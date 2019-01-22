Oscars: The Nominees React
The nominees share their thoughts on the Tuesday morning announcement.
The nominees were announced Tuesday morning for the 91st annual Academy Awards, with The Favourite and Roma leading the race with 10 mentions each.
A host has not yet been set for this year's Oscars, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center. ABC will broadcast the ceremony live on Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Read what the nominees had to say below.
-
Bradley Cooper
Best actor, best adapted screenplay nominee and producer of best picture nominee for 'A Star Is Born'
"Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there — in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal — the way films have made me feel since I was a kid. When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance, so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel something deep — that simple human thing, that we need each other — and for the Academy to recognize that this morning, I just am so grateful."
-
Willem Dafoe
Best actor nominee for 'At Eternity's Gate'
"The movie is a really unique film — as a personal expression about Vincent van Gogh, making a film about an artist, it was a wonderful role," says Dafoe of playing the famed artist in the CBS Films drama. "It's underseen right now, so I think this [nomination] will certainly help for it to be seen more widely." Dafoe says he and director Julian Schnabel have become "joined at the hip" since making the film. "It's the kind of situation where it was such a great experience for me, and such a fluid experience. It's like we were the same person. When you have that kind of union when you're working, it's very exciting."
-
Richard E. Grant
Best supporting actor nominee for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
"I was sitting at a restaurant in London with my daughter and she had the live feed on her phone, and she gave me an earpiece to listen to it. We both simultaneously burst into tears when we found out and I just couldn't believe it — I still can't believe it. I literally feel like I am out-of-body levitating. My feet haven't touched the ground since, and I am absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of the American Academy that I've been honored with a nomination. It's beyond anything that I could have possibly expected."
-
Amy Adams
Best supporting actress nominee for 'Vice'
"Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my cast members, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!"
-
Emma Stone
Best supporting actress nominee for 'The Favourite'
"Working on The Favourite alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible. I was grateful every day and am honored by this nomination. Yorgos created a palace for us all to play in. I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support and thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work."
-
Mahershala Ali
Best supporting actor nominee for 'Green Book'
"I'd like to thank the Academy for recognizing my work along with the extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees. I was so fortunate to have collaborators in Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly and I'd like to congratulate them on their nominations. Through Dr. Donald Shirley, I had the gift of navigating circumstances as a profound, gifted, complicated genius. A man who had experiences and a combination of qualities that I had yet to see on film. I'm tremendously grateful for the lessons I learned through both his struggles and successes. I sincerely hope Dr. Shirley's music and his unique contribution to our culture continues to be discovered, shared and appreciated."
-
Rachel Weisz
Best supporting actress nominee for 'The Favourite'
"Thank you to The Academy for recognizing The Favourite in so many categories. I'm immensely proud to be part of it and to be nominated in the company of such talented women. Congratulations to my incredible fellow actors Emma and Olivia, our brilliant director Yorgos, and to everyone who participated in the making of this extraordinary film. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their unwavering support and for having the guts to make a film with three complex female protagonists."
-
Alfonso Cuaron
Best director, best original screenplay, best cinematography nominee and producer of best picture nominee for 'Roma'
The Roma helmer was just landing in London when the nominations were announced. He was on the phone with his son, talking about his homework. "I was about to hang up, and at the end he says, 'And congratulations,'" says Cuaron. He adds that seeing both Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira earn acting nominations was "the thing that made me the happiest." He says: "It's very well-deserved because they are the heart of the film. Yalitza's humanity is what can convey whatever emotional meaning the film has to the audiences."
-
Adam McKay
Best original screenplay, best director nominee and producer of best picture nominee for 'Vice'
McKay hosted a nominations viewing party at his house with the Vice producers and plenty of bagels. "You are tempting the fate when you do this but we figured, 'What the hay!'" The political drama that centers on the career of Dick Cheney pulled in an impressive amount of nominations, after receiving a mixed critical response. "It is a movie put out during a time when sadly the country is very divided, so it's been a bit of a bucking bronco," says the director. "I have gotten some of the most gushing emails I've ever gotten on any movie and then I have seen some of the most negative responses I have ever seen."
-
Ed Guiney
Producer of best picture nominee 'The Favourite'
Guiney, producer of The Favourite, says he was sort of expecting a few nominations — in particular for the film's leading ladies, who have dominated the precursor awards thus far — but was absolutely thrilled to receive a field-leading 10 nominations (the film is tied with Roma). "It exceeded our expectations, and it's wonderful to be featured so prominently, and I'm really delighted that Yorgos [Lanthimos, the director] got nominated because it would have felt unjust had that not happened I think. Pleased for everybody — it was a good morning," he says.
