Oscars: Full List of Nominations

Joker leads the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were unveiled Monday morning.

The film earned a total of 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best directing for Todd Phillips and best adapted screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver.

In addition to Joker, eight other films are up for best picture: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

Following Joker were three films with 10 noms apiece: The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite each earned six noms.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominees in a total of 24 categories. John Cho and Issa Rae were on hand to announce the nominations, with nine films up for best picture.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories, meaning actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors and so on. In the animated feature film and international feature film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the best picture nominees.

For the second year in a row, the Oscars will go hostless. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement last week when speaking at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena. "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," Burke said, stressing the ceremony would repeat what worked last year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC as part of the network's long-term agreement with the Academy.

A full list of nominees follows. Keep up with all the news about the 2020 Oscars here.