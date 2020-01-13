Oscars: Full List of Nominations

'Joker' leads the nominees with a total of 11 mentions, including best picture, where it'll compete alongside '1917,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Little Women,' 'Marriage Story,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Parasite.'

'Joker'
Joker leads the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were unveiled Monday morning.

The film earned a total of 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best directing for Todd Phillips and best adapted screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver.

In addition to Joker, eight other films are up for best picture: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women,  Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

Following Joker were three films with 10 noms apiece: The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite each earned six noms.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominees in a total of 24 categories. John Cho and Issa Rae were on hand to announce the nominations, with nine films up for best picture.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories, meaning actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors and so on. In the animated feature film and international feature film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the best picture nominees.

For the second year in a row, the Oscars will go hostless. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement last week when speaking at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena. "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," Burke said, stressing the ceremony would repeat what worked last year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC as part of the network's long-term agreement with the Academy.

A full list of nominees follows. Keep up with all the news about the 2020 Oscars here.

  • Motion Picture

    'The Irishman'
    Ford v Ferrari (Fox), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
    The Irishman (Netflix), Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
    Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
    Joker (Warner Bros.), Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
    Little Women (Sony), Amy Pascal, Producer
    Marriage Story (Netflix), Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
    1917 (Universal), Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony), David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
    Parasite (Neon), Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

  • Actress

    Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story'
    Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
    Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
    Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
    Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
    Renée Zellweger (Judy)

  • Actor

    Jonathan Pryce in 'The Two Popes'
    Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
    Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
    Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

  • Actress in a Supporting Role

    Laura Dern in 'Marriage Story'
    Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
    Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
    Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
    Florence Pugh (Little Women)
    Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

  • Actor in a Supporting Role

    Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    Al Pacino (The Irishman) — podcast
    Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
    Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
    Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

  • Director

    '1917'
    Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
    Sam Mendes (1917)
    Todd Phillips (Joker)
    Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
    Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

  • Adapted Screenplay

    'Little Women'
    The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
    Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
    Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
    Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
    The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

  • Original Screenplay

    'Parasite'
    1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
    Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
    Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
    Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

  • International Feature

    'Parasite'
    Corpus Christi (Poland)
    Honeyland (North Macedonia)
    Les Misérables (France)
    Pain and Glory (Spain)
    Parasite (South Korea)

  • Documentary Feature

    'American Factory'
    American Factory (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
    The Cave (National Geographic), Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
    The Edge of Democracy (Netflix), Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
    For Sama (PBS), Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
    Honeyland (Neon), Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

  • Animated Feature Film

    'Missing Link'
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks), Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
    I Lost My Body (Netflix), Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
    Klaus (Netflix), Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
    Missing Link (United Artists Releasing), Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
    Toy Story 4 (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

  • Production Design

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    The Irishman, Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
    Jojo Rabbit, Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
    1917, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
    Parasite, Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

  • Film Editing

    'Joker'
    Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
    The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
    Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
    Joker, Jeff Groth
    Parasite, Jinmo Yang

  • Cinematography

    'The Lighthouse'
    1917 (Roger Deakins)
    The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
    Joker (Lawrence Sher)
    The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

  • Visual Effects

    'The Lion King'
    1917
    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Costume Design

    'Jojo Rabbit'
    The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
    Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
    Joker, Mark Bridges
    Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

  • Sound Mixing

    'Ford v Ferrari'
    1917
    Ad Astra
    Ford v Ferrari
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Sound Editing

    'Joker'
    1917
    Ford v Ferrari
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Original Song

    'Harriet'
    "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, " Toy Story 4, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
    "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
    "I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
    "Into The Unknown," Frozen II, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
    "Stand Up," Harriet, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

  • Original Score

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
    Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir
    Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
    Marriage Story, Randy Newman
    1917, Thomas Newman
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

  • Makeup and Hairstyling

    'Bombshell'
    Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
    Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
    Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
    1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

  • Live-Action Short Film

    Brotherhood
    Nefta Football Club
    The Neighbors' Window
    Saria
    A Sister

  • Animated Short Film

    Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva
    Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
    Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
    Memorabl, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corree
    Sister, Siqi Song

  • Documentary Short Subject

    In the Absence, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
    Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
    Life Overtakes Me, John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
    St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
    Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt