it's like black, char velvet, just beautiful, and then it's treated after the burn. The idea in M'baku's throne room was that [the people of his tribe] don't adhere to the idea of using vibranium, the metal that you see everywhere and the bulletproof stuff: Everything is wood. The idea in my head was that when this meteor was coming down, it let off some spray and ash, and it landed and settled at the base of this mountain where the Jabari lived millions of years ago. It concentrated and saturated in the earth, which then became part of the flora and fauna. So the trees that grow at the base, which the Jabari use to create their city and their technology, are the same as vibranium, but only when you burn them. So the [Jabari's] wood becomes a vibranium: It's stronger when it burns, and it sort of fades into this gradient as you get closer to M'baku's throne room."