As for what other films he was blown away by this year, Guiney says, "I saw Roma in Toronto and I was really taken with it — I thought it was very moving and a terrific film. Performance-wise I saw so many good performances this year, but Christian Bale was kind of amazing in Vice."
-
Yorgos Lanthimos
Best director nominee and producer for best picture nominee 'The Favourite'
"I would like to thank The Academy for honoring The Favourite so generously today. Having felt a bit like an outsider looking in, I am truly humbled about this morning's nominations. They are a meaningful tribute to every person involved in the making of The Favourite — my talented collaborators and sublime cast, led by Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone."
-
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
Directors of best documentary feature nominee 'Free Solo'
The husband and wife filmmaking team watched the announcement with their children in New York. "They were very excited because I don't know if they see us get that excited very often," says Chin of watching with his kids. "This film took such a commitment from Alex and our incredible crew. The stakes were so high in the moment, and you never really know what will happen next," says Vasarhelyi. "It's been incredible to see this outpouring from audiences who say that Alex's story inspires courage in them." The duo had not yet connected with their film's subject, climber Alex Honnold, as he's based in Vegas. "And he's Alex, so he's sleeping through it, but I'm sure he'll be thrilled," says Chin with a laugh.
-
Chris Miller and Phil Lord
Producers of best animated feature film nominee 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
"This and coffee really helped us wake up this morning!" Miller quipped, adding on a more serious note, "The message of being so inclusive and that anyone can see themselves on the screen is something that I think a lot of people have connected to … The fact that anyone can find something they can personally connect to is the embodiment of what we were hoping to say with the inclusive message that started with Stan Lee." "And to do that in a way that feels like we were pushing the medium in new directions is really gratifying. We took a lot of creative risks," Lord adds, saying that the filmmakers were on a group text to talk this morning — and this involved a lot of emojis. "Animators only speak in graphic images."
-
Nicholas Britell
Best original score nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
"This means more than I can say," Britell said, explaining that he had already talked with Beale Street director Barry Jenkins. "I'm so profoundly grateful to Barry … and our whole Beale Street team. I said how much I love him, and thank you. I was somewhat incoherent.” He had also heard from others from the film, including producers Jeremy Kleiner and Adele Romanski. Having also composed the score for Vice, he also spoke with director Adam McKay. "I was very excited for Adam and the Vice team."
-
Hank Corwin
Best film editing nominee for 'Vice'
"Isn't this something? I'm shell shocked," Corwin said of his second Oscar nomination (following his work on Vice director Adam McKay's The Big Short). "This morning a number of us went to Adam's house to watch the nominations. It was stunning. I was so happy for Adam getting three nominations; he worked so hard. We were drinking coffee and eating waffles. It's become a little bit of a tradition. We did the same thing for The Big Short. And you have no idea what's going to happen."
-
Betsy West and Julie Cohen
Co-directors of best documentary feature nominee 'RBG'
The co-directors of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary watched the nominations announcement together at West's house. "It was pretty nerve-wracking and very exciting," says West. "We can't imagine anything more thrilling and exciting than to get this recognition for a documentary for this particular film on this particular woman," says Cohen, adding that they had just given the Supreme Court Justice a call to let her know about the nomination. "She was thrilled, very very excited and happy. That just made us feel great."
-
Trevor Jimenez
Writer/director of best animated short nominee 'Weekends'
"Hard to express in words, with all the feelings going on right now, but it was such a special moment watching with my wife, my mom (via Skype) and our dog. Something I'll never forget. I feel indebted to them, my family and close friends for all their support and a huge thank you to everyone that worked on Weekends with me in and outside Pixar and to all the voters in the Academy for including us with this wonderful group of films. Mind blown.
After working on this very personal film for over a decade, through the ups and downs, this is an exhilarating point to arrive at. I remember drawing from the memory of walking to my dad's car from my mom's house in the Ontario snow, before I had any plans to make a film — just this raw feeling. It's incredible to look back and see how it's grown and evolved to be this film that many talented friends and co-workers helped bring to fruition. I couldn't be more grateful for this moment, and all the people and events that contributed to it."
-
Rayka Zehtabchi
Director of best documentary short nominee 'Period. End of Sentence.'
"The Period. End of Sentence. team is beyond proud of this honor, and we're even prouder knowing that halfway around the world, tucked away in a rural Indian village, there's a group of determined women still working to change the way their culture thinks about menstruation, one pad at a time. This moment is for them, and for any woman who's ever been shamed for bleeding."