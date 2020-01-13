Oscars: Full List of Nominations

4:51 AM 1/13/2020

by Kimberly Nordyke , Jennifer Konerman, Jackie Strause, and Annie Howard

'Joker' leads the nominees with a total of 11 mentions, including best picture, where it'll compete alongside '1917,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Little Women,' 'Marriage Story,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Parasite.'

Joker leads the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were unveiled Monday morning.

The film earned a total of 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best directing for Todd Phillips and best adapted screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver.

In addition to Joker, eight other films are up for best picture: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women,  Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

Following Joker were three films with 10 noms apiece: The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite each earned six noms.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominees in a total of 24 categories. John Cho and Issa Rae were on hand to announce the nominations, with nine films up for best picture.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories, meaning actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors and so on. In the animated feature film and international feature film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the best picture nominees.

For the second year in a row, the Oscars will go hostless. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement last week when speaking at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena. "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," Burke said, stressing the ceremony would repeat what worked last year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC as part of the network's long-term agreement with the Academy.

A full list of nominees follows. Keep up with all the news about the 2020 Oscars here.

  • Best Picture

    1917 (Universal)
    Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
    The Irishman (Netflix)
    Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
    Joker (Warner Bros.)
    Little Women (Sony)
    Marriage Story (Netflix)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
    Parasite (Neon)

  • Best Actress

    Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
    Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
    Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
    Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
    Renée Zellweger (Judy)

  • Best Actor

    Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
    Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
    Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

  • Best Supporting Actress

    Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
    Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
    Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
    Florence Pugh (Little Women)
    Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

  • Best Supporting Actor

    Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    Al Pacino (The Irishman) — podcast
    Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
    Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
    Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

  • Best Director

    Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
    Sam Mendes (1917)
    Todd Phillips (Joker)
    Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
    Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

  • Best Adapted Screenplay

    The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
    Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
    Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
    Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
    The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

  • Best Original Screenplay

    1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
    Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
    Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
    Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

  • Best International Feature

    Corpus Christi (Poland)
    Honeyland (North Macedonia)
    Les Misérables (France)
    Pain and Glory (Spain)
    Parasite (South Korea)

  • Best Documentary Feature

    American Factory (Netflix)
    The Cave (National Geographic)
    The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
    For Sama (PBS)
    Honeyland (Neon)

  • Best Animated Feature

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
    I Lost My Body (Netflix)
    Klaus (Netflix)
    Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
    Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

  • Production Design

    1917
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Parasite

  • Best Film Editing

    Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
    The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
    Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
    Joker (Jeff Groth)
    Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

  • Best Cinematography

    1917 (Roger Deakins)
    The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
    Joker (Lawrence Sher)
    The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

  • Visual Effects

    1917
    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Costume Design

    Jojo Rabbit
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Little Women

  • Sound Mixing

    1917
    Ad Astra
    Ford v Ferrari
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Sound Editing

    1917
    Ford v Ferrari
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Best Original Song

    "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
    "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
    "I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
    "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
    "Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

  • Best Original Score

    Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
    Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
    Joker (Hildur Gudnadóttir)
    1917 (Thomas Newman)
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

  • Best Makeup & Hairstyling

    1917
    Bombshell
    Joker
    Judy
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

  • Live-Action Short Film

    Brotherhood
    Nefta Football Club
    The Neighbors' Window
    Saria
    A Sister

  • Animated Short Film

    Dcera (Daughter)
    Hair Love
    Kitbull
    Memorable
    Sister

  • Documentary Short Subject

    In the Absence
    Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
    Life Overtakes Me
    St. Louis Superman
    Walk Run Cha-Cha