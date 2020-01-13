Oscars: Full List of Nominations
'Joker' leads the nominees with a total of 11 mentions, including best picture, where it'll compete alongside '1917,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Little Women,' 'Marriage Story,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Parasite.'
Joker leads the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were unveiled Monday morning.
The film earned a total of 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best directing for Todd Phillips and best adapted screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver.
In addition to Joker, eight other films are up for best picture: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.
Following Joker were three films with 10 noms apiece: The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite each earned six noms.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominees in a total of 24 categories. John Cho and Issa Rae were on hand to announce the nominations, with nine films up for best picture.
Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories, meaning actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors and so on. In the animated feature film and international feature film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the best picture nominees.
For the second year in a row, the Oscars will go hostless. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement last week when speaking at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena. "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," Burke said, stressing the ceremony would repeat what worked last year.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC as part of the network's long-term agreement with the Academy.
A full list of nominees follows. Keep up with all the news about the 2020 Oscars here.
-
Motion Picture
Ford v Ferrari (Fox), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
The Irishman (Netflix), Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
Joker (Warner Bros.), Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Little Women (Sony), Amy Pascal, Producer
Marriage Story (Netflix), Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
1917 (Universal), Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony), David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
Parasite (Neon), Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
-
Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
-
Actor
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
-
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
-
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman) — podcast
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
-
Director
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
-
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
-
Original Screenplay
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
-
International Feature
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
-
Documentary Feature
American Factory (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The Cave (National Geographic), Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix), Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama (PBS), Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland (Neon), Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
-
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks), Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body (Netflix), Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
Klaus (Netflix), Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing), Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
-
Production Design
The Irishman, Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
-
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
-
Cinematography
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
-
Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
-
Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
-
Sound Mixing
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-
Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
-
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, " Toy Story 4, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Into The Unknown," Frozen II, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Stand Up," Harriet, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
-
Original Score
Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
-
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
-
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
-
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorabl, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corree
Sister, Siqi Song
-
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me, John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt