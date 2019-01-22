Oscars: Nominations List (Updating Live)

The Academy is unveiling its 2019 Oscar nominations early Tuesday morning.

The Oscar nominations announcement will take place at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, with Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross hosting.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards are being presented once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The show will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC.

Watch the live stream of the Oscar nominations announcement here. Keep up with the list of Academy Awards nominations as they are announced below.