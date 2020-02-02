Oscar-Nominated Writers Reveal Which Awards-Season Characters Would Make the Best Desert-Island Companions

McCarten has written his fair share of biopics aside from Netflix's The Two Popes, including The Theory of Everything (2014), Darkest Hour (2017) and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). Out of all those famous faces, the Oscar nominee for best screenplay says he'd pick vibrant Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. "He'd be way more fun than anyone else," says McCarten. "He'd show me something about living passionately. I mean, that guy burned. And for a quiet writer, that's probably the best life lesson for me."

