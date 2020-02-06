From 'Lady Bird' to 'Little Women': Oscar Nominee Saoirse Ronan's Most Memorable Roles

With four Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe win and five BAFTA nominations, 25-year-old Saoirse Ronan boasts film credits from Lady Bird, Little Women and Atonement and has worked with directors Peter Jackson, Greta Gerwig, Joe Wright and Wes Anderson, to name a few.

Born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Dublin, Ireland, Ronan earned her first Oscar nomination at the age of 13 (Atonement), Ronan ranks among the youngest Academy Award nominees of all time, alongside performances from a 12-year-old Jodie Foster (Taxi Driver) and an 11-year-old Anna Paquin (The Piano). Her following three nominations were for best actress for her leading roles in Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Upon her nomination for Brooklyn, Ronan became the second-youngest actress to receive two Oscar nominations at the age of 21, the youngest being Angela Lansbury (Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray). Upon her third nomination (Lady Bird), Ronan became the second-youngest actress to receive three Oscar nominations before the age of 24, the first being Jennifer Lawrence (Winter's Bone, Silver Linings Playbook (Win), American Hustle).

In addition to her four Oscar nominations, Ronan has a Golden Globe (Lady Bird), three Globe nominations and five career BAFTA nominations.

Look back on Saoirse Ronan's notable work in the list below.